INCHEON, South Korea – The UL International Crown will play out Sunday with some potential fireworks in singles matchups.

Rolex world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park (Korea) will meet No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn (Thailand).

So Yeon Ryu (Korea) will meet Lexi Thompson (United States) in a rematch of their ANA Inspiration playoff last year, when Thompson controversially was hit with a four-shot penalty for not properly returning her ball to its mark on Saturday of that event and then for signing for an incorrect scorecard. The penalties left Thompson in tears after she was informed of the breaches in the middle of the final round, but she rallied to get into the playoff with Ryu, who prevailed to win her second major championship.

Veteran Cristie Kerr (United States) will meet LPGA rookie Georgia Hall (England) in another intriguing matchup of feisty match-play competitors. Kerr is a two-time major champion. Hall broke through to win the Ricoh Women’s British Open for her first major in August.

The Republic of Korea, the United States, England, Sweden and Thailand all advanced through pool play to singles (Here’s a link to the standings and third-round summary). A victory is worth two points, with a halved match worth a single point.

The Koreans, seeking to win the UL Crown for the first time in three tries, will have their work cut out for them. They have some formidable singles matchups. There’s more than the Park vs. Jutanugran and Ryu vs. Thompson matchups. There’s also In Gee Chun vs. Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist and In-Kyun Kim vs. England’s Bronte Law, a gritty match play competitor.

Singles matchups were determined based on seedings, first on the seedings of the teams that advanced to pool play, and then based on the order in which teams submitted the names of their players for the semi-blind draw for singles pairings.

Here’s the singles lineup (All times ET):

9:45 p.m. – Caroline Hedwall (SWE) vs. Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (THA)

9:55 p.m. – Charley Hull (ENG) vs. Pornanong Phatlum (THA)

10:05 p.m. – Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG) vs. Pernilla Lindberg (SWE)

10:15 p.m. – Michelle Wie (USA) vs. Moriya Jutanugarn (THA)

10:25 p.m. – Sung Hyun Park (KOR) vs. Ariya Jutanugarn (THA)

10:35 p.m. – Jessica Korda (USA) vs. Madelene Sagstrom (SWE)

10:45 p.m. – In Gee Chun (KOR) vs. Anna Nordqvist (SWE)

10:55 p.m. – Cristie Kerr (USA) vs. Georgia Hall (ENG)

11:05 p.m. – In-Kyung Kim (KOR) vs. Bronte Law (ENG)

11:15 p.m. – So Yeon Ryu vs. Lexi Thompson (USA)