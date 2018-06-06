Getty Images

Podcast: Low-am Levin recalls Shinnecock in 2004

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 6, 2018, 7:46 pm

Spencer Levin knows what it's like to play a U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. He teed it up there as an amateur in 2004, tying for 13th and taking low-amateur honors.

Levin joins Rex Hoggard on the Golf Channel Podcast to discuss his first-round ace, hitting range balls next to Tiger Woods, and just how out of control the course conditions became over the weekend (evidently, you could bounce a golf ball off the putting green and catch it).

For those stories and more, listen below.

Getty Images

Report: Minnesota in line for PGA Tour event

By Will GrayJune 6, 2018, 8:26 pm

The state of Minnesota is on the verge of its first regular PGA Tour event since the 1960s, according to a Pioneer Press report.

The Land of 10,000 Lakes has hosted numerous marquee tournaments, including the 2009 PGA Championship and 2016 Ryder Cup. But according to the report, the PGA Tour Champions event at TPC Twin Cities is in line for an upgrade beginning in 2019.

With the Houston Open reportedly missing a deadline to secure a sponsor for 2019, the report notes that the 3M Championship is poised for an upgrade, which would likely see the event played in early June the week before the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Minnesota last hosted an annual PGA Tour event in the late 1960s, when the Minnesota Golf Classic was held at courses like Hazeltine National and Braemar. According to the report, 3M is poised to sign a five-year contract to host the event at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, which could be stretched 500 additional yards from the 7,100 yards it currently plays for the over-50 circuit.

"We will not comment on this until there is a formal agreement," said Hollis Cavner, tournament director for the PGA Tour Champions event.

The early June date has also been speculated as a possible home for the Houston Open, which will no longer be played the week before the Masters. According to a Houston Chronicle report earlier in the week, Astros owner Jim Crane is heading a group of "local investors" that would be interested in moving the event to the fall portion of the Tou schedule beginning in October 2019.

Getty Images

Don't single out players: Slow play a bigger problem

By Rex HoggardJune 6, 2018, 6:34 pm

The flaming hot takes poured in as Sunday’s final round crawled to a finish. It’s both the convenience and curse of social media that opinions, however uneducated, can now be delivered by the flick of a thumb.

To be clear, the pace of play on Sunday at the Memorial was glacial, particularly the measured approaches of Patrick Cantlay and J.B. Holmes. Neither player would be considered fast, even by PGA Tour standards, and their position among the leaders at Muirfield Village only exaggerated this truth.

“I really think they moved up tee times today [because] they weren’t sure that the final group could finish before dark ... without any delays. Wow! What a snail’s pace,” Steve Flesch tweeted.

Flesch would know after spending 15 seasons on Tour and countless hours on golf courses waiting for one of his playing partners to make a decision. In fact, Flesch, as a member of the player advisory council, tried for years to add some teeth to the circuit’s pace-of-play policy, which the vast majority of Tour types say doesn’t work.

He – and the other members of the PAC and policy board – failed on this front, but it wasn’t from a lack of effort.

Sunday’s pace at Jack’s Place was brutally slow. It’s not a good look for the game when you have Cantlay taking 13 looks at his target before pulling the club back. But Sunday’s issues weren’t with Cantlay or Holmes or any other single player.

What was lost in Sunday’s social media maelstrom was the fact that officials sent the field out in threesomes off the first and 10th tees in an attempt to avoid an expected storm. Even with just 73 players in the field, that math just doesn’t add up to a 3 ½-hour round.

Even the Tour’s own statistics prove this point. The circuit average for a player to hit a shot is 38 seconds, although that number varies for specific shots (42 seconds to hit a tee shot, 32 seconds for a putt). Based on that information and on Sunday’s scoring average at the Memorial (71.2), the total amount of time in which a player is actually executing shots during a round is about 45 minutes.

The final groups played in about five hours on Sunday - so what was going on the other four hours and 15 minutes?

Officials will explain much of this hold up is the byproduct of math. On Sunday, there were 25 groups on the course at one time. Even with 10-minute intervals between groups, that’s going to lead to eventual congestion by the time each wave clears their opening nine holes.

Put another way: If Tour players spend roughly 45 minutes preparing and executing actual shots, the rest of that time is waiting and walking.

As much push back as Holmes received on Sunday when he was paired with Tiger Woods, it’s worth noting that Woods’ group waited on the fifth tee, in the fifth fairway, on the eighth tee ... you get the picture.

Holmes is not a fast player (see the final round at this year’s Farmers Insurance Open to prove that point), but it wasn’t his play that led to a 5 ½-hour round. This is a broader problem the Tour is unable or unwilling to address, depending on who you ask.

The only way to quicken the pace is with penalty shots, not warnings or fines, and it’s clear the circuit doesn’t have the stomach for that, at least not on a regular basis. Consider that the team of Miguel Angel Carballo and Brian Campbell at last year’s Zurich Classic were the first players issued a stroke penalty in 22 years.

According to various sources, members of the PAC and policy board regularly suggest changing the rules to make penalty shots a more likely option, and these suggestions are regularly dismissed.

The Tour could also move to a more transparent policy when it comes to pace of play, publishing, for example, a list of the 10 slowest players each week. Public shame is a profound motivator, but that also seems to be the type of Draconian approach the circuit would rather avoid.

The alternative to any meaningful changes to the pace-of-play policy is more of the same, which will lead to more slow rounds, particularly on Thursday and Friday when groups are going off both the first and 10th tees in threesomes – and if last week’s reaction was any indication, even more indignation on social media.

Slow play is a problem on Tour, but when it comes to rounds like Sunday at the Memorial this is not an individual issue; it’s a collective problem with no easy answer.

Tiger Woods' yacht docked in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2009 Getty Images

Report: Tiger staying on his yacht at U.S. Open

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 6, 2018, 6:05 pm

Updated: 3:15 p.m.

Tiger Woods will have no need for a hotel or a rental home in the Hamptons.

Per the New York Post's Page Six, Woods "has docked his $20 million yacht — dubiously named “Privacy” — in Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club as he prepares for the second major of the year, which begins June 14 at Shinnecock Hills, Southampton."

The Post adds that "Woods will be staying on the 155-foot vessel, which reportedly requires a crew of nine to operate and costs $2 million a year to run."

And here's some visual evidence via Instagram.

Woods is playing the U.S. Open for the first time since 2015, when he missed the cut at Chambers Bay. Prior to that, Woods tied for 32nd at Merion in 2013, his only other U.S. Open start in the last five years.

This year's U.S. Open marks the 10-year anniversary of Woods' last major victory, in 2008 at Torrey Pines.

Woods said last week at the Memorial that despite his struggles on the greens, he believes his game "is where it needs to be heading into the U.S. Open."

Leona (L) and Lisa (R) Maguire Getty Images

Maguire sisters sign with Niall Horan, ready for pro debut

By Randall MellJune 6, 2018, 5:15 pm

Ireland’s Leona Maguire says her professional debut at the LPGA’s ShopRite Classic this week will be even more memorable with her twin sister, Lisa, making it with her.

Leona, the two-time Annika Award winner as the NCAA’s Player of the Year, reigned as the world No. 1 amateur for a record 135 weeks. She teamed with Lisa at Duke University in their four years there. They’re playing ShopRite on sponsor exemptions.

“It’s a little surreal we will be teeing it up as professionals for the first time,” Leona said Wednesday at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club outside Atlantic City, N.J. “It’s a very special opportunity. We’ve grown up together, played together, practicing together, been best friends for a lifetime, both on the course and off the course.”

Lisa, who was born 15 minutes before Leona, is a European Ladies Amateur champ.

“Obviously, we are a little bit away from home here in the U.S., so it’s nice that we can support each other, and have our own little bit of family when we are away from our family back home,” Lisa said. “We always joked when we were kids. When we went to tournaments our dad said we have two chances to win, instead of one.”

Full-field scores from the ShopRite LPGA Classic

Both sisters have signed with Modest! Golf, a two-year-old management company that One Direction’s Niall Horan helped found.

“It’s great to be part of the Modest! Golf team and to be their first Irish players and their first female players,” Leona said. “It’s something that’s very special. They are quite a unique company. They have strong ties to Ireland, which is really nice. We are both incredibly proud of our Irish roots. They’re a young company, they’re ambitious, just like us.”

The sisters will start their pro careers with endorsement deals with KPMG, Allianz, Puma and Ping.

Leona Maguire surprised a lot of golf observers choosing to remain at Duke for four years, instead of turning professional early, given her stellar amateur record. She said she never regretted it.

“I’ve done it mostly my own way,” Leona said. “Maybe if I would have listened to a lot of people, I would have turned pro a long time ago, and maybe wouldn’t have some of those experiences and memories. Now’s a good time for me. We get to do it together, with all those experiences, with a world-class degree in our back pockets.”

Leona has Symetra Tour status, because she advanced to LPGA Q-School finals last year, and said she will focus on the developmental tour this summer as her rout to the LPGA; though, she and Lisa are each eligible for up to six LPGA sponsor exemptions this year.

