Leonard on Reed: 'Don't see how you pick him' for RC

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 5, 2018, 2:21 pm

Justin Leonard is a major champion and a veteran of three U.S. Ryder Cup teams, but even he was surprised by the fallout surrounding Patrick Reed's comments following the decisive American loss in Paris.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Golf Channel podcast, Leonard broke down the various ways things went wrong for Jim Furyk's U.S. side, from the lack of course knowledge to the underperforming nature of some of the picks. But the focus eventually landed on Reed, whose divisive comments about how things transpired in Paris left an impact.

"I don't remember anybody really burning bridges the way Patrick Reed has, the night after and the next day after the Ryder Cup," Leonard said. "It's a first for me."

Reed entered last week with a 6-1-2 career Ryder Cup record, and was expected to be a key contributor for Furyk. Instead he went 1-2, losing a pair of fourball matches alongside Tiger Woods and winning in singles after the fate of the Cup was already decided.

Leonard pointed out that at age 28 and with the green jacket hanging in his closet, Reed is expected to be a fixture on U.S. Ryder Cup teams for years to come. But he believes Reed has "put himself in a very uncomfortable place" the next time he makes a Ryder Cup roster, and that he might want to make sure he qualifies for the 2020 team at Whistling Straits on merit.

"He's got a lot of work to do," Leonard said. "I mean, if he's sitting on the fence of making a team, I don't see how you pick him to be on your team at this stage unless he really does a lot of work the next couple years, between now and Whistling Straits, to mend some of those relationships, and ask for forgiveness and be contrite and do all the right things."

Listen below for more insight from Leonard, and click here to subscribe to future episodes:

Cheng, Jefferson tied at Asia-Pacific Amateur

By Associated PressOctober 5, 2018, 3:45 pm

SINGAPORE – Jin Cheng and Lloyd Jefferson Go each shot a 3-under 67 on Friday and shared the lead going into the weekend at the Asia-Pacific Amateur.

Jin and Go were at 8-under 132 at Sentosa Golf Club, one shot ahead of Ha Jin-Bo and Bai Zheng Kai, who also had 67s.

Another shot back was Sadom Kaewkanjana, who at No. 10 is the highest-ranked Asian in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Sadom had a 66 to get within two shots.

Jin won the Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2015 and knows what's at stake. The winner is invited to play in the Masters at Augusta National in April, and now gets into the British Open.

''The chance to get back to the Masters motivates me to play better,'' Jin said. ''But I am trying not to think of that in between the shots. I don't want to do anything fancy over the next two days and just try and stick to my process.''

Jin won a team silver and an individual bronze in the recently completed Asian Games.

Go made five birdies to overcome his bogeys on the eighth and 13th holes. No Filipino has ever finished among the top 5 in the 10 years of the Asia-Pacific Amateur.

Persistent rain, 27-plus holes wipe out players

By Randall MellOctober 5, 2018, 10:59 am

INCHEON, South Korea – The UL International Crown is asking tough questions of the eight teams in the running.

“It’s playing almost like a major championship,” American Jessica Korda said.

It’s becoming an extreme test in extreme conditions with Typhoon Kong-Rey grazing the region.

Korda said it wasn’t just the rain and wind that pummeled players during a grueling, marathon-like march on Friday. It was the course itself.

While it’s set up at 6,508 yards on the scorecard, it’s playing a lot longer, with soaked fairways and heavy rough.

“It’s just a lot. A lot of time between shots, a lot of thinking. We spent 12 hours in the rain, non-stop rain," Korda said. "I was hitting 3-woods into holes, with par 4s playing like par 5s.

“I just ran out of gas.”

With tee times moved up, the second round of fourballs was completed, with a quick turnaround for the start of the third round, which was suspended because of darkness at 5:42 p.m. local time (4:42 a.m. ET). The third round’s resumption will depend on the passing of Kong-Rey, which is being downgraded to a tropical storm. The heaviest rain will fall Saturday between 3 a.m. and noon local time, with winds gusting to 45 mph. Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected.

Full-field scores, standings from UL International Crown

UL International Crown: Articles, photos and videos

The LPGA will give an update on its amended plans at 10:30 a.m. local time on Saturday.

For the 32 players in the field, the chance to sleep in will be welcome.

“It was a long day,” America Michelle Wie said. “It was a grueling day.”

But a good day for the Americans.

They swept their morning matches against Thailand in routs.

Korda and Wie defeated Moriya Jutanugarn and Pornanong Phatlum, 6 and 4.

Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson defeated Ariya Jutanugarn and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, 4 and 3. Kerr and Thompson ran their record to 10-1-2 as partners in Solheim Cups and International Crowns.

The Americans moved to the top of Pool B with their sweep.

England also enjoyed a sweep to move ahead of the favored Koreans, to the top of Pool A.

Kerr and Thompson were 1 up through 11 holes in their third-round fourballs match in the afternoon against Japan’s Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higan when play was suspended.

“We fought back and got it back,” Thompson said.

Kerr credited Thompson for helping them dig out of a hole after falling 3 down after four holes. Kerr played sick, having visited a doctor Thursday night to treat a sore throat. She was on antibiotics when she arrived to play in Friday’s rain.

“I feel better than I did yesterday,” Kerr said. “Thank God I had a partner today, and I've got one hell of a partner. Lexi carried me around the course like Thor's Hammer. That's how heavy I was. I started to come alive a little bit at the end there.”

The favored Koreans struggled in the morning, splitting their fourballs matches with Australia. They were up in one suspended match with England in the afternoon and down in another, with that matchup likely going to decide the Pool A winner.

So Yeon Ryu thanked the Korean fans who came out in the rain.

“I really appreciate the fans who came out here today, because the weather was pretty bad,” Ryu said.

She said the crowds who came out Thursday were instrumental in the Koreans getting off to a strong start by sweeping Chinese Taipei in the opening round.

“To be honest, as soon as the UL International Crown announced that the 2018 venue was going to be in Korea, we started to be really nervous about it,” Ryu said. “Obviously, if you're playing in the homeland, you have a benefit, but at the same time you have an extra pressure. So that was really tough thing to deal with.

“But we just played yesterday with huge crowd, and we realized that is actually more a benefit, instead of pressure. So we really enjoyed it. Hopefully we can have a really good performance in front of them and make them happy on Sunday.”

UL Crown Rd. 3 halted, but not certain when to resume

By Randall MellOctober 5, 2018, 10:06 am

INCHEON, South Korea – The third round of the UL International Crown was suspended Friday at 5:42 p.m. local time (4:42 a.m. ET) because of darkness with all eight matches still on the course.

With the outer bands of Typhoon Kong-Rey grazing the region, the exact time that play will resume was uncertain as of the end of Friday’s play. LPGA officials will monitor the system’s path overnight with a decision expected Saturday. The tour, however, said the earliest the third round would resume on Saturday would be 2:30 p.m. local time (1:30 a.m. ET).

The LPGA will issue an update on the status of the event Saturday at 10:30 a.m. local time (Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET).

Full-field scores, standings from UL International Crown

UL International Crown: Articles, photos and videos

Joe Halvorson, the LPGA’s DTN tour meteorologist, told GolfChannel.com that the typhoon is being downgraded to a tropical storm and will bring its heaviest rain Saturday between 3 a.m. and noon local time, with wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain is expected. Halvorson said even after rain clears the region Saturday, there will be winds with gusts up to 35 mph until dusk.

Thailand’s Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn were farthest along on the course when play was suspended, with a 3-up advantage through 14 holes against Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall and Anna Nordqvist.

England’s Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff were 1 up on Korea’s So Yeon Ryu and In Gee Chun through six holes in the last match.

UL International Crown: Rd. 2 standings, match recaps

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 5, 2018, 5:40 am

England and the United States swept their morning fourball matches to take control of their respective pools.

The English moved ahead of the Koreans in Pool A, setting up a head-to-head showdown in the third and final round of fourballs, which was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The United States will be looking to win Pool B in a matchup with Thailand Friday afternoon.

The top two teams from each pool advance to Sunday singles, with the third-place teams in each pool going into a sudden-death fourball playoff to determine who will be the fifth team to make singles.

With heavy winds and rain from the outer bands of Typhoon Kong-Rey expected Saturday, it’s uncertain if the third-round matches that aren’t complete on Friday will be able to finish on Saturday.

Full-field scores from UL International Crown

UL International Crown: Articles, photos and videos

Standings through two rounds

POOL A 

POINTS

W-L-T

England

 7

3-0-1

Korea

6

3-1-0

Australia

        3

1-2-1

Chinese Taipei

0

0-4-0

POOL B

POINTS

W-L-T

United States

6

3-1-0

Sweden

4

2-2-0

Thailand

3

1-2-1

Japan

3

1-2-1

Match 1: Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall (SWE) def. Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higa (JPN), 6 and 4

The Swedes are proving a tough combination. Nordqvist and Hedwall are now 4-0-1 overall as a team in the International Crown, 7-0-1 as a team in Crowns and Solheim Cups combined. A day after starting with four birdies over the first five holes in a victory against Americans Michelle Wie and Jessica Korda, they were hot again. With birdies at the ninth, 10th and 11th holes Friday, they built a 5-up lead.

Match 2: Ayako Uehara and Nasa Hataoka (JPN) def. Pernilla Lindberg and Madelene Sagstrom (SWE), 4 and 3

Japan birdied three of the first four holes to go 3 up and cruised without much a challenge the rest of the way. The Swedes struggled, winning just a single hole all morning.

Match 3: Jessica Korda and Michelle Wie (USA) def. Moriya Jutanugarn and Pornanong Phatlum (THA), 6 and 4

Korda and Wie birdied three of the first seven holes to go 3 up and never looked back. A pair of big hitters, they overpowered their short-hitting competition, blowing drives past the Thais all day.

Match 4: Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson (USA) def. Ariya Jutanugarn and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (THA), 4 and 3

Thompson continues to shrink this course with her big drives, but her putter was the story Friday. She holed a 50-footer for birdie at the 10th to put the Americans 3 up. She also holed lenghty putts at the second and fourth to win those holes. Kerr gutted out a gritty performance playing sick with a sore throat. The American combo is now 10-1-2 in Solheim Cups and International Crowns.

Match 5: Georgia Hall and Charley Hull (ENG) def. Wei-Ling Hsu and Teresa Lu, 2 and 1

Hull stuffed her tee shot to 6 feet at the 13th and made birdie to move England 1 up in a tight match. The duo will now move on to face the Koreans in the third round of fourballs.

Match 6: Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG) def. Candie Kung and Phoebe Yao (TPE), 6 and 4

Shadoff pitched in for birdie at the second to put England up, and when Law stuck her approach to 6 feet at the ninth, the match was almost decided. She holed the birdie to put the Brits 4 up. The English duo hasn’t trailed in their first two matches, neither of which has gone beyond the 15th hole. Shadoff is now 5-0-1 overall in Crown play.

Match 7: So Yeon Ryu and In Gee Chun (KOR) def. Minjee Lee and Sarah Jane Smith (AUS), 2 and 1

Ryu holed four birdies on the front nine, and Chun nearly made a hole-in-one at the 13th to lead the early effort. Chun’s tee shot teased the hole at the 13th and ended up 2 feet past, to set up a birdie for an important half to keep a 3 up lead. Ryu sealed the deal with a 15-foot birdie at the 17th to clinch the match.

Match 8: Katherine Kirk and Su Oh (AUS) def. Sung Hyun Park and I.K. Kim (KOR), 3 and 2

The Koreans bogeyed the first hole and trailed the entire match. Katherine Kirk holed a 15-foot birdie at the 15th to put the Aussies 3 up. The Koreans didn’t make a birdie until the 13th hole.

