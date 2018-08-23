PARAMUS, N.J. – A week after winning his ninth PGA Tour title Brandt Snedeker withdrew from The Northern Trust with back spasms.
According to Snedeker’s manager with Lagardère Sports, Snedeker began to feel the spasms on Wednesday and withdrew from the pro-am. After having therapy early Thursday he decided to withdraw from the playoff opener in order to fully recover for next week’s Dell Technologies Championship.
Snedeker’s manager said he didn’t have any issues last week at the Wyndham Championship, where he began his week with a 59 and won by three strokes.
Along with the FedExCup race, the issue could also impact Snedeker’s chances to play this year’s Ryder Cup. Although he finished automatic qualifying 37th on the U.S. point list, his victory last week likely moved him into the hunt for a potential captain’s pick. U.S. captain Jim Furyk will announce three of his four picks after next week’s event at TPC Boston.