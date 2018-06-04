Getty Images

Report: Astros owner submits proposal to save Houston Open

By Will GrayJune 4, 2018, 7:28 pm

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane is heading up a group of investors in an effort to keep the Houston Open on the PGA Tour schedule, according to a Houston Chronicle report.

Played annually since 1946, the tournament is currently without both a title sponsor and a venue. Shell Oil company ended their longtime title sponsorship in 2017, and this spring the tournament was played without a sponsor. A few weeks ago the Golf Club of Houston informed the Houston Golf Association that it was no longer interested in hosting the event.

According to the report, the HGA had until Friday to secure a sponsor for 2019 and was unable to do so. As a result, Crane submitted a proposal to the PGA Tour whereby he and a group of 10-12 "local investors" would fund the event, with or without the help of the HGA.

While the tournament has been played the week before the Masters for the past decade, Crane's proposal would reportedly call for the tournament to move to the fall portion of the revamped Tour schedule beginning in October 2019. The event would return to the Golf Club of Houston for at least two years, with a potential move to Memorial Park in 2021 which is within Houston city limits and hosted the event from 1951-63.

The Tour has already confirmed that the Valero Texas Open will receive the pre-Masters date when the schedule for the 2018-19 season is unveiled.

The report describes a "wide rift" that has developed between Crane and HGA officials, but it's one that Crane downplays as he looks to keep a long-running event alive in one of the nation's biggest markets.

"They hadn't been able to pull together a deal, so I got on it," Crane said. "(The HGA has) a pretty big budget, and I don't think you need that big of a budget to put on a golf tournament."

Henderson withdrew to be with grandfather, who passed away

By Randall MellJune 4, 2018, 8:10 pm

Brooke Henderson withdrew from the U.S. Women’s Open in Birmingham, Ala., before the second round last week to be with her ailing grandfather in Ottawa, Canada.

Bob Moir died of cancer in a hospital there on Friday, according to news reports in more than one media outlet. He was 81.

Brooke and her sister, Brittany, who is Brooke’s caddie, shared their feelings about their grandfather in the obituary Lannin Funeral Home posted on its website. Moir resided in Smiths Falls, Ontario, where Brooke and Brittany grew up. Here is the joint message they published:

“The bond that we shared with our Gramps was truly special. Between the golf courses, hockey rinks, our love of nature, just hanging out at home or our texts from afar, we shared so many great laughs, smiles and memories that will be deep in our hearts forever. We will miss him very much as he will also be missed by so many friends and family. Peace and happiness is found knowing he is welcomed Home by Our Father through the gates of heaven where Uncle Kenny will greet him with a big hug. You are forever loved.”

Eight countries qualify for UL International Crown

By Randall MellJune 4, 2018, 6:50 pm

South Korea will likely be the No. 1 seed again at the UL International Crown.

The Americans are back in the mix to defend their title, with Michelle Wie in position to qualify for the first time.

Sweden is back in the event, China is not and Spain missed qualifying again.

These were some of the highlights Monday with eight countries securing qualification for this fall’s third rendition of the UL International Crown. While the qualifying countries are set, the four-woman rosters are not, with battles to make the teams continuing. Final rosters and team seeding will be set on July 2, after the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The LPGA’s biennial international team event is scheduled to be played at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, Oct. 4-7.

South Korea is in position to be the top seed for second time, but the golf power will be seeking its first UL International Crown title. The Koreans will be overwhelming favorites on their home turf with world No. 1 Inbee Park a lock to make the team.

With Wie’s strong play this year, she is in position to help the Americans.

Wie is No. 18 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings, currently good enough to hold the fourth and final spot, but her friend Danielle Kang is just two world ranking spots behind her, in position to challenge. World No. 3 Lexi Thompson, No. 11 Jessica Korda and No. 12 Cristie Kerr are holding the top three spots in American qualifying. Korda is also looking to make the team for the first time.

Spain won the inaugural edition in 2014, but the country ended up ninth in qualifying this year. The Spaniards also failed to make it in ’16.  China, which qualified two years ago, finished 10th in qualifying. Sweden, which played the inaugural event, is back in the mix.

If the event were played today, 12 of the top 13 players in the world rankings would be in the field.

Here’s how the final team qualifying ended, with individual player world-ranking positions totaled to determine which countries made it. The lower the ranking total, the better:

1. Republic of Korea, 19

2. United States, 44

3. Japan, 172

4. England, 184

5. Australia, 231

6. Thailand, 251

7. Sweden, 277

8. Chinese Taipei, 317

Scott starts strong in U.S. Open sectional qualifier

By Rex HoggardJune 4, 2018, 6:28 pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio – When Adam Scott completed his round on Sunday at the Memorial, he said he was undecided if he’d play Monday’s 36-hole qualifier for the U.S. Open.

His decision to tee it up in the event on Monday turned out to be a good one, at least through 18 holes, after the Australian opened with a 66 on Brookside Golf & Country Club for a share of the midway lead.

Scott is tied with Stewart Cink, Russell Knox, Kevin Tway and Kevin Streelman through 18 holes. The top 14 players qualify for the U.S. Open in two weeks.

“I want a week off after this, so I want to play well this afternoon and prepare properly for the U.S. Open,” said Scott, whose bogey-free round included three consecutive birdies starting at the 14th hole. “I feel my form is good enough that with good preparation I could have a good week there.”

Scott could have qualified for the U.S. Open with a solid round on Sunday at the Memorial, but he struggled to a closing 73 and a tie for 35th to move to 64th in the world ranking. The top 60 following this week’s FedEx St. Jude Classic will also qualify to play the year’s second major.

Scott – who has played in 67 consecutive majors, a streak that dates back to 2001 and is second only to Sergio Garcia (72) among active players – is currently in the field in Memphis.

Police investigating 'serious' accident involving Cauley

By Rex HoggardJune 4, 2018, 3:08 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – The Dublin Police Department announced on Monday they are investigating a “serious” vehicle accident that occurred on Friday near Muirfield Village, site of last week’s Memorial.

Although officials didn’t provide identities of those involved in the accident because the case remains on open investigation, Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis reported on Saturday that one of the passengers was Bud Cauley, who had missed the cut at the Memorial.

According to Cauley’s manager with IMG, he was treated for five broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a fractured lower left leg at a local hospital. Cauley was scheduled to play Monday’s 36-hole U.S. Open qualifier in Ohio and next week’s FedEx St. Jude Classic. He’s withdrawn from both events.

In a statement posted to Cauley’s Instagram account on Monday he said, “Friday was the scariest night of my life but I’m so thankful to be alive and only have the injuries I have. I have no timetable to return to the PGA Tour, but I had a successful surgery [Sunday] and everyday is a step closer to competing again.”

All four passengers in the vehicle were injured in the accident, which occurred just before 11 p.m. (ET), with three passengers, including Cauley, transported to a local hospital with “critical injuries.”

According to the police statement, the driver of the vehicle was placed in custody and charges are pending.

Here is Cauley's full Instagram statement:

