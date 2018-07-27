One week after calling the Open Championship at Carnoustie, NBC Sports and Golf Channel analyst Gary Koch will be hanging around for the weekend at the Senior Open Championship at St. Andrews.
Koch, who Monday qualified for the event with a 3-under 69 at Lundin Links, signed for rounds of 71-73 and sits at even par through 36 holes.
Play was suspended because of darkness Friday night, with the projected cut line at 1 over. Eighteen players, including co-leader Stephen Ames, will return to finish the second round Saturday morning.
“Obviously I’m very satisfied," Koch said. "Just to get in the event to start off with, by qualifying and being the medalist over at Lundin Links, and then to make the cut. For a guy who doesn’t play very much competitively any more, I’m very satisfied with how I’ve done."
"Excited about the weekend and excited to just to play a couple more rounds at one of my favorite golf courses in the world," Koch added. "If the weather predictions are correct, we may get to play in some very challenging conditions, with some rain and some wind. It will be true links golf.”