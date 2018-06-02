Getty Images

McIlroy: USGA thinks we're better than we are

By Will GrayJune 2, 2018, 5:25 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Rory McIlroy is no stranger to the rigors of U.S. Open course setups, having summited the mountain at Congressional in 2011 and seen every layout since 2009. But he, like many players who will tee it up in two weeks at Shinnecock Hills, has some pointed opinions about how the USGA conducts their on-course business.

McIlroy surged into contention at the Memorial Tournament with a third-round 64, and after the round he was asked if organizations like the USGA that host professionals for only one marquee event each year have a proper understanding of the talent level on Tour.

“See, I think the USGA thinks that we’re better than we actually are, if that makes sense. I think they overthink it,” McIlroy said. “I don’t want to single out Mike Davis here, I think it’s a collective thought process. They sort of, I don’t think it should be as much of an exact science to set up a golf course as it is. I mean, get the fairways sort of firm, grow the rough, put the pins in some tough locations but fair, and go let us play.”

McIlroy’s U.S. Open victory came amid soggy conditions during a rain-soaked week at Congressional, and his only top-20 since then came at Chambers Bay in 2015, when he tied for ninth. While the Ulsterman praised the setup he encountered en route to a missed cut at Oakmont in 2016, he described the USGA’s setup tactics as “very reactionary.”

“I think they felt Erin Hills was going to be similar to Chambers Bay, so they soaked it and made it really wide. And all of a sudden 16 under par wins again, and they’re like, ‘Um, what just happened?’” McIlroy said. “So I think they have to take previous results out of their head and just say, ‘OK, let’s set up this golf course as best we can and just let the guys go play.’”

Jutanugarn closing gap on Smith at USWO

By Randall MellJune 2, 2018, 5:43 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ariya Jutanugarn managed to move a shot closer to Sarah Jane Smith in Saturday morning’s finish to the suspended second round of the U.S. Women’s Open.

Jutanugarn made two birdies and a bogey over the 10 holes she played after answering a 4 a.m. wakeup call, closing out a 2-under-par 70. She’s three shot behind Smith, who is at 10 under after posting another 5-under-par 67 Friday, before the weather delays hit in the afternoon.

The third round concluded shortly after noon on Saturday, with the third round scheduled to begin about 12:45 p.m.

Almost an inch of rain fell overnight, leaving a soggier course for the 78 players who had to return to Shoal Creek to finish their rounds.

“It was dry mud yesterday, now it’s back to wet mud,” Mo Martin said.

Su Oh (70-68), who also finished Friday, is four shots back, but nobody else is closer than seven shots of the lead. Count world No. 1 Inbee Park (70-71) and Michelle Wie (69-72) among the eight players who are tied for fourth.

“I’m not thinking about my position,” said Jutanuran, who won the Kingsmill Championship just two weeks ago. “But I’m really happy with my game. It’s really been improving. My short game is getting better.”

Wie had to return early Saturday to finish 11 holes.

“I wish I made a couple more birdies today, but at the same time I grinded it out, made a lot of par putts,” Wie said. “I’m really happy with the position I am in, and I hope to give myself a couple more birdie chances the next two rounds and try to make something happen.”

The cut was made at 4 over, with 63 players making it.

Defending champ and Rolex world No. 4 Sung Hyun Park (76-77) did not make the cut. Neither did world No. 2 Shanshan Feng (78-74).

Seven amateurs made the cut, with 18-year-old Swede Linn Grant (69-72) leading the way. Lucy Li (72-74), the youngest player in the field at 15, made the cut. She was 11 when she became the youngest player to qualify for a U.S. Women’s Open.

Rory treats Rd. 3 like practice, shoots 64

By Will GrayJune 2, 2018, 5:07 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – After sweating the cut line hours after leaving Muirfield Village, Rory McIlroy was just happy to have a tee time in the third round of the Memorial Tournament.

When McIlroy finished his second round at even par, his weekend plans were hardly in doubt. But a brief rain storm later halted play and softened the course, and the remaining players feasted in the late hours of Friday afternoon. With only the top 70 and ties making the cut, McIlroy’s group at 144 ended up T-69.

As a result, he looked at his early-morning opportunity Saturday as a bit of a bonus and took full advantage, shooting a bogey-free 64 to rocket from the cut line to within three of the lead before the co-leaders began their third rounds.

According to McIlroy, the key to finding sudden success was adjusting expectations.

“I really just treated it like practice,” McIlroy said. “Just threw the tournament out the window, go and try and work on what you’ve been working on on the range, and go from there.”

McIlroy put in a 90-minute range session following his second-round 70, and that momentum quickly transferred during a front-nine 31 Saturday that included a hole-out from the greenside bunker for eagle on No. 5. He was 8 under after 13 holes before finishing with five straight pars.

The 64 was the lowest score of the tournament, and it could have even been a few shots better had his putter cooperated. While he needed only 24 putts, he also missed on three other birdie chances from inside 9 feet that could have helped him approach the course record of 61.

“It was all there today,” he said. “I missed a couple of chances on 14 and 15, and on 9 as well, I guess. But apart from that, it was all pretty good.”

McIlroy entered the week knowing that this would serve as his final competitive prep before heading to Shinnecock Hills for the U.S. Open. After stumbling into a bit of found treasure in the third round, he’s certainly glad that he was afforded an opportunity to stick around for the weekend.

“Getting a little bit more comfortable with my swing, and today it was just an opportunity to go out and test it and see how it held up,” McIlroy said. “So I’ll try and do the same thing. I’m probably going to be five or six shots back going into tomorrow anyway, so just put the tournament out of your mind and just try to play a good round of golf.”

Watch: Tiger stays hot in Round 3 at Memorial

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 2, 2018, 4:42 pm

Tiger Woods shot 67 in the second round of the Memorial Tournament and it could have been much lower, if his putter had cooperated. 

His putter continued to confound him early in Round 3, but he finally got it going with this eagle at the par-5 fifth:

That got him to 7 under for the tournament, four off the lead.

And then he birdied the par-4 sixth to get three back.

A two-putt birdie at the par-5 seventh gave him an eagle-birdie-birdie stretch and got him to 9 under for the tournament, just two behind the leaders. The scoring run came to an end with a missed 13-footer for birdie at the eighth.

Another birdie at the ninth to make the turn in 31. He got to 10 under, one shot off the leaders (who have yet to tee off).

Four pars across holes 10-13 and then Woods stuffs it to 3 feet at No. 14. Then misses. Stays at 10 under as he makes all pars on the back nine so far today.

Tiger's first birdie on the back nine came at the par-5 15th. Moved him to 11 under, and IN A TIE FOR THE LEAD.

Italy's F. Molinari one back in Italian Open

By Associated PressJune 2, 2018, 4:32 pm

BRESCIA, Italy – Lee Slattery of England shot a 9-under 62 Saturday to take a one-stroke lead entering the final round of the Italian Open.

Seeking his first victory since the 2015 Russian Open, Slattery produced eight birdies, an eagle and a single bogey to move just ahead of home favorite Francesco Molinari and Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark.

Molinari is coming off the biggest win of his career at the BMW PGA Championship – where Slattery missed the cut.

''Coming off the back of 77 and 79 at Wentworth last week I never really expected this,'' Slattery said. ''But it proves once again to all golfers out there that you're never that far away.''

Molinari extended his run of holes without a bogey to 85 before dropping a shot on the sixth.

Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, and former No. 1 Martin Kaymer, were two strokes off the lead at Gardagolf Country Club.

 

