After a five-year hiatus, Tiger Woods made his triumphant return to the winner's circle on Sunday at the Tour Championship.

As evidenced by a quick look at social media, Woods' win set the golf world on fire, with everyone from Jack Nicklaus to Michelle Wie sending their congratulations to the 42-year-old.

Here are the best reactions from a wild Sunday at East Lake, where Woods claimed PGA Tour victory No. 80:

My congratulations to @TigerWoods on winning the @playofffinale! I am very happy for him and extremely proud of him. Tiger has worked very hard to get to this place, and has played very well all season. @PGATOUR — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) September 23, 2018

Everybody watching at home, everybody that was right there when it happened. We’ve just witnessed the greatest comeback of all time! What a time to be alive!!! — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) September 23, 2018

You can’t help but be emotional watching this. Tiger has worked so hard, this is a special one. — Cheyenne Woods (@Cheyenne_Woods) September 23, 2018

Saw it first hand at Tampa.. @TigerWoods has been back for awhile.. He just likes being dramatic!! Awesome to watch that walk up 18.. And thank you Tiger.. My family thanks you. ..Every PGA Tour player thanks you.. Look forward to No 81!! — Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) September 23, 2018

Tiger is going to win his 80th PGA Tour event! Unbelievable! # — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) September 23, 2018

This is absolutely incredible!! Major goosebumpshttps://t.co/eq7KYHR6gH — Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) September 23, 2018

THIS was indeed the day: Tiger Woods-at the FedEx Cup finale- taking the comeback season all the way to win #80. The TOUR Champion and a victor once again on the PGA TOUR. Now just 2 titles behind Sam Snead for the all time record. — Lauren Thompson (@LThompsonGC) September 23, 2018

What can I say! It was awesome to see Tiger back in the winner circle. I’ve never seen anything like the 18th hole. Was pretty insane. Congrats my man on overcoming so much to get back to the top of that mountain! Golf is in an awesome awesome place right now! — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) September 23, 2018

“I made Tiger great again”...



Not really. But it’s catchy. — Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) September 23, 2018

Emotional is an understatement, so incredibly happy for this guy @TigerWoods . You never lost faith and your passion and heart got u back on top! WOW, so happy for you and the world of golf! Tiger is back pic.twitter.com/c84lFJxcJz — Suzann Pettersen (@suzannpettersen) September 23, 2018

I’m not crying, it’s allergies — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) September 23, 2018