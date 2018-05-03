Getty Images

Hogan Award finalists: Thornberry, Morikawa, Ghim

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 3, 2018, 7:24 pm

Ole Miss junior Braden Thornberry, Cal junior Collin Morikawa and Texas senior Doug Ghim were named the finalists for the Ben Hogan Award, presented annually to the player who excels in amateur, college and pro events over a 12-month period.

All three are first-time finalists.

The winner – determined after a vote by two-dozen committee members – will be named May 21, before the start of the PGA Tour's Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial.

Thornberry, the reigning NCAA champion, has won four times this season and has seven top-5 finishes. He also won the Sunnehanna Amateur, reached the second round of the U.S. Amateur, represented the U.S. at the Walker Cup and tied for fourth at the PGA Tour’s FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Morikawa is currently ranked first in both Golfstat’s college rankings and the World Amateur Golf Ranking. The Walker Cupper won the Northeast Amateur, finished second in two other amateur events and went 4-0 during the U.S. rout at Los Angeles Country Club.

Ghim recently earned low-amateur honors at the Masters, after finishing 50th at Augusta National. The 2017 U.S. Amateur runner-up went a perfect 8-0 at the Palmer and Walker Cups last summer, and he claimed medalist honors at the Big 12 Championship last week.

In a tight race, Oregon sophomore Norman Xiong and USC junior Justin Suh – the two favorites for this year’s Haskins Award, as the top college player in the country – were among the semifinalists who did not advance to the final round of voting.

Peterson (happily) looking at career's end

By Nick MentaMay 4, 2018, 12:45 am

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – John Peterson leads the Wells Fargo Championship following a 6-under 65 Thursday, and he may be only two more events from retirement.

The 29-year-old said back in January at the Sony Open that he was considering walking away from the PGA Tour if he failed to meet the requirements of his medical extension this year.

On Thursday, sitting atop the leaderboard with only two more starts remaining to satisfy the extension, he doubled down, making his intentions clear.

“I'm kind of freewheeling it at this point,” he said. “I know a little bit has been said about me retiring if I don't make the necessary money for my medical starts, and all that's true. If I don't make it, I'm not playing golf anymore.”

Peterson and his wife had their first child, Luke, last October, and the couple intends to have more children. Part of Peterson’s willingness to walk away is because he has no interest in being a FaceTime dad. And part of it is that he just doesn’t care for the Tour lifestyle.

“I just don't enjoy the travel out here very much,” he explained. “I don't like it at all, honestly. … Don't get me wrong, I don't hate it out here. They treat you great every week. You have nothing to worry about. I like it a lot out here. I just kind of want to be a dad and like be around my kid and my family more often, even though, yeah, they're here this week, but they can't come every week. Thirty-five weeks on the road a year or so? It's just not for me. …

“They want to see more of me around Fort Worth, I want to see more of them. It's a great life out here. It's a great life out here, if you like the lifestyle.”

Peterson’s medical extension dates back to the 2015-16 season. He’s been struggling with a bone issue on the top of his hand all this time, and he’s never regained the swing speed he once had.

To remain on Tour, he’ll need to earn either 237 FedExCup points or $318,096 in his next three events, including this week. He can satisfy the extension here at Quail Hollow on points with a two-way tie for second or better and on dollars with a three-way tie for fourth or better.

Peterson was a three-time All-American at LSU and the 2011 NCAA Division I individual champion, but his amateur success hasn’t translated to the professional ranks. If he steps away at 29, it will be fair to judge his pro career as something of a disappointment compared to what was expected when he came out of college. But Peterson won’t look at it that way.

“If you would have asked me at 13 years old … one day you're going to play the PGA Tour for six or seven years, you're going to have a top-5 in a major (2012 U.S. Open), you're going to, you know, be a three-time All-American at LSU, win a national championship – if you would have told me that at 13, I would have said you're crazy. So looking back on it, no, no, I'm fully content with how my career's gone so far, even though by a lot of people's standards I've underachieved. If you would have told me at 13, 14 years old that you're going to do all those things, I wouldn't have believed you,” he said.

Peterson’s opening round Thursday included back-to-back eagles on Nos. 7 and 8, the kind of stretch that might make you think twice about retiring. But Peterson was blunt – those days just don’t come around often enough.

If it is his time to walk away, he intends to go into real-estate development back in Fort Worth with a couple of his buddies, all of whom think he’s nuts.

Now, just to be clear, Peterson isn’t so done with golf that he’d purposely try to throw away this opportunity. He’s not going take the final-round lead into the Green Mile and aim out into the middle of the lake.

But he isn’t going to sweat over any of it. And that’s why he’s heading to Cowfish later tonight to hang out and drink a few Miller Lites before packing it in.

“I’m going to try to win this golf tournament,” he insisted. “I’m going to try to win it, I promise you. I’m going to do everything I can to win. But if it doesn’t happen – whatever, you know? I’ve got everything in place. Either way is fine with me.”

Eagle-eagle run propels Wagner to 4-under 67

By Nick MentaMay 3, 2018, 11:47 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Johnson Wagner is a member at Quail Hollow, and guesses he plays here four to five times in a given off week.

But through all those rounds, he can’t remember another time he went eagle-eagle at Nos. 14 and 15 – at least from the tips.

Wagner signed for a 2 at the par-4 14th and a 3 at the par-5 15th and a round of 4-under 67 Thursday that has him two off the early pace at the Wells Fargo Championship.

“I was playing with Shawn Stefani today, and we were walking off 15, and he said, ‘How many times have you eagled both of those holes consecutively?’” Wagner recounted. “Never from the back tees. Maybe once from like the senior tees in a member tournament, but not very often.”

Wagner hit what he called the best drive of his life at the 325-yard 14th to 4 feet, setting up the first eagle. He then pitched in from short of the green at 15 for his second eagle in as many holes.

The 38-year-old, three-time Tour winner is playing this week on a sponsor’s exemption and playing this season out of a reshuffle for guys who finished between 125th and 150th on last season’s FedExCup points list. Through 11 starts this season, he’s 158th, and a good finish this week would go a long way in helping him potentially avoid a return trip to the Web.com Finals.

“You know, I always put a lot of pressure on myself to play well here,” said Johnson, who has missed the cut in eight of his 11 previous tries.

“I play out here all the time, and I can’t remember the last time I shot 67 from the back tees. I have a few low rounds from [shorter yardages], but from those tips, it’s a big-boy course, and I was happy to put one in there deep.”

Easiest course to score on this year? Woods has surprising answer

By Rex HoggardMay 3, 2018, 11:36 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tiger Woods has historically played the PGA Tour’s toughest venues, an often overlooked footnote to his Hall of Fame career.

Following his first-round 71 that left him six strokes off the lead at the Wells Fargo Championship, Woods was asked what’s been the most “score-able” course he’s played this year?

“Probably Augusta,” he said. “Seriously. Most of the golf courses I've played have been really difficult setups, whether it's Torrey, L.A., Honda, no one went low. Valspar, no one went low. Bay Hill was open and the guys just went low on Sunday only, but for the first three days they were almost kind of just jockeying.

“Augusta was more wide open than pretty much any event I've played in so far this year.”

Both PGA National (Honda Classic) and Innisbrook Resort (Valspar Championship) played to a higher stroke average than Augusta National, while Torrey Pines (Farmers Insurance Open), Riviera (Genesis Open) and Bay Hill (Arnold Palmer Invitational) were only slightly easier according to stroke averages.

Woods (31 putts) struggles with speed in Rd. 1

By Rex HoggardMay 3, 2018, 11:27 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tiger Woods’ opening round at the Wells Fargo Championship could be wrapped up by just a few moments.

He missed a 7-footer for par at No. 4, a 6-footer for birdie at No. 14 and a 4-footer for par at the 16th hole – you get the idea.

All total, Woods needed 31 putts on his way to an opening 71 that left him six strokes off the lead. His putting woes included multiple missed putts from inside 5 feet in a round for the first time since 2015 and a strokes gained: putting average of negative 1.08 shots.

“Just struggled with the speed of the greens. They're on the slower side. They feel springy and they feel fast, especially as I'm walking on them, but they're not putting that way,” Woods said. “What I was feeling and sensing just didn't match up.”

His putting troubles became even more evident late in his round when he three-putted from 15 feet at the 16th hole and needed to convert a 17-footer for par at No. 17 to keep from slipping over par for the day.

Following his round Woods went to the practice putting green to work on his pace, but he was confident he could turn things around before teeing off early Friday for the second round.

“I've always been a pretty good putter all of my career, that's something I've never really worried too much about,” he said.

