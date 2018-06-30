KILDEER, Ill. – The PGA of America continues to make good on its pledge to take the best women in the world to the game’s most historic major championship venues.

PGA CEO Pete Bevacqua announced Saturday on “Golf Central” that Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J., will host the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2023. The championship will be played on the club’s Lower Course.

It was also announced that the Lower Course will host the 2029 PGA Championship, on the men's side.

Baltustrol has previously hosted nine men’s major championships (seven U.S. Opens, two PGA Championships) and two women’s majors. The U.S. Women’s Open was played on the Upper Course in 1985 and the Lower Course in 1961. Kathy Baker won on the Upper Course and Mickey Wright on the Lower Course.

Jimmy Walker won the PGA Championship at Baltusrol’s Lower Course in 2016 and Phil Mickelson in 2005. Jack Nicklaus won two of his U.S. Opens on the Lower Course (1967, 1980).

Inbee Park won the inaugural Women’s PGA Championship at Westchester Country Club in 2015. Brooke Henderson won it in 2016 at Sahalee, and Danielle Kang won it last year at Olympia Fields.

Hazeltine, outside Minneapolis, will host next year and Aronimink, in suburban Philadelphia, in 2020.