Getty Images

Kim fires 67, eyes first-ever repeat at The Players

By Will GrayMay 10, 2018, 7:42 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – It seems that Si Woo Kim might not be ready to relinquish the trophy at The Players Championship.

TPC Sawgrass has been notoriously difficult on defending champs, never yielding a back-to-back winner. Since the tournament moved to the Stadium Course in 1982, only one other PGA Tour event (Fort Worth Invitational) hasn’t featured a back-to-back winner, and since this tournament moved to May in 2007 only once has the defending champ even cracked the top 25.

But one year after cruising to a three-shot win over Ian Poulter, Kim started his bid to reverse those trends with a 5-under 67 that left him one shot off the early lead.

Full-field scores from the The Players Championship

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“I played great,” Kim said through a translator. “The first three holes I played and my confidence was really up and everything was going good, I think. And then the last three holes I missed it a little. But I know that miss, and I’m going to fix it better for tomorrow.”

Kim started with a 4-under 32 on the back nine, and after consecutive birdies on Nos. 4 and 5 he became the first player to reach 7 under. While bogeys on Nos. 7 and 8 dropped him from the top spot on the leaderboard, Kim had reason to smile after a ball-striking performance that featured 12 of 14 fairways hit and 14 of 18 greens in regulation.

Kim has struggled with both injury and consistency since his breakthrough win a year ago, but he lost in a playoff last month at the RBC Heritage and has made each of his last four cuts. After another strong effort on a course he clearly enjoys, he’s trying not to think about adding a new chapter to the tournament record books with a successful title defense.

“That’s really, I feel like that would be dreaming, but that’s too hard,” he said. “This is just the first round. I’m going to keep working hard.”

Article Tags: Si Woo Kim, 2018 Players Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Varner: Tiger taught me to be conservative

By Randall MellMay 10, 2018, 9:38 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – After digesting all the insight Tiger Woods shared with him in a pair of practice rounds at The Players this week, Harold Varner III didn’t gear up.

He geared down.

Varner, thrilled to play for the first time with Woods in practice rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday, said he was surprised how conservatively Woods approaches the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course, advising Varner to “dink it down there” with tee shots that Varner wanted to rip.

“He got me to think about not taking so much risk off the tees,” said Varner, who shot a 1-under 71 in his opening round. “It takes a lot of pressure off you, because the course is hard enough already.”

Varner, 27, the first African-American player to advance to the PGA Tour via the Web.com Tour, didn’t get to see much of Woods his first two years on tour, with Woods injured. In fact, he got his first chance to introduce himself to Woods in the locker room at the Genesis Open at Riviera this year, where their lockers were next to each other.

Full-field scores from the The Players Championship

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“It was just the two of us, shooting the crap, the first time ever got a chance to talk to him,” Varner said. “I told him I would love to play with him sometime, and that I had so many questions I wanted to ask him. He said, `Sure, here’s my number.’ And he gave me his cellphone number that first time we met.”

It led to this week’s practice rounds.

“I know he’s here to win the tournament, but he was super helpful in our practice rounds,” Varner said. “For him to be focused on getting ready this week, and to help me out as much as he did, I’m very grateful for it.”

With Varner playing before larger crowds on the PGA Tour, he said he was especially curious how to better focus.

“It’s not my strength,” Varner said. “I’m very extroverted. Somebody yells my name, I look. I asked him how he focuses with so many people following him, how he blocks everything out.”

Varner said Woods told him he doesn’t “block” them out.

“He asked me if I ever read while watching TV,” Varner said. “He said it’s like that. You hear the TV, but you’re focused on what you’re reading.

“What surprised me is how simple he makes things. I can’t wait to play with him again.”

Article Tags: 2018 The Players Championship, Harold Varner III, Tiger Woods

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: Tiger eagles par-5 ninth Thursday

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 10, 2018, 9:16 pm

Tiger Woods played his final round at last week's Wells Fargo Championship without a birdie, and he didn't record any during his front nine on Thursday at the Players Championship either.

He did make an eagle though.

Following bogeys at Nos. 3 and 5, Woods smashed a drive 349 yards at the par-5 ninth, hoisted an iron over the trees and onto the green from 241, and then poured in an 18-footer for his eagle-3.

The eagle was Woods' first under-par score in 30 holes, dating back to the third round at Quail Hollow.

Three holes later at the short par-4 12th, Woods would finally find his way to a regular, old birdie, with an iron off the tee and a well-judged pitch to move to 1 under par.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2018 Players Championship

Trending

Getty Images

WLD: Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun: Tue @ 8PM ET

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 10, 2018, 9:01 pm

Following last month’s first televised World Long Drive Association (WLDA) event of 2018 at the Clash in the Canyon in Mesquite, Nev., the season continues at the Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun. The inaugural event will be staged within the Ak-Chin Indian Community adjacent to the UltraStar Multi-tainment Center at Ak-Chin Circle in Maricopa, Ariz.

The event will feature a 36-man field competing in the Open Division based on World Long Drive rankings, which will include 29 of the top-30 in the current rankings, along with a Women’s Division field of 18 competitors, led by five-time – and defending – World champion Sandra Carlborg along with Alexis Belton, winner of last month’s Clash in the Canyon. World No. 1 – and runner-up at the Clash in the Canyon – Justin James leads the field in the Open Division, along with 2018 winners to-date, Will Hogue and Justin Moose.

Live coverage of the Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun will air in primetime on Tuesday, May 15 from 8-10pm ET on Golf Channel and streaming. Golf Central will preview the event from 7-8pm ET, which an encore telecast from 10pm-Midnight ET.

Keep up with the social media conversation by following Golf Channel on FacebookTwitter and Instagram, and World Long Drive on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Join in by using #WorldLongDrive

 

Article Tags: World Long Drive Championship

Trending

Getty Images

DiMarco's son loses coin toss at U.S. Open qualifier

By Ryan LavnerMay 10, 2018, 8:10 pm

Updated: 6:15 p.m.

Cristian DiMarco learned an important lesson this week at his U.S. Open local qualifier.

Don’t ever leave early.

DiMarco, a senior at South Florida and the son of PGA Tour veteran Chris DiMarco, came out on the wrong side of a coin-flip tiebreaker after both he and fellow competitor Luis Gagne were not available to play off for the fifth and final qualifying spot.

Teeing off early in the 84-man field at Orange Tree Golf Club in Orlando, Fla., DiMarco was 5 under through six holes but triple-bogeyed his 17th hole and then missed a 6-footer for birdie on the last.

When he signed for an even-par 72, DiMarco thought he had no chance to earn one of the five available berths. After all, at the same qualifier a year ago, he shot 1 under and “didn’t even sniff” a spot. And there were more than two hours of tee times left, with a stacked field – players with whom he was familiar, like Florida’s Alejandro Tosti and PGA Tour Champions player Bart Bryant.

So Cristian and his famous father (who was on the bag Wednesday) came to the same conclusion.

“We thought we had no chance,” Cristian said by phone Thursday. “We thought it was a foregone conclusion.”

But a few hours later, after lunch at Whole Foods, DiMarco received a call from his South Florida teammate, Kyle Flexsenhar.

“Dude, you shouldn’t have left,” Flexsenhar said. “You and Luis were in a playoff.”

Under normal circumstances, both DiMarco and Gagne (who plays at LSU) would have been in a sudden-death playoff for the final spot. But because both had left hours earlier, tournament officials followed USGA protocol and used the coin-flip tiebreaker.

Gagne won, and DiMarco became the first alternate.

“I called him and was like, ‘Well, I didn’t put up that much of a fight to you, buddy,’” DiMarco said. “We had a good laugh about it. Neither of us thought we’d get in.

“But that’s how it is. It’s a learning experience. I’m very disappointed in myself for leaving, but in the grand scheme of things, is it really going to make a huge difference in my career? I hope not. I hope I’ll play in many U.S. Opens.”

DiMarco said he called his dad afterward to deliver the news.

“He was kind of disappointed in us, because he was like, We should have stayed,” DiMarco said. “But I don’t question his golf IQ about anything, and we had the same thought process. It was a tough lesson to learn.”

LPGA player Christina Kim, who is a member at Orange Tree, wrote on Twitter that “the one that lost the coin flip” – DiMarco – “did not enjoy the results when given to him.”

But DiMarco said that wasn’t the case at all.

When he called the course, the pro shop attendant, whom DiMarco knew, initially said that DiMarco won the coin flip but later corrected himself.

“I joked with him: ‘You couldn’t give me a good flip?’” DiMarco said. “There’s nobody to be mad at but myself for leaving. It wasn’t anger at all – just disappointment in myself. It was a freak accident, and I learned from it and I won’t ever leave early again.”

Even the USGA sympathized with the two players, saying in a statement to Golf Digest: "It is unfortunate that the players did not remain on property to determine the last qualifying spot through their play."

It’s a tough break for DiMarco, the 2017 Florida Amateur champion who is coming off a tie for second at the American Athletic Conference Championship. He and the rest of the Bulls will tee it up next week at NCAA regionals at Reunion Resort outside Orlando.

Article Tags: Christian DiMarco, Luis Gagne, 2018 U.S. Open

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.