Getty Images

Left elbow continues to bother Stenson

By Rex HoggardJuly 31, 2018, 8:54 pm

AKRON, Ohio – An elbow injury that forced Henrik Stenson to withdraw from the Scottish Open earlier this month continues to be an issue for the Swede.

On Tuesday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, his first start since The Open, Stenson said his left elbow is still not 100 percent despite having last week off to rest.

“I was hoping it was going to clear out more than it did last week but it really didn’t get much improvement,” Stenson said. “I can certainly hit shots, but it’s just a little stiff in the morning. It takes a little while to get going.”

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: Articles, photos and videos

Stenson tied for 35th at Carnoustie after not being sure he could play. He said he continues to have treatment on his elbow as he enters a busy stretch of the season.

“Hopefully it will clear up in the next couple of weeks just by playing and if not we’ll just have to try to figure out the best plan of action,” said Stenson, who is scheduled to play this week and next week’s PGA Championship.

Stenson, who finished runner-up at Firestone in 2013, said his elbow doesn’t hurt at impact, but he does have discomfort if he attempts to grip the club firmly and during parts of his backswing when the club “becomes heavy.”

Article Tags: 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Henrik Stenson

Trending

Getty Images

Defending champion Matsuyama struggling

By Rex HoggardJuly 31, 2018, 9:30 pm

AKRON, Ohio – At this point last year Hideki Matsuyama seemed an unstoppable force in the game. He closed his Sunday round at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational with three consecutive birdies on his way to a course-record-tying 61 and a five-stroke victory.

A year removed from that commanding performance, Matsuyama has just a single top-10 finish this year on the PGA Tour, a tie for fourth place at the limited-field Sentry Tournament of Champions, and is in danger of missing the Tour Championship for the first time since 2013.

“I have been watching my place in the FedEx [Cup] and I have some work to do,” said Matsuyama, who is currently 86th on the FedExCup points list. “I've never been in this position before and so I'm going to have to get on my game and play well these last couple of weeks.”

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: Articles, photos and videos

Matsuyama explained that his issue this season has been with his ball-striking, which has always been one of the strongest parts of his game. He’s slipped in nearly every statistical category, including strokes gained: off the tee, strokes gained: approach to the green and strokes gained: tee to green.

“I started out the new season and I really haven't played that well. I've been grinding and practicing hard,” he said. “Hopefully, this will be a week that I can catch the magic again and play well.”

Article Tags: 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama

Trending

Getty Images

Tour players ask: Why not just ban green books?

By Rex HoggardJuly 31, 2018, 8:39 pm

AKRON, Ohio – As surprises go, this one ranks just ahead of the sun rising in the east. But then any time the powers that be start digging into players’ bags there will be interest.

As a steady rain cut short most practice schedules on Tuesday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational players mulled around the range at Firestone Country Club talking equipment.

No, the topic didn’t address the hottest new driver or what putter Tiger Woods may or may not put into play this week; instead conversations focused on an announcement that had been months in the making.

The R&A and USGA had made no secret that green-reading books had fallen into their crosshairs, and Tuesday’s news only confirmed what most had anticipated, with golf’s rules makers announcing plans to limit the use of such material.

Although the proposed “clarification” will undergo a six-week feedback period and wouldn’t become the law of the land until next year, most observers figure this to be a foregone conclusion.

The R&A and USGA fixated on the idea that green reading is an “essential skill” that shouldn’t be dumbed down by the ubiquitous books, but for many this is really an issue of bad optics. No one wants to see the world’s best with their heads buried in a book with a tournament on the line. And for a game that’s riddled with slow play issues, having countless data points to study on every 5-footer doesn’t help the narrative.

Full-field tee times from the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: Articles, photos and videos

“I think it’s a good thing. Everybody is moaning of golf being slow and boring, that’s one thing that slows it down,” Ross Fisher said. “Bubba [Watson] said it best, you look at guys like Tiger [Woods] and Jordan [Spieth], probably two of the best putters we’ve seen play the game, they don’t use green books. They just go with what they feel.”

In the name of full disclosure, Fisher has used a green-reading book in the past. In fact, nearly every PGA Tour player has used one at various times as the books have gained in popularity – even Spieth.

“I’ve used it a little,” Henrik Stenson said. “A lot of times for me it’s better not to use it for anything more than just a general guide because if I see a putt being straight the book says it should go a little bit left and I trust the book and it doesn’t go that way I kind of kick myself all the way to the next tee box.”

But if Tuesday’s sample of the Bridgestone field is any indication, players may have embraced, to wildly varying degrees, green-reading books, but that doesn’t mean they’ve liked them. For many it was a necessary evil. And soon it could be an evil they won’t miss.

In fact, given the inevitability of the clarification many Tour types don’t think the proposed change goes far enough. If approved, books will be allowed to show a minimum slope of 4 percent (about 2 degrees) and will be limited in scale.

“If it was me I would just ban them completely – and I use them – but I think green reading is a skill that can be developed just like your swing,” Rory McIlroy said. “It’s sort of halfway there. They are trying to come up with a solution that isn’t the whole way, but if it were me I’d say get rid of them. It’s a step in the right direction but I don’t think it’s the full step.”

A full step by the way McIlroy and many others see things is a full ban on the books, otherwise it leads to even more questions and arguably bigger concerns. How, for example, will officials police the policy if it’s approved?

“What’s to stop people this week, for example, if it wasn’t allowed but there’s still a green book from last year, what’s to stop people from using them,” Fisher said. “Are you going to go around checking people to make sure they have them? How can you stop us from making our own? It’s a tough one.”

There’s also issues concerning the minimum slope indication, which was set at 4 percent because, according to the announcement, that number “equates roughly with the amount of slope that is readily visible to the naked eye.”

“To be fair you’d have the entire 18th green at Shinnecock mapped,” smiled Stenson, who was only half-joking. “I don’t think there was anything less than 4 percent on that one.”

The proposal has created more questions than answers for those whose livelihood depends on the fine print of what has been billed as a clarification.

“What’s to stop guys from going out on the greens with a level and seeing what the slopes are and doing it themselves?” McIlroy asked. “They should just say no green books and gradient measuring devices on the course during practice.”

The only thing that’s certain is that the R&A and USGA have opened the floor to what promises to be a lively “feedback” period.

-endit-

Article Tags: 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, Ross Fisher

Trending

Getty Images

Golf world heartbroken over Lyle's latest update

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 31, 2018, 7:35 pm

Jarrod Lyle and his family revealed on Tuesday that the former PGA Tour player's body was no longer able to fight its battle against leukemia.

Lyle, a peer favorite on every tour on which he competed, has been placed on palliative care. Upon hearing the news, the golf world reacted with sadness.

Article Tags: Jarrod Lyle

Trending

Getty Images

Firestone finale will feature four marquee pairings

By Rex HoggardJuly 31, 2018, 7:21 pm

AKRON, Ohio – The final WGC-Bridgestone Invitational will feature a fitting few days of high-profile pairings as the world’s best players assemble at Firestone Country Club.

This week’s World Golf Championship, which will be relocated to Memphis next year and called the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, will be anchored by a foursome of marquee pairings, starting on Thursday with Rory McIlroy and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama teeing off at 10:20 a.m. (ET), and followed in the next group at 10:30 a.m. by Jason Day and Tiger Woods, who qualified at the 11th hour with his tie for sixth place at The Open two weeks ago.

Full-field tee times from the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: Articles, photos and videos

The afternoon wave will feature Justin Thomas and Phil Mickelson teeing off at 2 p.m.; followed by Dustin Johnson, last week’s winner at the RBC Canadian Open and the 2016 champion at Firestone, and Francesco Molinari, who is making his first start since becoming the first Italian to win a major earlier this month at Carnoustie.

Article Tags: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.