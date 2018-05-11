Getty Images

Out-of-gas Phil (79) unravels on back nine

By Randall MellMay 11, 2018, 12:38 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Phil Mickelson ran out of gas.

He sputtered and wheezed to the finish line Thursday at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course, posting a 7-over-par 79, his worst score at The Players in almost two decades, since he opened with an 83 in 2000.

“I knew this was going to be an issue,” said Mickelson, who turns 48 next month. “I said it Sunday at Wells Fargo. I was worried about energy this week. And I just kind of ran out at the end.”

Mickelson did talk about it Sunday at Quail Hollow, worrying out loud that the way he grinded out a T-5 finish on a tough course might take a toll playing another tough course this week. He also talked about health issues last fall, how he was hopeful a doctor he was working with could help him deal with the drain of energy he was struggling with through the year. It was the same doctor who has helped him since he was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis in 2010.

“It’s been frustrating to not be able to practice or visualize or see a shot or have that energy level,” he said last September.

Mickelson unraveled on the back nine Thursday at The Players. He was even par through 13 holes, but he double bogeyed the 14th, bogeyed the 15th, double bogeyed the 16th and double bogeyed the 17th.

“Seven over the last five,” Mickelson said. “That’s the day.”

Mickelson said he tried to conserve energy early this week to get ready for Thursday’s start.

“I knew that I was going to have issues late in the day,” he said. “I tried to offset it by taking it easy, not doing too much, and tried to eat right, tried to do all the right things to hopefully not have it be an issue. ... I'll come out tomorrow, should play fine tomorrow, and hopefully just have a good day.”

Mickelson pulled his second shot at the 16th into the water and his tee shot at the 17th short and into the water.

“I just wasn’t able to get it done,” he said.

Hadley's 'blackout zone' yields a 66, share of lead

By Rex HoggardMay 11, 2018, 1:38 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Chesson Hadley’s day didn’t get off to a great start. He pushed his drive right, hit a “nuclear bomb flier” with his approach shot and needed to scramble from a bunker just to make bogey.

That would make many players suffer a blackout, but for Hadley the term has a much different meaning.

Hadley played his next two holes in 3 under par and rolled in a 44-footer for birdie at the fifth on his way to an opening 66 and a share of the first-round lead. You know, a blackout round.

“I did black out today,” he said. “A blackout is when you're out there on the course and you just get in the zone and you just black out and just let it take over. I entered the blackout mode today probably on [No.] 4.”

The concept was particularly evident on the greens, where Hadley gained 5.19 shots on the field in strokes gained: putting (first in the field) and rolled in 150 feet of putts.

Hadley said his blackout rounds are happening more often this season. It’s a preferred option over the alternative, which also has a unique name.

“Panic. Pure panic. Discomfort. Uncomfortable. Uncomfortability. Is that a word?” he said. “Being uncomfortable, panic, are definitely up there. Panic would be the one I would use.”

Stricker: Tiger has his putting 'figured out'

By Rex HoggardMay 11, 2018, 1:12 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Last week at the Wells Fargo Championship, Tiger Woods endured his worst putting week this season, prompting some to suggest Steve Stricker - who occasionally steps in to help the 14-time major champion with his putting - needed to make an emergency trip to Charlotte.

On Wednesday, the two were part of a group of players and vice captains who attended a dinner at U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk’s house and the topic came up.

“He brought it up to me and said that he's got it figured out, so he felt good about it last night and we didn't talk much about it,” Stricker said. “We talked more about the Ryder Cup and how he's been feeling.”

Stricker said Woods told him what “figured out” means, but he declined when asked for specifics.

Woods, who opened with an even-par 72, needed 28 putts on Thursday at The Players, which was better than any day last week at Quail Hollow, but gained just .092 shots in strokes gained: putting, which ranked 64th in the field.

Phil 'very comfortable' in button-downed shirt

By Will GrayMay 11, 2018, 12:54 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Phil Mickelson fell apart down the stretch of his opening round at The Players Championship, but his poor play did little to dampen his enthusiasm for his latest endorsement partner.

Mickelson had plenty of attention given his marquee pairing with Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler at TPC Sawgrass, and he turned at least a few heads with his decision to wear a type of full-length, button-down shirt that he first debuted last month during a practice round at the Masters.

The fashion choice is part of a new partnership with clothing manufacturer Mizzen + Main, who officially announced their relationship with the 47-year-old hours before he teed off. As part of the arrangement, Mickelson is now an “equity holder” in the company that has also partnered with NFL superstar J.J. Watt.

While temperatures reached the upper 80s during afternoon play, Mickelson extolled the virtues of his unorthodox but eye-catching outfit.

“This stuff is stretchy. You don’t even know it’s on,” Mickelson said. “It’s very comfortable, so I actually really like it. I think nobody does kind of slightly overweight, middle-aged guy better than me, and this says exactly who I am.”

That comfort factor didn’t help Mickelson’s ball-striking down the stretch, as he played his final five holes in 7 over to shoot a 79. Mickelson’s opening score beat only two players in the 144-man field, and the 2007 champ now appears headed for his fifth missed cut in the last six years at this event.

Mickelson attributed his poor play to a lack of energy, but he certainly plans to give his newfound clothing partner a few more chances to shine at tournaments later this year.

“We have polo shirts and everything. I just like this (style),” Mickelson said. “It says that if you can play golf at the highest level, imagine how comfortable it is in the office and so forth. It’s very comfortable. I love it. I’ll wear it a lot when it’s cooler. I have some polos I’ll wear later on.”

'Super groups' hit mostly sour notes

By Rex HoggardMay 11, 2018, 12:27 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Lights, camera, inaction.

It was all there on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass. The crowds ringed every fairway, bright and enthusiastic, the weather was perfect even by Florida standards and the star attraction, the players, assembled dutifully on the first tee.

“It’s going to be a fun couple of days,” Phil Mickelson told Joe LaCava, Tiger Woods’ caddie, as the show was set to begin.

If Thursday at The Players qualified as “fun” for any of the day’s marquee threesome perhaps they should consider dental surgery as a way to blow off some steam.

What began with so much promise ended with some whimpers and a few hopeful nods to what Friday could bring.

All told, Woods, Mickelson and Rickie Fowler, the third member of the must-see three-ball, combined to shoot 9 over on Day 1, a sum that’s a bit exaggerated by Lefty’s 7-over 79 but surprising nonetheless.

“Seemed like this golf course could have been had today,” figured Woods, whose even-par 72 was anything but even but it did win him low-star honors in his group. “A lot of guys were under par, a bunch of guys in the 60s today, and it was playing a little bit on the softer side.”

Thirty-eight players posted rounds in the 60s, including a six-some that made it to 6 under for a share of a crowded lead. None of those players came from either of the day’s marquee groupings.

On the other side of the draw, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, the last three FedExCup champions, were only slightly better than Tiger & Co., combining for a 5-over total.

Following nearly a week of buildup after the PGA Tour unveiled its heavyweight title bouts, a capacity crowd at TPC Sawgrass was treated to what could kindly be considered some featherweight performances.

This isn’t a knock against any of the star players - even on its most benign day the Stadium Course is still one of the game’s most demanding tests - or the Tour, which had for so long avoided the always-coveted Tiger-Phil pairing. This is, simply put, the way these things work out more times than not.

As much hope and hype as the groupings produced, these types of manufactured opportunities rarely deliver. It’s the same way in every other sport. You don’t get a Game 7 atmosphere in October in the NBA, no matter how much energy or history the teams may have.

Real excitement is born organically and often depends as much on good fortune as it does good play.

“I knew this was going to be an issue. I said it Sunday at Wells Fargo [Championship], I was worried about energy this week,” said Mickelson, whose 79 was his worst score at TPC Sawgrass in 18 years. “I just kind of ran out at the end. I had a lot of fun, enjoyed being with the guys. I just had a poor finish, 7 over the last five. That's the day.”

That was not the day anyone else expected.

It was Lefty, in fact, who added to the pre-tournament hype when he jokingly suggested he and Tiger would be better off bypassing the formality of 54 holes and going directly to a head-to-head match, and Woods played along.

“I'm definitely not against that. We'll play for whatever makes him uncomfortable,” Woods smiled.

For those scoring at home, Woods won his head-to-head match with Mickelson, 1 up, but that was probably little consolation for either player, who found themselves well off the lead.

For Woods, Thursday’s round was a continuation of last week, when he tied for 55th place at Quail Hollow following his worst putting week of the season.

He needed 16 putts to cover the opening nine on Thursday and extended his streak of no birdies or better to 28 holes, dating back to the third round last week, until he rolled in an 18-footer for eagle at the ninth hole.

He finally went under par with a birdie at the 12th hole but failed to get up and down at No. 15 and found the water with his tee shot at the 18th hole.

“Well I got to drive it a little bit better than I did today and obviously hit the ball closer,” Woods said. “Starting to putt good again and get on greens that I know, and I just need to get the ball a little bit closer and a little bit faster than I did today.”

It was only apropos that the Stadium Course’s most iconic hole, No. 17, also turned out to be a microcosm for what’s arguably the game’s most iconic players.

Playing early, Thomas set the tone with a three-putt bogey. Hours later, Mickelson and Fowler both found the lake – you know the deal, rinse and repeat – and Woods was lucky to hold the green on his way to a par. All told, the high-profile six-some played the island hole in 5 over par.

Anticipating something special, the crowds provided the ultimate barometer for the day’s marquee groups, quietly commenting after every missed shot and untimely miscue.

“It was actually quieter out there than I thought it would be. It wasn't bad,” McIlroy said. “It was a nice morning round, I didn't feel like there was any more atmosphere out there than there usually would have been. That might be a little bit different tomorrow afternoon.”

Perhaps the game’s most high-profile players can deliver on all that promise on Friday, but history suggests you shouldn’t count on it.

