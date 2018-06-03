Getty Images

Niemann earns special temporary Tour membership

By Will GrayJune 3, 2018, 9:17 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Thanks in large part to a birdie on the final hole of the Memorial Tournament, 19-year-old Joaquin Niemann has earned special temporary membership on the PGA Tour.

Making just his fifth start as a pro, Niemann started the final round at Muirfield Village one shot off the lead but faded from contention with a pair of double bogeys on Nos. 6 and 11. He dropped shots on Nos. 15 and 17 to tumble further down the standings.

But the Chilean sensation hit his final approach to 17 feet and made the putt, finishing the week at 12 under alongside Justin Rose after a closing 73. Needing to finish solo seventh or better to earn special temporary membership, Niemann’s final birdie moved him into a two-way tie for sixth.

“It was still a really nice week,” Niemann said. “I just wanted to finish a little better in the last round, but it’s still very nice, another top-10 for my career.”

Niemann played the Masters as an amateur, but already has three top-10s under his belt after contending at both the Valero Texas Open (sixth) and Fort Worth Invitational (T-8). He now has enough non-member FedExCup points to unlock special temporary status, allowing him to accept unlimited sponsor invites for the rest of the season.

“Obviously it helps a lot,” Niemann said. “It was very nice to get special temporary status this fast.”

Niemann is entered into the field at next week’s FedEx St. Jude Classic, and he’ll now turn his attention to securing a full PGA Tour card for the 2018-19 season. To do so he’ll need to equal No. 125 on the season-long points race, which last season required 365 points. Niemann now has 275 points after becoming the youngest player to ever crack the top 10 at the Memorial.

Scott 'undecided' on U.S. Open sectional qualifier

By Will GrayJune 3, 2018, 9:49 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – After missing out on another chance to secure a spot in the U.S. Open, Adam Scott remains torn about whether or not he’ll make his first-ever appearance at sectional qualifying.

Scott entered the week at No. 65 in the world rankings, with the top 60 on June 11 earning exemptions to Shinneock Hills. He was in a tie for 11th through three rounds at the Memorial Tournament, but the Aussie tumbled down the standings with a 1-over 73 that included just three birdies.

Scott nearly earned an exemption last month at the AT&T Byron Nelson, but a T-9 finish moved him to 61st in the world with only the top 60 qualifying. While a top-10 finish this week likely would have given him some breathing room ahead of the final top-60 cutoff, he’s instead projected to move to No. 64 after a T-35 finish.

Scott declined an interview request following the final round, but he informed a PGA Tour media official that he remains “undecided” about whether or not he’ll tee it up in Monday’s 36-hole sectional qualifier. Scott is entered in the Columbus sectional, annually the strongest field that has the most qualifying spots available, and is slated to tee off at 8:30 a.m. ET Monday at Brookside Country Club alongside Jason Kokrak and K.H. Lee.

Ranked No. 1 in the world for 11 weeks in 2014, Scott started the year ranked No. 31 and fell as far as No. 71 last month.

Scott has played in 67 straight majors, a streak that dates back to 2001 and is second only to Sergio Garcia (72) among active players. Scott is currently in the field for the FedEx St. Jude Classic, and should he skip sectionals or fail to qualify there he would have one last chance to make the U.S. Open by moving into the OWGR top 60 with a strong performance in Memphis.

DeChambeau lets emotions out in Memorial win

By Rex HoggardJune 3, 2018, 9:40 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Bryson DeChambeau lists physics as a special interest, describes his current swing theory as an exploration of the anatomical limits of the body and instead of a dream foursome he rattles off a list of physicist, including Albert Einstein, he’d like to meet.

But the 24-year-old from Modesto, Calif., didn’t need a physics degree, which he has, or a big brain to do this math – 72 holes plus another two frames in overtime equaled the biggest victory of his career.

DeChambeau, who began the day with a one-stroke lead at the Memorial, didn’t have his best finish, with untimely bogeys at Nos. 14 and 18, but his unique brand of cerebral golf delivered when it mattered, with a downhill 11-footer at the second playoff hole to defeat Byeong Hun An and claim his second PGA Tour title.

But if DeChambeau – who has been dubbed in Tour circles the “mad scientist” – is more contemplative than his fellow professionals, his victory at Jack’s Place should at least give all those curious onlookers a glimpse into his emotional side.

Throughout the course of a day that was expedited by the threat of severe weather, DeChambeau’s emotions, if not all the complicated inner workings of his swing, were there for the world to see.

He openly lamented poor shots – like his approach to the 72nd hole that sailed right and set up a three-putt bogey that led to the playoff – and confidently twirled his club when his approach to the same 18th green two playoff holes later settled 11 feet from the flag.

And finally he celebrated. He celebrated like a man with something to prove, not an equation to solve, when his walk-off birdie dropped on the 74th hole.

“That was a big celebration there,” laughed DeChambeau, who closed with a 71 for a 15-under total. “Just being able to make that 11-footer going, yes, I can do this, I can come in, clutch, when I'm not playing well, to be able to finish the job off.”

Part of that emotion was born from a desire to validate, to the world if not himself, his method of playing golf, which includes single-length clubs and a distinct approach to putting he calls “ZBL.” And part was fueled by the circumstances.

When DeChambeau set out at Muirfield Village there were nine players within five strokes of the lead, a list that included Tiger Woods, who for the first three days put on a ball-striking clinic.

Before DeChambeau even reached the first tee he had an idea of what kind of day it would be when Woods, who was playing two groups ahead of him, birdied the first hole to move to 10 under par, four strokes back.

Woods – who lead the field in strokes gained: tee to green, proximity to the hole and strokes gained: approach to the green – added another birdie at the fifth to narrow the gap even more.

Nothing went right for the five-time Memorial winner after that.

Woods finished the week 4 over par on Muirfield Village’s closing loop and for the fourth consecutive day lamented a putter that showed flashes of heating up but never really delivered.

“I just need to hit better putts. This week I didn't really have, didn't feel comfortable with my lines and my feel was a little bit off,” said Woods, who tied for 23rd after a closing 72. “But I hit it really good this week, so that's a positive going into [the U.S. Open], where ball-striking is going to be a must.”

Kyle Stanley didn’t have the same problem, rallying from five strokes down with five holes to play with birdies at four of his last five holes, a run that was only marred by a bogey at the last to finish tied with Dechambeau and An.

He wasn’t any better his second time down the 18th fairway, hitting his drive on a steep hill and advancing his next shot only 50 yards.

An, who matched DeChambeau with a par at the first extra hole, also struggled, pulling his approach well left on the second overtime hole. Although he hit his third shot to 2 feet, it wouldn’t matter. DeChambeau and science made sure of that.

Since DeChambeau joined the Tour in 2016 there have been some that have scoffed at his analytical approach to the game, those who have figured him to be too smart for his own good. But deep within that big brain – DeChambeau contends – is an artist.

“People think that all the stuff that I do is insane, it's crazy, there's a lot of variables that go along, but all we're trying to do is take the complex, which is this golf environment, and make it simple,” he explained. “Quantify it down to where I can say, all right, it's just a 155 [yard] shot. That's it.”

DeChambeau and Woods have become friends in recent months, regularly playing practice rounds together and discussing whatever golf savants discuss. For Woods, the mad scientist’s approach is more than a curiosity, it’s an appreciation.

“He is very analytical and it's his own thing,” Woods said. “You get guys that never want to know anything, like Bubba [Watson]. He just plays it straight by feel. He looks at it, hits it and doesn't know anything else. Then you get the other end of the spectrum and you have Bryson.

“This game, you can play it however you want to play it, as long as you have your own way and your own method and you're confident in what it does.”

DeChambeau explained that his method is an attempt to account for the vast number of variables a golfer will face during a round. Variables like the 7-footer for par, and victory, he faced on the 18th hole in regulation.

“It was a 7-footer, 2 1/2 percent slope, and I just said, all right, I've done this plenty of times. It's 3 1/2 inches up the straight putt and for me that's about 2 inches out on the right,” he explained.

Make no mistake, DeChambeau is a scientist, but maybe he’s not as mad as many think.

Stanley undone by a tree on the 18th hole

By Will GrayJune 3, 2018, 9:27 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Kyle Stanley’s late bid to snatch a victory at the Memorial Tournament didn’t survive an ill-fated collision with a tree lining the 18th fairway.

Although Stanley started the final round one shot off the lead, he made a costly double bogey on No. 12 and was five behind Bryson DeChambeau standing on the 14th tee. But after reeling off four straight birdies on Nos. 14-17, he headed to the final tee box in a tie for the lead at 16 under.

Stanley’s drive drifted down the right hand side, but it caromed off a tree and kicked all the way across the fairway into thick rough down the left. With the pin tucked far on the left side, he had no choice but to pitch out into the fairway en route to a closing bogey.

“For whatever reason, every time I’m in the rough this week, we were pitching out, so it was a little frustrating,” Stanley said. “The drive really wasn’t that bad of a shot, so a bad break for it to end up where it did.”

Stanley earned a reprieve when DeChambeau also bogeyed the final hole, creating a three-way playoff at 15 under that also included Byeong-Hun An. But Stanley’s fortunes didn’t improve in overtime, as another errant tee shot found more thick rough near the face of a bunker and he advanced his second shot only a few yards.

While his par pitch from the rough short of the green rattled the flagstick, it didn’t drop. Stanley was eliminated with a bogey, and DeChambeau went on to win on the second extra hole.

“In the playoff, if that ball ends up – poor tee shot - but if it ends up a couple of feet right of where it did, there’s not much rough over there and I would have had a decent angle,” Stanley said. “So a bit of a bad break there. But that’s golf. It happens, and you just move on.”

Another underwhelming final round (72) for Tiger

By Will GrayJune 3, 2018, 8:30 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Entering the final round of the Memorial Tournament, Tiger Woods knew the path to a comeback victory would be arduous. He knew he’d need a fast start, plus a little help from the leaders behind him, to once again stand over meaningful putts on the tournament’s final holes.

Equipped with all of that knowledge and the most control over his swing he’s had in years, Woods executed his game plan to perfection. For exactly one hole.

A clinical dissection of the opener at Muirfield Village Golf Club was as good as it got for Woods. First the mid-range birdie putts started sliding left and right, then the short miss that has plagued him all week caught up again at the turn. By the time he three-putted the 16th hole, the only thing he was withering away was world ranking points.

The game continues to show progress, and the roars are still vintage. But when it comes to final-round charges, Woods keeps coming up empty.

Granted, this was of a different magnitude from his close calls in both Tampa and Orlando. Woods started the day five shots off the lead, and never got closer than four with a handful of names above his on the leaderboard. There was no single shot that cost him, a binary result where his fate changed with a single swipe.

This was instead a slow bleed from close range, one 5-foot miss at a time.

Woods tallied seven such errors this week, mixed among five three-putts. He ultimately missed out on a playoff by six shots. After leading the field in strokes gained: tee-to-green and proximity to the hole, he finished 72nd out of 73 in putting.

While every player can recount with vivid detail the ones they let get away, especially on greens as slick and undulating as the surfaces at Jack’s place, Woods has known all week that he had only one club to blame.

“If I just putt normally, I probably would be right there with those guys and up there in the last couple of groups,” Woods said. “If I just keep building on this, with how I’m hitting it right now, I’m in good shape for two weeks from now.”

That would be in reference to the U.S. Open, where he’ll make his 26th attempt at major No. 15. And while his mood was decidedly more optimistic than the sullen tones that followed a frustrating third round, Woods still has one sizeable hurdle to clear before returning his weekend stride to its former glory.

Woods has now played eight final rounds in official events as part of this latest comeback installment, and he has yet to shoot better than a 69 in any of them. While that’s typically when conditions are the toughest and setups the most penal, it’s telling that in a season where he has exceeded nearly every other expectation he still has struggled to put a charge into a Sunday crowd, regardless of his position on the leaderboard.

Entering the week, Woods was sixth on Tour this season in third round scoring and 59th in terms of the final round. Those spreads won’t get any closer after he accurately estimated that a 63 was in reach during Saturday’s 68 before turning in a final-round 72 that at times felt more like a 75.

“I’ve had little building blocks along the way, and I keep getting a little bit better, a little bit more refined, and you see the results,” Woods said. “If I just make a few more putts like I did earlier in the year, when I was putting really well, you put those two together and then I’ll have something.”

The ability to align the various pieces mentally serves only to frustrate when they, in turn, don’t come together in practice. Woods couldn’t buy a putt when it looked like he might make the Valspar Championship his watershed victory, and it was the driver that cost him at Bay Hill. Errant irons were the culprit at the Masters, while a pair of poor wedges doomed his comeback bid at TPC Sawgrass.

This time around, the finger of blame was pointed squarely at his Scotty Cameron, a trusted ally for so many years but undoubtedly the villain that stood between him and truly contending over the weekend.

It seems straightforward, with Woods speaking of a “minor tweak” that can be made with some off-week reps. But what if later this month the driver he twice hit out of bounds in Ohio finds only the punishing rough off the tee at Shinnecock Hills? What if, by the time the putter cooperates, the short-range makes are for bogeys instead of birdies?

Golf is, at its core, a vexing game. It’s a realization for every player who has ever picked up a club, but it’s also one that Woods admirably avoided for years. But as this latest comeback shows, he is still mortal. His game is subject to the same capricious whims that plague the rest of the field.

And so he waits, and we wait, for the moment when it all comes together. It feels close on the horizon – much closer than ever expected a few short months ago. But after another underwhelming final round, he’s clearly not there yet.

