Keegan Bradley was cruising along on Friday, 3 under par through 14 holes but well off the lead at the RBC Canadian Open, when things turned around – quickly.
Bradley began his run with an 11-footer for birdie at the 15th hole and finished birdie-eagle-birdie-eagle, playing his last four holes in 6 under to shoot 63.
“That was wild,” Bradley said. “It turned kind of an average day out here into something really special. There's not many courses you can do that on like you can out here. That's what makes it such a great event.”
Bradley is tied for second place with Whee Kim, a stroke off the lead held by Kevin Tway who followed an opening 66 with a 65 on Friday for a 13-under total.
Bradley followed his birdie at No. 15 with a chip-in for eagle at the 16th hole and closed his round with a 21-footer for eagle at the last.
Bradley, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour whose last triumph was at the 2012 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, owned the lowest round on Day 2 at Glen Abbey.
First-round leader Robert Garrigus slipped into a tie for 10th place after a second-round 72.