International Crown records: Chun a perfect 4-0

By Randall MellOctober 7, 2018, 12:16 pm

Korea’s In Gee Chun put up the only perfect record at the UL International Crown, while teammate So Yeon Ryu continued to add to her record-setting run.

Chun was 4-0 helping the Koreans claim the crown.

Ryu was 3-0-1.

Ryu extended her record for most career points won in Crown play to 19 (2 points for a victory, 1 for a halve). She also extended her record for most matches won to nine.

Here are the individual player records for the last week:

AUSTRALIA

Katherine Kirk 2-1-0

Minjee Lee 1-1-1

Su Oh 2-1-0

Sarah Jane Smith 1-1-1

CHINESE TAIPEI

Wei-Ling Hsu 0-4-0

Candie Kung 0-4-0

Teresa Lu 0-4-0

Phoebe Yao 0-4-0

ENGLAND

Georgia Hall 2-1-1

Charley Hull 2-1-1

Bronte Law 2-2-0

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 2-2-0

JAPAN

Nasa Hataoka 2-0-1

Mamiko Higa 0-3-0

Misuzu Narita 0-3-0

Ayako Uehara 2-0-1

KOREA

In Gee Chun 4-0-0

In-Kyung Kim 3-1-0

So Yeon Ryu 3-0-1

Sung Hyun Park 2-2-0

SWEDEN

Caroline Hedwall 2-1-1

Pernilla Lindberg 2-2-0

Anna Nordqvist 2-2-0

Madelene Sagstrom 1-3-0

THAILAND

Ariya Jutanugarn 3-0-1

Moriya Jutanugarn 2-1-1

Pornanong Phatlum 0-3-1

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 1-2-1

UNITED STATES

Cristie Kerr 3-1-0

Jessica Korda 2-2-0

Lexi Thompson 3-0-1

Michelle Wie 1-3-0

Bjerregaard tops Hatton, Fleetwood to win Dunhill Links

By Associated PressOctober 7, 2018, 2:03 pm

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland - Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark wrecked Tyrrell Hatton's hopes of winning the Dunhill Links Championship for a third straight year when he shot a 5-under 67 in the final round on Sunday.

Bjerregaard started the day four strokes adrift of overnight leader Hatton but he reeled in the European Ryder Cup player to finish with a 15-under winning total of 273.

Englishman Hatton (72) shared second place on 274 with Ryder Cup team mate Tommy Fleetwood (69).

Hatton was attempting to become only the fifth player to win the same tournament in three straight seasons.

Koreans win, but Jutanugarns steal the show Sunday

By Randall MellOctober 7, 2018, 11:31 am

INCHEON, South Korea – What a Sunday for Thailand’s Jutanugarn sisters.

The Koreans may have been the story of the day with their victory before their home fans at the UL International Crown, but the Jutanugarns were the players of the day.

In a Rolex world No. 1 vs No. 2 showdown in singles play, Ariya Jutanugarn took down top-ranked Sung Hun Park, 2 and 1.

Moriya Jutanugarn took down the biggest name in women’s golf. She defeated Michelle Wie, 2 and 1.

Before those afternoon matches, the Thai sisters put in a full morning.

They teamed to defeat the formidable Swedish duo of Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall in the conclusion of third-round fourballs. The Jutanugarns won, 2 and 1. It was just the second loss Nordqvist and Hedwall have endured as partners in 10 matches together in Solheim Cup and International Crown play.

That victory got Thailand into the wild-card playoff to determine who advanced as the fifth and final team to singles. Ariya won the playoff, chipping in from 60 feet for eagle.

Ariya’s matchup with Park was daunting, with a massive Korean following hiking along to watch.

“It was amazing,” Jutanugarn said. “I thought nobody was going to be rooting for me, but, actually, they were rooting for everyone. It was very nice.”

Jutanugarn was 1 down to Park stepping to the 13th tee, but she won three of the next four holes.

Japan's Takumi Kanaya wins Asia-Pacific Amateur

By Nick MentaOctober 7, 2018, 11:04 am

Japan's Takumi Kanaya fired a final-round 65 Sunday in Singapore to win the 10th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

With the victory, the 20-year-old earned an invitation to the 2019 Masters and the 2019 Open Championship.

“This is simply like a dream. I have been dreaming of going to the Masters ever since I was a kid,” Kanaya said. “I never expected to play the Masters and The Open so early in my career so this is just huge."

Kanaya is the second player from Japan to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur, following Hideki Matsuyama, who went back-to-back in 2010 and 2011 and who called Kanaya to congratulate him on his win.

In his bid to match Matsuyama as a repeat winner, defending champion and 54-hole leader Yuxin Lin of China settled for a tie for ninth after a final-round 75.

The two runners-up, India's Rayhan Thomas and Japan's Keita Nakajima, will each make a start in an Open Qualifying Series event.

The 2019 Masters will be played from April 11-14 at Augusta National Golf Club. The 2019 Open will be played July 18-21 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

UL International Crown: Final standings, singles match recaps

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 7, 2018, 10:35 am

Final standings

1. Republic of Korea, 15

2. United States, 11

2. England, 11

4. Thailand, 10

5. Sweden, 9

6. Australia, 7

7. Japan, 5

8. Chinese Taipei, 0

Sunday's singles recaps

Match 1

Caroline Hedwall (SWE) halved Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (THA)

Two down with two holes to play, Sweden's Hedwall finished par-birdie to her opponent's bogey-par. “I’ve been fighting on, just nice when it pays off,” Hedwall said.

Match 2

Charley Hull (ENG) def. Pornanong Phatlum (THA), 1 up

Hull won the first two holes when Phatlum started bogey-bogey. Phatlum took a 1-up lead at the ninth hole and held onto it for five holes before Hull tied the match with a birdie at the 14th and went ahead for good with another birdie at 16.

Match 3

Pernilla Lindberg (SWE) def. Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG), 1 up

Shadoff never trailed in this match until the 18th hole. Lindberg trailed by as many as two holes until she pulled all square at No. 15. They halved 16 and 17 before coming to the par-5 18th, where Lindberg won with a birdie to Ewart-Shadoff's bogey.

Match 4

Moriya Jutanugarn (THA) def. Michelle Wie (USA), 2 and 1

Wie went 1 down on the third hole and never led. The American made only one birdie, but she made several mid-range par saves that kept her in the match.

Match 5

Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) def. Sung Hyun Park (KOR), 2 and 1

World No. 2 Jutanugarn took down No. 1 Park in front of Park’s legion of fans, a massive swarm that easily gave the match the largest gallery on the course.

Match 6

Jessica Korda (USA) def. Madelene Sagstrom (SWE), 4 and 3

Sweden's Sagstrom led for two holes after making a birdie at No. 3, but it was all Korda after that.

Match 7

In Gee Chun (KOR) def. Anna Nordqvist (SWE), 1 up

Chun took a quick lead when Nordqvist bogeyed the first hole, and the Swede was rarely a factor. Her deficit grew to 4 holes before she pared it to 1 late.

Match 8

Georgia Hall (ENG) def. Cristie Kerr (USA), 2 and 1

Hall, who may be the hottest player in women's golf right now, grabbed an early 2-up lead. Kerr never got cloder than 1 down the rest of the way.

Match 9

In-Kyung Kim (KOR) def. Bronte Law (ENG), 2 up

This match represented the clinching points for Korea. Law led through 11 holes before Kim strung three birdies together at Nos. 12-14.

Match 10

So Yeon Ryu (KOR) halved Lexi Thompson (USA)

Ryu birdied the first hole, but Thompson pulled even when Ryu bogeyed the fourth. Another Ryu bogey at No. 7 gave Thompson the lead, which she held until the 16th hole. The overall competition was already decided by then, and these two players halved.

