Spieth's Nelson plan: Lay off the sauce and steaks

By Will GrayMay 15, 2018, 9:16 pm

DALLAS, Texas – With pockets of shade few and far between and temps expected to approach 100 degrees, Dallas native Jordan Spieth has some friendly advice for the other players teeing it up alongside him this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

“Just a lot of hydration. Lay off the sauce every night, no alcohol,” Spieth said. “It makes a difference if you have two beers on a Tuesday, it really does.”

Trinity Forest Golf Club is hosting the event for the first time. It will present a unique challenge for players, and it does not present much cover from the Texas heat. Contrary to what the name might suggest, the course was built on a former landfill and doesn’t have a single tree on the interior of the property.

While the course received a dousing of rain late Tuesday morning, that’s expected to be some of the last moisture the course receives all week. Temps for Thursday’s opening round are expected to top out at 94 degrees, while the forecast highs for Friday and Saturday are 97 and 96 degrees, respectively, with a zero-percent chance of rain on either day.

The conditions mean a more watchful eye for Spieth, both when it comes to what he drinks and what he eats this week at his hometown event.

“Stay away from big steaks. These are the kind of stuff you start to learn once you kind of feel sluggish,” Spieth said. “I’m 24 and I still kind of feel a difference here and there.”

Horschel, Garcia grouped at Byron Nelson

By Will GrayMay 15, 2018, 11:38 pm

DALLAS – The PGA Tour returns this week to the Lone Star State, as Trinity Forest Golf Club makes its debut as host of the AT&T Byron Nelson. Here are some marquee, early-round groupings to keep an eye on this week in Dallas, where the two most recent tournament champions will play together for 36 holes (all times ET):

8:40 a.m. Thursday, 1:40 p.m. Friday: Matt Kuchar, Hideki Matsuyama, Satoshi Kodaira

Kuchar’s low ball flight could be conducive to the Texas winds in store this week at Trinity Forest, and he’ll be grouped for the first two rounds with Matsuyama, who was a late addition to the field as he continues to rebound from a wrist injury earlier this season. They’ll be joined by Kodaira, who won the RBC Heritage last month in a playoff.

8:50 a.m. Thursday, 1:50 p.m. Friday: Billy Horschel, Sergio Garcia, Ryan Palmer

Horschel returns as the defending champion, having edged Jason Day in a playoff last year during the swan song at TPC Las Colinas. He’ll be joined by Garcia, who won in Dallas in 2004 and again two years ago in a playoff over Brooks Koepka, with local resident Palmer rounding out the marquee trio after a T-23 finish at TPC Sawgrass.

1:40 p.m. Thursday, 8:40 a.m. Friday: Adam Scott, Marc Leishman, Scott Piercy

This group will feature a pair of Aussies, as 2008 champ Scott returns in his quest to qualify for the U.S. Open via the world rankings. He’ll be joined by Leishman, who feasted upon the tournament’s former host site, with Piercy joining on the heels of a pair of missed cuts in his last two starts.

1:50 p.m. Thursday, 8:50 p.m. Friday: Jordan Spieth, Jimmy Walker, Graeme McDowell

Spieth will be the headline attraction this week, as the Dallas native returns to the tournament where he made his PGA Tour debut eight years ago at age 16. Walker enters off a recent run of form that includes a fourth-place showing in San Antonio and a runner-up finish at TPC Sawgrass, while McDowell looks for his first top-10 finish since November.

Players wary of fans with betting interests

By Will GrayMay 15, 2018, 11:11 pm

DALLAS – The Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn the federal ban on gambling rippled across every field, court and arena in the country. They’re sure to be felt among the nooks and crannies of professional golf, although a few of the sport’s more unique factors could make those effects especially nuanced.

Betting has been ingrained in the fabric of the game for decades. From $5 Nassaus at the country club to Phil Mickelson’s standing Tuesday game, golfers like to tell gambling stories almost as much as fishermen like to describe their latest catch. Years ago, television executives even created a Skins Game telecast centered around one of the fundamental on-course wagers.

So it comes as no surprise that a common reaction among players at this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson is that the Supreme Court’s ruling will mean more of the same.

“Guys have been betting each other forever, since I’ve been out here,” said Ernie Els. “Spectators, like this guy and his buddy would be like, 'Oh, I bet you a dollar he doesn’t make it.' And we can hear that. But now that it’s legal, I’m sure the stakes are going to be even higher.”

Credit the PGA Tour for getting out ahead of the debate. Their implementation of an integrity program at the start of the year signaled that the ruling was a matter of when, not if. The Tour has been forward-thinking in its approach with the players, with other sports leagues and with the public, knowing that legal betting would soon become far more prevalent.

But even when the integrity program began, commissioner Jay Monahan hinted at some of the unique issues golf betting presents that other sports won’t have to deal with.

“We recognize that no sport is fully immune from the potential influence of gambling,” Monahan said last fall. “So we felt it was important to move forward with an integrity program to further protect our competition from betting-related issues.”

The landscape of legalized golf betting, outside of Nevada, remains fluid. It should come into focus in the coming months and years as more states push to join the fray, but the bet options range far beyond a friendly wager on who wins a given event.

There could be proposition bets on missed cuts, head-to-head wagers between two players in the field or even bets on how individuals might play a given hole. The variables are abundant, and it could open the sport to potential issues from within – the possibility of which has already been addressed with players, who have long been barred from betting on the sport themselves.

“I know the PGA Tour has stepped in and there are stricter policies for us and our teams regarding releasing information. Obviously we can’t gamble ourselves on our sport, whether it’s passed or not,” said Jordan Spieth. “I don’t know all the rules to be exact, but I know that there are obviously stricter policies about information.”

But sports betting is legal in many other countries where professional golf is played, including Australia and the United Kingdom, and those events in recent years have seemingly gone off without incident. For some, the more appropriate focus is how the ruling could lead to a rise in unruly fan behavior.

Els pointed to Sunday’s close at The Players Championship, where Jason Dufner missed a 3-foot putt on the final hole to drop from a tie for second into a tie for fifth, as a prime example of a situation that could become more heated if fans have more significant money on the line.

“It’s going to up the ante. I think you’re going to hear a lot more vocal people,” Els said. “Especially if you can imagine Dufner last week, and we’ve all done it. But if there’s a guy that had money on him to finish top whatever, and he does that, and the guy loses a thousand bucks, he’s going to have some kind of reaction.”

Jimmy Walker is not himself a gambler, and he described the notion of anyone betting on golf as “ridiculous.” But he’s keenly aware of the increasing one-upsmanship among the galleries, which would likely be exacerbated with more money changing hands among fans.

“Golf is so much more intimate, player to fan base, than any other sport. Tennis may be the only other one where it’s so quiet and the fans can get so close,” Walker said. “I think that’s the big deal, and that’s what people have to realize when they come out here, is that you can stand 5 feet from the best players in the world. You can’t do that at a football game. It’s hard to do that at a basketball game because it’s so loud, nobody can hear all that. So I just think we need to police it a little better.”

Gambling and golf have long been intertwined, but their relationship is about to transition from the 19th hole or back alley to the very front of the sport. It’s a shift that could allow the Tour to snag a piece of a lucrative revenue stream, and it’s one that will mean players have a few more pages to thumb through in the manual each season.

It’s also sure to add another wrinkle to the relationship between the best players in the world and the fans that come to watch them.

World Golf Hall of Famer Ford passes away at 95

By Associated PressMay 15, 2018, 10:02 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Doug Ford, the oldest surviving Masters champion who won 19 times on the PGA Tour and was the player of the year in 1957, has died. He was 95.

The PGA Tour said Ford's family notified the tour that he died Monday night. Details of his death were not immediately available.

Ford was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011 for a career when prize money was so small that he earned most of his cash gambling during practice rounds. His best year was 1957, when his three victories included the Masters. He was runner-up twice, had 22 top 10s and earned $45,379.

''You could win $300 or $400 every day, which would get you to the next town,'' Ford said on the day he was inducted. ''You know, a guy they'd show you on TV has got about a 4-footer to win $800,000. If he misses he's going to get $500,000. I said, 'You should have played when I played, when you'd have that length of putt for $100 to get to the next town.' That's pressure.''

Ford won the 1955 PGA Championship by beating Cary Middlecoff, and then won the Masters in 1957 with a stirring comeback.

He trailed Sam Snead by three shots going into the final round and closed with a 66 for a three-shot victory. Ford holed out from a plugged lie in the bunker on the 18th, though he always thought the par-5 15th was the key moment.

Leading Snead by one shot, Ford went for the green with a 3-wood, even though he hit the same shot in the water the previous round. His caddie insisted he lay up with a 4-iron. This time it stayed on the green for a crucial birdie.

''In an era when giants of the game were building the PGA Tour, Doug achieved remarkable success and never lost his unmatched love of the game,'' PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said. ''All of us owe a debt of gratitude to this great player.''

Beyond his 19 tour wins, Ford was instrumental when the PGA Tour broke away from the PGA of America in 1968. Ford was on the players' committee with Gardner Dickinson, Frank Beard and Jack Nicklaus when the players sought more control of tournament affairs.

''Doug was a tower of strength when we broke away from the PGA of America, and we owe Doug thanks for that,'' Bob Goalby said when he introduced Ford at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

He also played on the Senior Tour when it began in 1980, twice winning a division for older players at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.

''Doug Ford was a true pioneer in our sport and tour,'' two-time U.S. Open Curtis Strange said on Twitter. ''A huge part of the creation of the tour as we know it today, as well as the Champions Tour.''

Ford was born Aug. 6, 1922, in West Haven, Connecticut. He always wanted to play for the New York Yankees, and had a chance to join their farm system in South Carolina for $30 a week.

''My dad said to me, 'How long will you last playing baseball?' I said, 'Maybe 10 years,''' Ford said during his induction. ''He said, 'Why don't you stay with the golf? You'll last forever.' That's right.''

Spieth still looking for first win of the season

By Will GrayMay 15, 2018, 8:56 pm

DALLAS – You can’t blame Jordan Spieth for feeling a bit of déjà vu.

It was at this tournament, albeit not this course, that Spieth arrived last year with his putter dragging as an anchor behind him. His work on the greens had become a point of frustration, and so it was with some surprise that he opted to ditch his trusty Scotty Cameron for a new model.

The change didn’t help, as Spieth missed the cut at last year’s AT&T Byron Nelson. He promptly switched back and enjoyed a torrid summer of success, highlighted by wins at the Travelers Championship and The Open.

Fast forward a year and switch the venue from TPC Las Colinas to Trinity Forest, and it’s a similar story. Spieth currently ranks second on Tour this season in strokes gained: tee-to-green and 18th in total strokes gained, but he’s an eye-popping 183rd in strokes gained: putting. Back in front of partisan crowds in his hometown event, he’s using last year as an example of how quickly things can change on the greens.

AT&T Byron Nelson: Articles, photos and videos

“As far as where the game feels, I feel a lot better right now than I did Tuesday of the Byron Nelson last year about the state of my game for the week,” Spieth said. “It does feel eerily similar to last year, and I can take last year as a big confidence boost forward to the rest of 2018.”

Granted, the wheels are not exactly coming off the Spieth wagon. He has six top-20 finishes in his last eight individual starts, highlighted by a third-place showing at the Masters when he nearly blew the roof off Augusta National during the final round.

But his win at Royal Birkdale 10 months ago remains his most recent worldwide victory, a stat which actually makes him the only player among the top 15 in the world without a victory since July. Having already bagged the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by this point last year, he’s hoping to get on the board during a busy stretch that includes spending the next two weeks in the Dallas metroplex.

“You feel like you have a little bit of freedom, house money kind of with the first win of the year. When you get that checked off, no matter what, you feel like it’s a successful year,” Spieth said. “I don’t have to win for it to feel like a successful year. I can put myself in position and in the major championships like I want to do, but that’s obviously ideal is to get one as soon as possible.”

