Phil after 65: 'Don't let the good round fool you'

By Will GrayOctober 5, 2018, 12:07 am

Apparently the cure for a Ryder Cup hangover is a trip halfway around the world.

Phil Mickelson's week in France was nothing short of a disaster, as the veteran went 0-2 while ceding the clinching point to Francesco Molinari during their Sunday singles match. Added as a pick by captain Jim Furyk to make his 12th straight U.S. squad, Mickelson admitted that he spent more time on the range than he had in years trying to fix his swing - to no avail.

That confidence didn't improve early in the week at the season-opening Safeway Open, where Lefty crossed nine time zones to headline the field in Napa. Mickelson joked with fans during the Wednesday pro-am that his finding a fairway was an occasion worth celebrating, and he candidly told another fan that he should "probably not" be included in any fantasy lineups at Silverado.

It didn't get any better as he prepared Thursday for his first event of the new season.

"I had one of the worst warm-ups of the year, that I've had in a long time," Mickelson said. "I was hitting the fence on the range right. I was hitting the fence on the range left. I was hitting it terrible."

But Mickelson still has a few tricks up his sleeve, as evidenced by the bogey-free 65 he posted despite all of those recent struggles. At 7 under, he trails rookie Chase Wright by one shot as he looks to win for the second time this year. But as Mickelson pointed out after holing his final putt, it's just one round.

"I was surprised at some of the shots I hit. I honestly have been hitting it just terrible, and today was just an anomaly," Mickelson said. "Don't let the good round fool you; I'm not at my best. But today, a few things clicked and it was fun."

Mickelson hit 14 of 18 greens and needed only 25 putts, doing his damage in the middle of the round. After playing his first eight holes in 1 under, he reeled off six straight birdies from Nos. 9-14 to surge up the leaderboard and move into the early mix in wine country, where he and Patrick Cantlay are the only players ranked inside the top 25 in the world.

"The big thing is making the short ones," he said. "Those are the ones that give you momentum. Those are the ones you have to make to have a good round, and I made a lot of them today."

Hatton two back after striking fan with shot

By Associated PressOctober 4, 2018, 9:30 pm

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland - Tyrrell Hatton bounced back from a poor start, including a wayward tee shot that struck a spectator on the head, to register a 2-under 70 and move within two strokes of the first-round lead at the Dunhill Links Championship on Thursday.

A female fan was pictured bleeding from a head wound after being hit by a drive from defending champion Hatton on the 15th hole at Kingsbarns, one of three courses staging the event.

The English golfer spoke to her when she returned to her feet after receiving treatment, and she was later seen walking to a golf cart and smiling as she was taken to an on-site medical center.

The incident took place less than a week after a spectator was struck by a tee shot by Brooks Koepka at the Ryder Cup. According to French media reports, doctors say she has lost sight in one eye and is considering legal action.

Hatton bogeyed that hole - his sixth of the day after starting at No. 10 - following bogeys at Nos. 11 and 13, but he eagled the 16th and made four birdies on his back nine.

Marcus Fraser of Australia and Matt Wallace of England shot 68s in high winds at Carnoustie and St. Andrews, respectively.

''It was brutal out there,'' Fraser said. ''Doesn't really matter if it's into the wind or downwind, and then you get the cross-breeze off eight and nine. That's as strong as I've played the golf course, I think.''

All 168 players in the field will play a round on each course, before the final round takes place at St. Andrews on Sunday.

Hatton is one of two European Ryder Cup-winning stars playing at the Dunhill Links. The other, Tommy Fleetwood, shot 71 at Kingsbarns.

Koepka shot 70 at Kingsbarns, where fellow U.S. Ryder Cup player Tony Finau shot 73.

Only 24 players broke par in the tricky conditions.

Pulitzer Prize winner Dave Anderson passes at 89

By Associated PressOctober 4, 2018, 9:28 pm

NEW YORK — Dave Anderson, a genteel sports writer whose elegant, descriptive prose won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary as a columnist for The New York Times, died Thursday. He was 89.

He died at an assisted living facility in Cresskill, New Jersey, the Times said. He worked at the newspaper from 1966 to 2007.

An expert on baseball, the NFL, boxing and golf, Anderson wrote 21 books, received the 1994 Red Smith Award for outstanding contributions to sports journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and was inducted into the National Sports Writers and Sportscasters Hall of Fame in 1990. He was known for his warmth to friends and strangers alike and unflagging politeness.

His Pulitzer cited six columns from 1980. The most memorable was “The Food On a Table At the Execution,” portraying the scene at the Yankee Stadium office of George Steinbrenner when the New York owner forced out rookie manager Dick Howser with two years remaining on his contract.

New York went 103-59 in the regular season but was swept 3-0 by Kansas City in the AL Championship Series, and Steinbrenner gave the implausible explanation that Howser decided to leave baseball for real estate development in Florida. Howser and his successor, Gene Michael, were on hand for the announcement.

“Near the door of George Steinbrenner’s office in Yankee Stadium yesterday, there were two trays of bite-sized roast beef, turkey and ham sandwiches, each with a toothpick in it,” Anderson was writing then. “As soon as 14 invited newsmen entered his office for the execution of Dick Howser as manager and the transfer of Gene Michael from general manager to dugout manager, Steinbrenner, the Yankees’ principal owner looked around. ‘Anybody want any sandwiches?’ he asked. “‘We’ve got a lot of sandwiches here.’”

After describing the awkward scene and contorted explanations, Anderson ended his 1,000-word allotment by quoting what Steinbrenner said after Howser left the room: “‘Nobody ate any sandwiches.’”

Anderson was born in Troy, New York, on May 6, 1929, attended Xavier High School and received a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Holy Cross.

A few months after his graduation in 1951, he became a clerk for the Brooklyn Eagle and started covering baseball the following year, when he was assigned card No. 457 by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He would rise to No. 1 in 2001.

When Harold C. Burr, the Eagles’ beat writer for the Dodgers, broke a hip in a fall at a Cincinnati hotel during a road trip in 1953, sports editor Lou Niss assigned Anderson to replace him.

“I learned this business in self-defense. I mostly kept my mouth shut,” Anderson wrote in an article for an unpublished book on the history of the BBWAA compiled by Bill Shannon. “I listened as the other writers questioned manager Charlie Dressen and the players. I read what each of them had written, if only to compare their stories that day to mine. Had I taken the correct afternoon-paper angle? Had I missed anything? And had Dick Young scooped everybody again?”

Young was a baseball writer for the Daily News of New York. He was known for his coverage that included players’ pre- and postgame comments in an era when most reporters eschewed talking to athletes.

“In those years, Dick Young was the only morning-paper writer who regularly went to the clubhouse after a game,” Anderson wrote for the unpublished book. “Harold Rosenthal and Roger Kahn, who covered for the Herald Tribune, went occasionally, but the other morning-paper writers seldom did. Michael Gaven of the Journal-American usually went. Bill Roeder of the World-Telegram & Sun, Sid Friedlander of the Post and Jack Lang of the Long Island Press always went, and I always followed them. How could you not?”

Anderson was about to leave for spring training in 1955 when Newspaper Guild members of the Eagle struck and the paper folded. He was hired by the New York Journal-American to write a Brooklyn sports column.

He switched to the Times a decade later and became a sports columnist in 1971 alongside Red Smith. He became involved in controversy in 2002 when the Daily News reported the Times refused to publish columns by Anderson and Harvey Araton about the Augusta National Golf Club’s refusal to admit women.

A Times editorial had stated “Tiger Woods, who has won the Masters three times, could simply choose to stay home in April.” After the Daily News report, the Times reported editors did not run the column because executive editor Howell Raines thought it gave the appearance of internal squabbling with the editorial board. The column later ran with the lead: “Please, let Tiger Woods just play golf.”

Anderson retired as a full-time columnist in 2007, cutting back his workload to about 18 columns a year at first.

Anderson, who lived in Tenafly, New Jersey, is survived by sons Stephen and Mark, and daughters Jo and Jean-Marie, the Times said.

In his article for the unpublished book, Anderson recalled covering the Dodgers’ last game at Ebbets Field in 1957 before their move to Los Angeles.

“In the upstairs press box after the game, Bill Roeder and I, as usual, were the last to finish our afternoon-paper stories,” Anderson wrote. “After handing them to the Western Union teletype operator, we took the small elevator down to the field level and walked behind the marble rotunda to the small door at the night watchman’s entrance.

“As we approached the door, I stopped and let Bill Roeder go through it. As I did, I realized that I would be the last baseball writer to leave Ebbets Field after the last Dodger game there. Put it on my tombstone.”

Fan: Koepka shot could've killed; lawsuit coming

By Will GrayOctober 4, 2018, 9:18 pm

A fan injured by an errant Brooks Koepka drive at last week's Ryder Cup has spoken out after the accident left her blind in one eye.

Corine Remande, 49, is an avid golfer who traveled from Egypt to France to attend the matches with her husband. She was standing next to the green on the short par-4 sixth during Friday's opening matches when Koepka's drive hit her in the face, fracturing her eye socket and "exploding" her right eye ball.

Doctors have informed Remande that she has permanently lost vision in the eye. She told BBC Sport that she believes she could have died had the shot hit her elsewhere on her head instead of the eye.

"For me, it is finished. I could not speak with you," she said.

According the report, Remande is planning legal action against event organizers in the wake of her injury. Among her complaints were the lack of warning or shouts of fore from course officials with Koepka's ball in flight, the lack of warning from on-course marshals that players were attempting to drive the green on the par-4 instead of laying up, and the lack of safety warnings on the ticket or relevant signage at the venue.

Remande also stated that tournament officials did not check on her condition after she was sent to a nearby hospital, a claim organizers reportedly deny.

"We take our responsibility for fan safety extremely seriously and we have been in regular contact with the family since the accident to offer our support, and we will continue to do so," said European Tour CEO Keith Pelley.

Koepka, who is playing in Scotland this week at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, posted an apology to Twitter earlier this week where he explained he is "heartbroken" over the incident.

Watch: Phil tells fan he wouldn't pick himself for fantasy

By Jason CrookOctober 4, 2018, 8:40 pm

Phil Mickelson has been known to dabble in an on-course bet or two in his day, often wagering on his special set of skills that have earned him five major championships over his illustrious career.

But after admitting he was "absolutely exhausted" after a down week at the Ryder Cup, Mickelson didn’t sound too confident in a great result at the season-opening Safeway Open.

When asked by a fan during Wednesday’s pro-am if he should pick him for fantasy golf lineup this week, Mickelson responded, "Probably not," without missing a beat.

Classic Phil - honest to a fault.

While Lefty may seem like a trendy pick considering he's finished T-3 and T-8 in his only two starts at this event, don't be shocked if Mickelson's name isn't anywhere near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday.

After all, Phil won't be.

