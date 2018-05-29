Getty Images

Shoal Creek closed to all on Tuesday because of rain

By Randall MellMay 29, 2018, 2:30 pm

The USGA announced Tuesday morning that Shoal Creek will be closed the entire day because of heavy rainfall from the tropical depression passing over the region.

Players, fans, media, volunteers and all non-essential staff were alerted to the course closing.

“Due to heavy rainfall expected throughout the day and to preserve the best possible conditions to the course and grounds for the championship, the organization is asking for everyone to remain off property for the remainder of the day,” the USGA said in a release. 

Full-field scores from the U.S. Women’s Open

Alberto, downgraded to a tropical depression, was expected to drop anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of rain on the region through late Monday and Tuesday, with rain expected intermittently through Tuesday afternoon, with scattered showers possible in the evening.

On Monday, the USGA announced the course would be closed Tuesday morning, with the hope it could be re-opened with practice round tee times resuming at 12:20 p.m. The forecast Wednesday calls for a “moist air mass to remain in place, with a mix of sun and clouds and scattered showers,” according to Birmingham’s WBMA TV. “The weather trends drier Thursday and Friday with a partly sunny sky both days and just the  usual risk of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.”

NCAA DI Men's Champ.: Scoring, TV times

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 29, 2018, 4:30 pm

The NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship is underway at Kartsen Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla.

After four days of stroke play, eight teams advanced to the match-play portion of the championship. Quarterfinals and semifinals are being contested Tuesday, with the finals being held on Wednesday. Golf Channel is airing the action live.

Augusta's Broc Everett won the individual championshipClick here for live quarterfinal action, beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Scoring:

TV Times (all times ET):

Tuesday
11AM-1:30PM: Quarterfinal match play (Click here to watch live)
4-8PM: Semifinal match play

Wednesday
4-8PM: Match-play finals

Power Rankings: 2018 Memorial Tournament

By Will GrayMay 29, 2018, 4:02 pm

The PGA Tour heads north to Ohio this week, returning to Dublin for the Memorial Tournament. A field of 120 players will tackle Muirfield Village Golf Club under the watchful eye of tournament host Jack Nicklaus.

Be sure to join the all-new Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge - including a new One & Done game offering - to compete for prizes and form your own leagues, and log on to www.playfantasygolf.com to submit your picks for this week's event.

Jason Dufner won this event last year by three shots over Rickie Fowler and Anirban Lahiri. Here are 10 names to watch outside Columbus:

1. Justin Rose: Rose put on an absolute clinic at Colonial, and now returns to a course where he won in 2010 and lost in a playoff in 2015. The Englishman has finished T-8 or better in each of the last five times he's made the cut at Muirfield Village and appears to be peaking just in time for the season's second major.

2. Rory McIlroy: The Ulsterman didn't close things out at Wentworth, but the opening two rounds displayed just how high his ceiling can be. McIlroy finished T-4 in 2016 in his most recent Memorial appearance, one of four finishes of T-15 or better he has racked up in his last six trips to Nicklaus' event.

3. Justin Thomas: Thomas will tee it up as the world No. 1 for the first time, and he'll do so on a course where he tied for fourth a year ago. Thomas won on another Nicklaus layout earlier this year at PGA National and he hasn't finished outside the top 25 in an individual tournament since the BMW Championship in September.

4. Dustin Johnson: It's not like Johnson lost the No. 1 ranking because of a slump - he just couldn't keep pace with a streaking Thomas. But DJ's record at Muirfield Village includes a T-3 finish two years ago and a fourth-place showing in 2011, proving his firepower can often find a home at one of the Tour's more demanding layouts outside of the majors. Hasn't finished outside the top 20 in a stroke-play event since September.

5. Jason Day: Day is a local resident and playing a de facto home game, but that convenience hasn't yielded a top-10 finish in nine prior appearances for the Aussie. There's reason to think that drought could end this week, given Day's strong play en route to a win at Quail Hollow and T-5 finish at TPC Sawgrass that flashed shades of his 2015 form.

6. Marc Leishman: Day's countryman couldn't keep pace with Aaron Wise two weeks ago in Dallas, but a runner-up was still his third top-10 finish in his last six starts. Leishman also boasts a record of three straight top-15 finishes at Muirfield Village, including a T-5 finish in 2015, and has broken par in 11 of his last 12 rounds.

7. Matt Kuchar: Kuchar won this event five years ago and has been stellar at this event, with only one finish outside the top 15 in 10 appearances since 2007. That includes fourth-place finishes each of the last two years, and Kuchar bounced back from his first missed cut in over a year with a T-32 finish last week.

8. Jordan Spieth: Spieth largely stalled out during his fortnight in the Dallas area, but he has made the cut in each of his five prior Memorial appearances including three top-20s and a third-place finish in 2015. While it's still a matter of the putter with Spieth, he has shown a penchant for heating up on the greens at Muirfield Village.

9. Tiger Woods: Woods' last appearance at Muirfield Village included a third-round 85, but he's certainly a different player than he was three years ago. Coming off a strong weekend at TPC Sawgrass three weeks ago, he'll have plenty of good memories in Dublin given his five tournament victories as he looks to build momentum for Shinnecock.

10. Rickie Fowler: Fowler's T-2 finish last year was his second runner-up result at this event, and he bounced back last week from a rare missed cut at The Players. While his three straight early exits in Dublin from 2014-16 give reason for pause, Fowler has four top-25s over his last six starts overall.

NCAA individual champ Everett named All-American

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 29, 2018, 2:58 pm

Broc Everett parlayed his NCAA individual championship into a All-America honor.

The 152nd-ranked player in the nation, Augusta's Everett won the NCAA Men’s DI individual title at Karsten Creek on Monday. On Tuesday, he was announced as one of 11 Ping First-Team All-Americans.

Here’s a look at the honorees: 

NCAA Men's Division I Ping First-Team All-Americans

  • Shintaro Ban, UNLV
  • Broc Everett, Augusta
  • Doug Ghim, Texas
  • Nick Hardy, Illinois
  • Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State
  • Theo Humphrey, Vanderbilt
  • Collin Morikawa, California
  • Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M
  • Justin Suh, Southern California
  • Norman Xiong, Oregon
  • Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State
Heartbreak for some as team field whittled to 8

By Ryan LavnerMay 29, 2018, 3:24 am

STILLWATER, Okla. – Scott Limbaugh’s heart sank even before he opened the text message from his father.

He knew his team was headed home.

On a wild final day of stroke-play qualifying that at one point saw nine teams within three shots, fourth-ranked Vanderbilt was the best team left out of match play at the NCAA Championship.

The Commodores were one of the pre-tournament favorites but they couldn’t overcome a final-round 304 – their worst score of the season, by eight shots – and finished one shot back of Texas A&M for the eighth and final match-play spot.

“It stings,” Limbaugh said. “I had a feeling about this team, so it’s tough right now. But we didn’t go take it. And when you leave it in others’ hands, you go leaving like this.”

Even with a 16-over final round, Vanderbilt appeared to be safe when team leader Theo Humphrey rolled in a 10-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole. Then John Augenstein yanked his tee shot into the pond on 18 and made bogey.

They watched the rest of the final round in the locker room, until it appeared they might be in line for a playoff. Limbaugh sent the team down to the range to practice, but Texas A&M’s Andrew Paysse birdied two of his last three holes, including a 20-footer on the last green, to send the Aggies to match play, where they will face top-seeded Oklahoma State.

NCAA Men’s DI Championship: Team scoring

NCAA Men’s DI Championship: Individual scoring

Limbaugh received a text from his father, who was standing by the final green, before they showed the clinching putt on TV. 

“I did not think this would happen,” Limbaugh said. 

Host Oklahoma State overtook Duke on the final day to earn the top seed. No team on either the men’s and women’s side has won both the stroke-play and match-play portion of the NCAA Championship.

Duke held the top spot after a course-record 12-under round on Sunday. The Blue Devils were 30 shots worse on the final day.

“I couldn’t care less how many strokes different we were,” Duke coach Jamie Green said. “The only thing that matters is that we’re in match play.”

Texas Tech grabbed the third spot despite playing without its best player, senior Fredrik Nilehn, who opted not to compete because of a lingering back injury. Defending champion Oklahoma received a huge 72 from fifth man Garrett Reband – who was 20 over par for the first three rounds – and earned the fourth spot, even though the Sooners are now on the same side of the bracket as chief rival Oklahoma State.

SEC champion Auburn advanced to match play for the first time, while Alabama rose from ninth to sixth after clutch shots late from Davis Riley, Lee Hodges and Jonathan Hardee.

Texas shot the low round of the day, a 5-over 293, and eked into match play after seniors Doug Ghim and Scottie Scheffler both birdied the 72nd hole.

Vanderbilt wasn’t the only top team heading home early. Illinois saw its run of five consecutive match-play appearances end with an 11th-place showing.

