Setup tweak helps Casey climb leaderboard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Paul Casey wasn’t happy with his swing and needed answers, so he turned to his swing coach, CBS golf analyst Peter Kostis, but he had to ease into it with a vague text message.
“Just a casual kind of, what are your movements?” Casey texted Kostis early Friday, “which he probably read as ‘help.’”
After 17 years together, it didn’t take Kostis long to offer a solution, explaining that Casey was standing too close to the golf ball and needed to get his hands higher at address.
Casey birdied two of his last five holes on his way to a 3-under 68 at the Wells Fargo Championship for a share of fourth place, two strokes off the lead.
“It's a golf course I didn't have a lot of success on through the years and it used to be very sort of damp around here,” he said. “At the [2017] PGA, I had a good result [he finished 13th]. For some reason it just seems to be clicking now around this golf course. Maybe the firm and fast, I like that.”
Casey salvaged his round on the par-5 seventh hole after hitting into a lake, scrambling for a par and making the most of Quail Hollow’s “scoring” holes with birdies at Nos. 14 and 15.