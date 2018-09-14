Getty Images

Martin forgets yardage book, still grabs share of Evian lead

By Randall MellSeptember 14, 2018, 7:59 pm

If Mo Martin keeps this going at the Evian Championship and wins her second major, her trusted caddie knows he’ll be working overtime.

Craig Castrale will have to wait around until the bitter end on Sunday to make sure Martin doesn’t leave Evian Resort without the trophy.

“I can be a little bit mindless, which is embarrassing,” Martin said.

Martin shot 5-under-par 66 Friday to gain a four-way share of the second-round lead despite forgetting her yardage book. She was in a “small panic” when she turned to Castrale on her way to the first tee.

“I was like, `Do you have my yardage book?’” Martin said. “He was like, `no.’”

Fortunately, Castrale had one of his old ones. Martin warned him things like this would happen when they first started working together three seasons ago.

“I told him when we first started, `I'm going to have no idea where my car keys are or my badge,’” Martin said.

When Castrale stopped laughing, he could see Martin was serious. This wasn’t a drill to prepare him.

“I have no idea where they are,” she told him.

Martin is one of the most intelligent players on tour, but apparently there’s an absent-minded professor quality about her that goes way back.

“The day I got my driver's license, I had everything that said I was a human being in a file,” Martin said.

That included her passport.

And she put the papers on top of the car and drove away.

“My shoes were on top of the car, too,” Martin said.

Full-field scores from Evian Championship

Evian Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Martin, however, never forgets how to hit fairways. It’s what she does better than anyone in the game, and it’s being rewarded more than usual this week.

It’s also helps that her putting is moving to another level.

Evian Resort Golf Club is offering a tougher test than players have seen in the past. With more blue skies and sun than they are accustomed to seeing there in September, the course is firmer and faster. Balls are rolling through fairways into penal rough.

Hitting fairways and negotiating Evian’s dramatically sloped greens are keys to the week. Martin is at her best on tough tests like that. Her lone LPGA victory came at the Ricoh Women’s British Open in 2014.

“There are all styles of players on this leaderboard,” Martin said. “I think that’s a testament to the course.”

At 8-under, Martin is tied for the lead with three players trying to win their first major. Amy Olson (65), rookie Maria Torres (69) and Mi Hyang Lee (66) are aiming to keep the year’s “breakthrough” theme going in the majors.

Pernilla Lindberg got it started winning her first major at the ANA Inspiration at year’s start.

Georgia Hall followed her lead winning her first major at the Ricoh Women’s British Open last month.

Now everyone and her sister is lining up at the Evian Championship to see if she can break through this weekend.

Four of the top five players on the leaderboard have never won majors.

Count Carlota Ciganda (70) in that mix. She’s one shot off the lead.

“I’ve been playing good all year, especially in the majors, so I think I'm ready,” Ciganda said.

Martin isn’t the only proven major winner with a chance.

So Yeon Ryu (69), Brooke Henderson (69) and Georgia Hall (68) are among a pack of players sitting two shots off the lead.

Inbee Park (69) is three back, with In Gee Chun (70) and Morgan Pressel (68) four back. Park is in position to try to win her eighth major championship title and end any debate over whether she has won the career Grand Slam. She won the Evian Championship in 2012, the year before it became a major.

“I still have my name on the trophy, but I think it'll be just really nice to put it twice on the trophy,” Park said.

How tough is the course playing?

After opening with a 77, Rolex world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park missed the cut by three shots. Lexi Thompson shot 75 on Friday and missed the cut by one.

Article Tags: Mo Martin, 2018 Evian Championship, Inbee Park

Trending

Getty Images

Singh one behind Jobe at Champions event

By Associated PressSeptember 14, 2018, 10:27 pm

GRAND BLANC, Mich. – Brandt Jobe capped a fast start with an eagle in tour golf's return to Warwick Hills and shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in The Ally Challenge.

Jobe played his first seven holes in 6 under, making the eagle on the par-5 16th. A six-time winner on the Japanese tour, he won last year in Iowa for his lone PGA Tour Champions title.

Vijay Singh, a three-time winner at Warwick Hills in the PGA Tour's defunct Buick Open, was a stroke back with Jeff Maggert and Esteban Toledo. Tiger Woods won the last Buick Open in 2009.

Tom Lehman was at 67 with Lee Janzen, Paul Broadhurst, David Toms and David McKenzie.

Fred Couples, the 1994 Buick Open winner, had a 69.

Two-time Warwick Hills winner Kenny Perry opened with a 70. Bernhard Langer and Mark Calcavecchia also shot 70. Senior newcomer Darren Clarke was at 71 with Scott McCarron, the winner two weeks ago in Calgary, Alberta.

John Daly withdrew on his ninth hole because of a neck and shoulder problem. He was 5 over for the eight holes he completed.

Article Tags: Brandt Jobe, Vijay Singh, 2018 Ally Challenge

Trending

Getty Images

Wu Ashun (66) builds three-shot lead at KLM Open

By Associated PressSeptember 14, 2018, 6:44 pm

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – Wu Ashun of China birdied his first two holes Friday to set up a 5-under 66 and take a three-shot lead into the weekend at the KLM Open.

Ashun's round followed a bogey-free 64 on Thursday and put him ahead of Englishman Jonathan Thomson, who had 10 birdies and three bogeys on his way to a 36-hole total of 133 at The Dutch in Spijk.

Thomson reeled off seven birdies as he started on the back nine to match the lowest nine-hole score of the European Tour season, level with the 28 shot by Suttijet Kooratanapisan's at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

David Drysdale of Scotland and Ashun's countryman Haotong Li were tied for third on 8-under, one shot behind Thomson.

Article Tags: Wu Ashun

Trending

Getty Images

Emotional Lexi fights back tears after Evian missed cut

By Randall MellSeptember 14, 2018, 6:23 pm

Lexi Thompson lined up her final putt through tears Friday at the Evian Championship.

After stubbing a chip that barely traveled 6 inches at the 18th hole and making bogey, she signed for a 4-over-par 75 to miss her second cut in three starts.

She wiped away more tears standing next to her caddie as fellow competitors putted out.

It was Thompson’s first missed cut in a major in five years, since she failed to make the weekend playing at the Ricoh Women’s British Open at St. Andrews.

It was a troubling closing scene at Evian for the highest ranked American in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings, coming in the wake of the heartfelt manner in which she publicly shared her reasons for skipping the Ricoh Women’s British Open last month.

After taking a month’s break this summer, she confided her struggles to media in Indianapolis in her return to the tour. She said she struggled to be strong and “hide” the emotional pain she felt dealing with so many difficult challenges while in the public spotlight last year. She said it took a toll.

“You can only stay strong for so long and hide it,” Thompson said at the Indy Women in Tech Championship. “I think it just kind of all hit me coming into this year.”

Thompson, 23, also shared how she sought the help of therapists while away, how she’s trying to build a life that isn’t all about golf.

“I’m not a robot out here,” Thompson said. “I need to have a life.”

Full-field scores from Evian Championship

Evian Championship: Articles, photos and videos

LPGA Hall of Famer Judy Rankin was in the analyst’s role and on air for Golf Channel when Thompson finished Friday. She watched Thompson struggle with her emotions.

“I just feel like her nervous system is really on edge, and it’s a very hard way to play golf,” Rankin said in the telecast.

Last year might have been the best and worst of Thompson’s career. She endured a wave of emotional highs and lows.

At the start of 2017, she lost the ANA Inspiration in a playoff after being controversially hit with a four-shot penalty in the final round. She watched her mother wage a second battle with cancer, and she dealt with the death of a grandmother.

At year’s end, Thompson missed a short putt that could have led to her ascending to Rolex world No. 1 for the first time and being named Rolex Player of the Year. Amid all of that, she won twice and finished second six times, prompting the Golf Writers Association of America to name her the Female Player of the Year. She also won the LPGA’s Vare Trophy for low scoring average.

Thompson is winless this year.

“I think there is a buildup of a whole lot of things that we are not privy to,” Rankin said. “It’s enough to know she has said there are all kinds of things going on. She is such a talented player and fighting the game this year.”

Article Tags: 2018 Evian Championship, Lexi Thompson

Trending

Getty Images

Torres co-leads Evian as Lexi, S.H. Park miss cut

By Associated PressSeptember 14, 2018, 5:40 pm

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France - LPGA rookie Maria Torres shared the four-way lead Friday after two rounds in her second major tournament. Top-ranked, two-time major winner Sung Hyun Park has the weekend off.

Torres, the first Puerto Rican to earn an LPGA Tour card, shot a 2-under 69 before Amy Olson (65), Mo Martin (66) and Mi Hyang Lee (66) matched her 8-under 134 total.

''It's something new and it's exciting (to lead),'' said the 23-year-old Torres, who is ranked No. 184. She missed the cut at 10 over in her only previous major, the Women's PGA Championship won in July by the South Korean world No. 1.

Park (71) started and finished play Friday at 6 over at the sun-soaked Evian Resort Golf Club and missed the cut by three shots.

Olson had seven birdies and secured a share of the lead with an 18-foot par-saving putt on the 18th.

''That was huge,'' said the 26-year-old North Dakota native, whose career-best finish in a major is tied for ninth at the ANA Inspiration this season. ''Seeing it drop, that's a lot of confidence going into tomorrow.''

Olson's working week in France meant she needed a replacement to bake cookies for the Indiana State linebackers coached by her husband, Grant. The Sycamores play Saturday at Eastern Illinois.

''The head coach's wife made them for the linebackers this week,'' Olson said. ''She got me covered.''

Full-field scores from Evian Championship

Evian Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Lee made an eagle at her final hole, the par-5 ninth, to be the highest ranked co-leader, at No. 59. The South Korean's two career LPGA wins are more than the other three combined, though Martin won the 2014 Women's British Open.

One shot back, Carlota Ciganda of Spain carded 70 to follow a 65 that only Torres equaled Thursday.

A seven-woman group at 6 under included Georgia Hall (68), last month's Women's British Open champion, plus former major winners Brooke Henderson (69) and So Yeon Ryu (69).

Austin Ernst (70) is also two shots back, completing her round minutes before Hurricane Florence made landfall close to her home state South Carolina.

''I've checked the weather app every day and talked to my family back home,'' said the Seneca native. ''It's more flooding (risk) where I am. Let's see what happens.''

American amateur Rachel Heck, who is only 16 years old, safely made the cut at her second major. A 73 got her to 1 over.

The top-ranked American, world No. 5 Lexi Thompson, was in tears on the 18th green and missed the cut by one stroke. She swiped her club in frustration after a scuffed chip that led to a bogey-5 and a round of 75. The 2014 ANA Inspiration winner had also dropped a shot at the 17th.

Article Tags: Maria Torres, 2018 Evian Championship, Lexi Thompson

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.