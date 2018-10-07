INCHEON, South Korea – What a Sunday for Thailand’s Jutanugarn sisters.

The Koreans may have been the story of the day with their victory before their home fans at the UL International Crown, but the Jutanugarns were the players of the day.

In a Rolex world No. 1 vs No. 2 showdown in singles play, Ariya Jutanugarn took down top-ranked Sung Hun Park, 2 and 1.

Moriya Jutanugarn took down the biggest name in women’s golf. She defeated Michelle Wie, 2 and 1.

Before those afternoon matches, the Thai sisters put in a full morning.

They teamed to defeat the formidable Swedish duo of Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall in the conclusion of third-round fourballs. The Jutanugarns won, 2 and 1. It was just the second loss Nordqvist and Hedwall have endured as partners in 10 matches together in Solheim Cup and International Crown play.

That victory got Thailand into the wild-card playoff to determine who advanced as the fifth and final team to singles. Ariya won the playoff, chipping in from 60 feet for eagle.

Ariya’s matchup with Park was daunting, with a massive Korean following hiking along to watch.

“It was amazing,” Jutanugarn said. “I thought nobody was going to be rooting for me, but, actually, they were rooting for everyone. It was very nice.”

Jutanugarn was 1 down to Park stepping to the 13th tee, but she won three of the next four holes.