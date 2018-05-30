Getty Images

McIlroy: Marquee groups at Players 'backfired a little bit'

By Will GrayMay 30, 2018, 5:24 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – As he gets set for another starring role in a stacked field this week at the Memorial Tournament, Rory McIlroy threw a wet blanket over the recent trend that has put many of the game’s top players together in marquee, early-round groupings.

Fresh off a runner-up finish at the BMW PGA Championship on the European Tour, McIlroy will play the first two rounds at Muirfield Village alongside two other men who recently held the top spot in the world rankings, Dustin Johnson and Jason Day. But McIlroy explained that during The Players Championship, he told PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan that the Tour’s decision to arrange star-studded groups at their flagship event “sort of backfired a little bit.”

McIlroy was grouped with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth for the first two rounds at TPC Sawgrass, while Tiger Woods played with Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler. McIlroy, Mickelson and Fowler all missed the cut, while Woods, Thomas and Spieth eked into the weekend by making the cut on the number and never truly factored.

With more of the same likely in store two weeks from now at the U.S. Open, McIlroy expanded on the view he shared during his chat with Monahan.

“I mean I don’t mind playing with the top guys in the first two days, but the objective is to get those top guys in contention on Sunday,” McIlroy said. “So we’ll see if it works out or not over the next few weeks. But I get why they’re doing it, and I get why it creates a bit of a buzz at the start of the week. But I would rather see Rickie and Phil and Tiger play on a Sunday rather than on a Thursday and two of them going home.”

Although much of the attention at the Stadium Course was focused on Woods and Mickelson playing together for the first time in four years, McIlroy hinted that the portion of the spotlight shone upon his marquee trio, which included each of the last three FedExCup champs, didn’t contribute positively to their collective performance over the first 36 holes.

“There’s just so much buzz and hype around the group on a Thursday or Friday when there doesn’t really need to be,” McIlroy said. “And that could affect some players.”

PGA Tour moving National event to Detroit in 2019

By Rex HoggardMay 30, 2018, 7:40 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – A long-rumored deal to bring a PGA Tour event back to the Detroit area became official on Wednesday when the circuit announced that Quicken Loans has agreed to a “long-term” deal to sponsor the event.

Quick Loans, which had sponsored The National in the Washington, D.C., area since 2014, is based in Detroit and had been working to return golf back to the area for the first time since 2009.

The Buick Open had been played at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, Mich., beginning in 1958.

“Quicken Loans has been a tremendous PGA Tour partner for several years now, making an impact through the innovative spirit and community-first mindset the organization and its leaders bring to every endeavor,” Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to take this new step in our partnership and bring a PGA Tour event to the great city of Detroit.”

As part of the deal, Quicken Loans agreed to sponsor this year’s event in Washington, which will be played June 28-July 1. The National’s timeslot on next year’s schedule remains unclear, but sources say it will assume the Washington event’s date beginning in 2019.

The new Quicken Loans event is expected to be played at Detroit Golf Club, a Donald Ross-designed course.

The Tour has not announced the 2018-19 schedule, which will include an earlier finish to the season and major shifts with the PGA Championship moving to May and The Players relocating back to March.

Vice captain Woods on RC: 'Of course I want to play'

By Rex HoggardMay 30, 2018, 7:21 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – PGA of America officials are onsite this week at the Memorial to fit potential members of the U.S. Ryder Cup team with their uniforms.

Although PGA officials said they are having the top 25 to 30 players on the U.S. point list get fitted, Tiger Woods, who is 33rd on the point list, was among those getting measured for a uniform at Muirfield Village.

Woods is one of captain Jim Furyk’s vice captains for the Ryder Cup, but his play in recent weeks has moved his name to the top of the list of potential players as well.

“Of course I want to play. I want to play as a player, I haven't played in a while,” said Woods, who was 92nd on the point list in January. “I have a lot of work to do between now and then to be a part of the team as a player.”

Woods added that he’s looking forward to the matches regardless of whether he’s playing or assisting Furyk, but he did enjoy this week’s fitting process.

“I know that the players and the [vice] captains wear different outfits as part of the Ryder Cup and I would really like to screw that up,” he smiled.

Woods after playing Shinnecock: Changes 'quite significant'

By Rex HoggardMay 30, 2018, 7:06 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – The last time Tiger Woods played a tournament round at Shinnecock Hills, site of the U.S. Open in two weeks, was 14 years ago when he tied for 17th following a closing-round 76.

It’s that lack of familiarity that at least partially motivated Woods, who also played Shinnecock in 1995 as a 19-year-old amateur, to spend two days this week at the course preparing for the year’s second major.

His thoughts?

“Unfortunately it rained the day before I got there and the golf course played really long,” Woods said on Wednesday at the Memorial. “I'm sure it probably won't play as long as we played it, 7,500 yards, par 70 is a long golf course.”

Much has changed at the New York gem since the 2004 U.S. Open, most notably how long the layout plays. At the ’95 championship, the layout played to 6,944 yards and a par of 70, and it was slightly stretched to 6,996 yards in ’04. For this year’s U.S. Open, the course will remain a par 70, but play to 7,445 yards.

“They've made some pretty significant changes since the last time that I had seen it,” he said. “I believe there's over 500 trees that are gone since last time I played it. They added 500 yards to it. So it's quite significant.”

Woods spent Monday and Tuesday practicing at Shinnecock Hills before flying to the Memorial, which will be his last start before the U.S. Open.

Refresh, refresh: JT stayed up late to see name as new No. 1

By Will GrayMay 30, 2018, 6:31 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – After finally reaching the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking, Justin Thomas was so excited he couldn’t sleep.

Thomas was high above the Florida skies following a T-11 finish at The Players Championship when Dustin Johnson’s result at the same event ensured that Thomas would ascend to No. 1 for the first time in his career. While it wasn’t as climactic as the climbs of Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Johnson, all of whom reached No. 1 for the first time with a tournament victory, Thomas didn’t care much about the path that ultimately brought him to the top.

What he did care about, though, was arriving at the destination. While the world rankings typically refresh each week in the early morning hours on Monday, Thomas explained that he didn’t go to bed after leaving TPC Sawgrass before checking the new standings online and seeing his name in the No. 1 position.

“I ended up staying up late enough to where I waited to refresh it and saw it. And it was pretty cool,” Thomas said. “Seeing every other golfer in the world behind my name was a pretty fun thing.”

Thomas is now in his third week as world No. 1, and this week’s Memorial Tournament represents his first opportunity to tee it up as the top-ranked player in the world. Having taken the last two weeks off, he feels “physically well and mentally fresh” as he gets set for his final prep before the U.S. Open.

While Thomas was all smiles in the interview room Wednesday, he admitted that reaching the top spot in the world rankings felt a bit different than winning a tournament.

“It’s odd, because nothing comes with it,” Thomas said. “Like, when you win a tournament, you get a trophy, you get a lot of money, you do a press conference afterwards. Whereas I think I was in the middle of flying home when D.J. finished and I had been told, and it was like, ‘OK, I’m almost home.’”

Thomas had two prior opportunities this year to surpass Johnson at No. 1, notably at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship when he needed to reach the finals but instead finished fourth. Having reiterated his desire to not only reach No. 1 but maintain the top spot for an extended period, Thomas confessed to taking a screen shot of the rankings page during those early hours when he finally, officially, got to No. 1.

“Why wouldn’t you?” Thomas said.

