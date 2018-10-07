Getty Images

Singles lineup set; Lexi in last match

By Randall MellOctober 7, 2018, 2:09 am

INCHEON, South Korea – The UL International Crown will play out Sunday with some potential fireworks in singles matchups.

Rolex world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park (Korea) will meet No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn (Thailand).

So Yeon Ryu (Korea) will meet Lexi Thompson (United States) in a rematch of their ANA Inspiration playoff last year, when Thompson controversially was hit with a four-shot penalty for not properly returning her ball to its mark on Saturday of that event and then for signing for an incorrect scorecard. The penalties left Thompson in tears after she was informed of the breaches in the middle of the final round, but she rallied to get into the playoff with Ryu, who prevailed to win her second major championship.

Veteran Cristie Kerr (United States) will meet LPGA rookie Georgia Hall (England) in another intriguing matchup of feisty match-play competitors. Kerr is a two-time major champion. Hall broke through to win the Ricoh Women’s British Open for her first major in August.

The Republic of Korea, the United States, England, Sweden and Thailand all advanced through pool play to singles (Here’s a link to the standings and third-round summary). A victory is worth two points, with a halved match worth a single point.

The Koreans, seeking to win the UL Crown for the first time in three tries, will have their work cut out for them. They have some formidable singles matchups. There’s more than the Park vs. Jutanugran and Ryu vs. Thompson matchups. There’s also In Gee Chun vs. Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist and In-Kyun Kim vs. England’s Bronte Law, a gritty match play competitor. 

Singles matchups were determined based on seedings, first on the seedings of the teams that advanced to pool play, and then based on the order in which teams submitted the names of their players for the semi-blind draw for singles pairings.

Here’s the singles lineup (All times ET):

9:45 p.m. – Caroline Hedwall (SWE) vs. Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (THA)

9:55 p.m. – Charley Hull (ENG) vs. Pornanong Phatlum (THA)

10:05 p.m. – Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG) vs. Pernilla Lindberg (SWE)

10:15 p.m. – Michelle Wie (USA) vs. Moriya Jutanugarn (THA)

10:25 p.m. – Sung Hyun Park (KOR) vs. Ariya Jutanugarn (THA)

10:35 p.m. – Jessica Korda (USA) vs. Madelene Sagstrom (SWE)

10:45 p.m. – In Gee Chun (KOR) vs. Anna Nordqvist (SWE)

10:55 p.m. – Cristie Kerr (USA) vs. Georgia Hall (ENG)

11:05 p.m. – In-Kyung Kim (KOR) vs. Bronte Law (ENG)

11:15 p.m. – So Yeon Ryu vs. Lexi Thompson (USA)

Kerr, Thompson rally from 3 down to win

By Randall MellOctober 7, 2018, 4:35 am

INCHEON, South Korea – Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson continue to streamroll opponents as partners in international team events.

Kerr and Thompson defeated Japan’s Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higa, 4 and 3, on Sunday morning in the final round of fourballs.

The victory improved Kerr and Thompson to 11-1-2 as partners in Solheim Cup and International Crown matches. The victory assured the Americans would finish first in Pool B.

After falling 3 down over the first four holes, Kerr and Thompson mounted a fierce charge.

“I was riding the `6 Train,’ today, baby,” Kerr said. “That’s the Lexington Avenue train to New York City.”

The Americans birdied five of six holes in the middle of the round. Kerr’s birdie at the seventh was the duo’s first of the round, helping them win their first hole in the match. They built on that.

“To get that little bit of momentum going back our way, that’s what we needed,” Thompson said. “Then we kick-started it from there.”

Snedeker takes three-stroke lead into Safeway Sunday

By Associated PressOctober 7, 2018, 2:18 am

NAPA, Calif. - Brandt Snedeker birdied the final three holes Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Tour's season-opening Safeway Open.

Snedeker finished with a 3-under 69 in windy conditions to get to 16-under 200 on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.

''I'm really proud of the way I stepped up there and hit some quality shots when I needed to,'' Sneaker said. ''I made some birdies and gave me a little bit of cushion for tomorrow, which will be really important because tomorrow's supposed to be tougher than today, so every shot is really important coming down the stretch.''

He won the Wyndham Championship in August, opening with a 59 en route to his ninth PGA Tour title.

''It was a tough day, the wind kicked up the last 12 or 13 holes,'' Snedeker said. ''I just did a great job of staying patient knowing the last three holes were birdies holes.''

Kevin Tway was second after a 68.

''It was a tough day, the wind picked up,'' said Tway, who had a bogey-free round with four birdies. ''I kept the ball in play nicely. I made a nice save on 14 and that was my only real bad shot.''

Sungjae Im (69) was 12 under, and Bill Haas (67) followed at 11 under.

''I hit some nice quality shots coming down the stretch with the two par 5s,'' Haas said. ''I saw it (the wind) is to supposed to blow, and be even more difficult than today. But I am very pleased with mike back nine; I hit some nice shots.''

Phil Mickelson, tied for second entering the round, had a 74 to drop into a tie for 15th at 8 under.

Fred Couples also was 8 under after a 70 in his final regular PGA Tour start. The 59-year-old Hall of Famer played the first two rounds with Snedeker, shooting a 65 on Friday.

''I played pretty well,'' said Couples, who eagled the ninth hole. ''On the front, there were a couple of birdie opportunities, but when I made the turn, the wind started to pick up and I hit a couple of good shots on 10 and 11.''

A. Jutanugarn sends Thailand to singles with 60-foot eagle chip

By Randall MellOctober 7, 2018, 1:50 am

INCHEON, South Korea – The Jutanugarn sisters decided to pair up just in time.

Ariya Jutanugarn chipped in from 60 feet for eagle to help Thailand win the UL International Crown’s wild-card playoff Sunday morning and advance to singles play as the fifth and final team.

Jutanugarn’s clutch play eliminated Japan and Australia from the playoff.

With Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn split up over the first two rounds of fourballs, Thailand struggled and found itself needing a late rally to join Korea, the United States, England and Sweden in singles play.

The Jutanugarns delivered with the team’s back to the wall.

In third-round fourballs, they teamed to defeat Sweden’s formidable partnership of Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall, 2 and 1. It was just the second loss Nordqvist/Hedwall have endured as partners in 10 matches together in Solheim Cup and International Crown play.

Standings through three rounds

“I’m really happy,” Ariya said. “It’s the first time we played together this week, and we have so much fun.”

The victory got the Thais into the three-way sudden-death, wild-card playoff, with fourballs the format.

Jutanugarn used an iron to tee off at the 236-yard 14th in the playoff, a short par 4 with water in play right of the green. Her shot ran up over the left edge of the green and settled just off the green. Ariya hit her tee shot after watching sister Mo successfully drive the green, leaving Mo a 25-foot putt for eagle.

“I felt like I could be more aggressive, because she hit the perfect shot,” Ariya said.

UL International Crown: Rd. 3 standings, match recaps

By Randall MellOctober 7, 2018, 1:16 am

The Republic of Korea and the United States lived up to their top seedings and advanced to singles.

England and Sweden also advanced by virtue of finishing second in their respective pools, and Thailand won a wild-card playoff against Japan and Australia to advance as the fifth team in singles. Ariya Jutanugarn chipped in from 60 feet for eagle to win the playoff.

The Koreans were dominant finishing up fourballs Sunday morning, sweeping a gritty English team in a pair of easy victories to finish first in Pool A.

Americans Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson helped the Americans split their fourball matches with Japan Sunday morning. The duo improved its record to 11-1-2 as partners in Solheim Cup and International Crowns to finish first in Pool B.

Standings through three rounds

POOL A 

POINTS

W-L-T

Korea 

10

5-1-0

England

7

3-2-1

Australia

        7

3-2-1

Chinese Taipei

0

0-6-0

POOL B

POINTS

W-L-T

United States

8

4-2-0

Sweden

6

3-3-0

Thailand

5

2-3-1

Japan

5

2-3-1

* England won a tiebreaker with Australia for second place in Pool A play by virtue of its head-to-head record with the Aussies.

Match 1

Ariya Jutanugarn and Moriya Jutanugarn (THA) def. Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall (SWE), 2 and 1.

The Jutanugarn sisters, in their first pairing of the week, took down the formidable Swede team. With Sweden in control on the front nine, Moriya chipped in from 30 feet for birdie at the 9th to square the match. That excited Ariya, who clapped and giddily hopped like a cheerleader.

Match 2

Pernilla Lindberg and Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) def. Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (THA), 2 and 1.

Lindberg and Sagstrom delivered their first points of the event in timely fashion, with the victory assuring the Swedes a spot in singles by virtue of a second-place finish in Pool B.

Match 3

Nasa Hataoka and Ayako Uehara (JPN) def. Michelle Wie and Jessica Korda (USA), 2 and 1.

Uehara birdied the ninth to square the match and then the 11th to put Japan 1 up. They never trailed again, with the Americans struggling in the middle of the match, putting up bogeys at the ninth and 11th holes and making just one birdie over the final 10 holes.

Match 4

Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson (USA) def. Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higa (JPN), 4 and 3.

The American dynamic duo improved their record to 11-1-2 as partners in Solheim Cups and International Crowns with a big comeback. They were 3 down after four holes but birdied three holes in a row upon their return Sunday morning to finish up the suspended third round.

Match 5

Minjee Lee and Sarah Jane Smith (AUS) def. Candie Kung and Teresa Lu (TPE), 2 up.

The Aussies were down early, until Lee hit her tee shot to 3 feet at the fifth and made the birdie to square the match. The Aussies birdied the final two holes to win and advance to the wild-card playoff to see who will be the fifth team to make singles.

Match 6

Katherine Kirk and Sue Oh (AUS) def. Wei-Ling Hsu and Phoebe Yao (TPE), 5 and 4.

Oh and Kirk delivered their second victory of the week in a rout to give the Aussies a spot in the wild-card playoff for the final singles spot.

Match 7

In-Kyun Kim and Sung Hyun Park (KOR) def. Georgia Hall and Charley Hull (ENG), 4 and 2.

Park holed a monster putt at the 12th, sending a roar across Jack Nicklaus Golf Club. Her 70-foot birdie gave the Koreans a commanding 4 up lead.

Match 8

In Gee Chun and So Yeon Ryu (KOR) def. Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG), 4 and 3.

The Koreans steamrolled England making birdies galore. They were 7 under through the first 13 holes with Ryu and Chun taking turns holing birdies.

