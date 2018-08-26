PARAMUS, N.J. –Rafa Cabrera Bello had just signed for a closing 68 at The Northern Trust and his tie for 63rd likely put an end to his hopes of qualifying for the European Ryder Cup team. Or maybe not.

Cabrera Bello began the week just outside the qutomatic qualifying cutoff, and he won’t move up on the world points list following his finish at the first playoff stop, the final qualifying event on the PGA Tour.

Because of the Labor Day (Monday) finish at next week’s Dell Technologies Championship, those points will not count toward the European world list, which means the only chance the Spaniard would have to qualify would be to play next week’s European Tour event in Denmark.

“I spoke with [European captain Thomas Bjorn] early Monday asking him advice about scheduling and his recommendation was just play this week and play as good as a I can and then we’ll see,” Cabrera Bello said.

Currently projected 58th in the FedExCup points race, Cabrera Bello is qualified and committed to play next week’s Tour event at TPC Boston, but if he decided to chase a Ryder Cup spot, he could fall out of the FedExCup top 70 and not advance to the third playoff tournament.

Asked following his final round at Ridgewood if he planned to play in Denmark next week, Cabrera Bello suggested he would not. “No I haven’t [made a decision]. I don’t think I’ll play,” he said.