Two-time major champ Brittany Lincicome is expected to receive a sponsor invite into the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship this summer, according to a Golf World report.
Lincicome, 32, has won eight times on the LPGA Tour including the ANA Inspiration in both 2009 and 2015. She currently ranks sixth on the LPGA in driving distance, averaging nearly 272 yards per tee shot.
According to the report, it is a "virtual certainty" that Lincicome will accept the exemption, with a formal announcement expected as early as next week. The tournament will be played July 19-22, opposite of The Open. After the first three editions of the event were held in Alabama, this year marks the first time it will be played at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.
Should Lincicome tee it up against the men, she'd join Babe Zaharias, Annika Sorenstam, Michelle Wie and Suzy Whaley on the short list of women to compete in a PGA Tour event. Lincicome has played each of the last two years in the Diamond Resorts Invitational, an unofficial event that combines PGA Tour Champions, LPGA and celebrity players in the same field using modified Stableford scoring.
Lincicome is an endorser of Pure Silk shaving cream, and she has won the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic each of the last two years. Perio, Inc., is the parent company of both Pure Silk and Barbasol.