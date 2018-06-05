Getty Images

Stock Watch: Down on the USGA

By Ryan LavnerJune 5, 2018, 12:12 pm

Each week on GolfChannel.com, we’ll examine which players’ stocks and trends are rising and falling in the world of golf.

RISING

Bryson (+9%): His season of close calls culminated with a Memorial victory against a stacked field at a major-worthy venue. The 24-year-old DeChambeau is no longer just a curiosity – he’s the real deal and one of the game’s best.

Ariya (+7%): Coughing up a seven-shot lead on the back nine at the U.S. Open and then losing the ensuing playoff has haunted a star before – Arnold Palmer never won another major after his 1966 collapse – so it was a relief to see Jutanugarn pull it out, especially given her career of late stumbles. She has the talent to overwhelm the tour, and maybe now the confidence, too.

Francesco Molinari (+4%): He’s 38 under par across the past two weeks. At this rate he can’t even be considered a sleeper pick for Shinnecock.

Joaquin Niemann (+2%): My back hurts just watching this kid swing, but with three top-10s in five pro starts, he’s already wrapped up special temporary membership, putting him on that same Jordan Spieth/Jon Rahm early-career trajectory.

Adam Scott (+1%): Gotta respect his hustle, because he advanced through sectional qualifying after playing five weeks in a row in a desperate attempt to keep his majors-played streak intact. Scott thrived for years with a limited schedule, but this midseason cram shows he can grind.

FALLING

Tiger (-1%): Can a player rediscover his line and speed a week before golf’s most demanding test? We’re about to find out, because Woods is striping the ball well enough to contend at the Open. Whether he will depends largely on the state of his ice-cold putter.

Bad breaks (-2%): Kyle Stanley thought his tee shot had perfectly hugged the right side on 18 in regulation – he even started walking in that direction. Then he had to turn around after learning that his ball clipped the tree, ricocheted across the fairway and landed in thick, juicy rough, leading to a bogey and an eventual playoff loss. Ouch.

Patton Kizzire (-3%): Dude has two wins this season and currently sits seventh in the FedExCup standings. But that’s not good enough to earn a spot in the U.S. Open? Hmmm.

Patrick Cantlay (-4%): He didn’t admit afterward that being put on the clock affected him, but his back-nine 39 told another story. He has to find a way to speed up, because all of the other pieces are there.

USGA’s standing with players (-7%): You know it’s bad for the USGA when … two of the sport’s biggest names (Rory and Phil) took shots at them TWO WEEKS before the tournament even begins. If the run-up is this entertaining, then the U.S. Open is going to be fun.

2018 U.S. Open sectional results: Who's in, who's out

By Will GrayJune 5, 2018, 1:52 am

With the U.S. Open only one week away, the field for Shinnecock Hills is starting to take shape. See who's in and who's out as the USGA conducts 12 different 36-hole sectional qualifiers across the U.S., England and Japan to determine the final playing spots in the season's second major:

Japan Memorial Golf Club in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan (33 players for three spots on May 21)

Who's in: Shota Akiyoshi (-8), David Bransdon (-7), Wenchong Liang (-6)

Who's out: Hideto Tanihara (-5), Yuta Ikeda (-4), Ryo Ishikawa (-3), Hiroyuki Fujita (WD)

Recap: Akiyoshi took medalist honors days before qualifying for The Open with his win at the Mizuno Open. Australia's Bransdon and China's Liang took the other two spots, while several notable Japanese pros who have made appearances on the PGA Tour in recent months went home empty-handed.

Walton Heath GC in Surrey, England (120 players for 14 spots)

Who's in: Andrew "Beef" Johnston (-10), James Morrison (-10), Richie Ramsay (-9), Matthew Southgate (-9), James Morrison (-8), Ryan Fox (-8), Tom Lewis (-7), Matthew Wallace (-7), Matthieu Pavon (-7), Jason Scrivener (-7), Dean Burmester (-7), Kristoffer Reitan (a) (-6), Thorbjorn Olesen (-6), Paul Waring (-5)

Who's out: Sam Horsfield (-4), Padraig Harrington (-4), Lee Westwood (-2), Edoardo Molinari (-1), Paul Dunne (-1), Chase Koepka (+2), Thomas Pieters (WD)

Recap: Johnston is sure to be a crowd favorite after sharing co-medalist honors at Walton Heath, advancing to the U.S. Open for the third consecutive year. Olesen held on to snag one of the final berths the day after winning the Italian Open, while Waring was the sole survivor of a 9-for-1 playoff for the final spot that also included Alexander Bjork, Lee Slattery and Nacho Elvira.

Canoe Brook CC in Summit, N.J. (81 players for five spots)

Who's in: Cameron Wilson (-7), Calum Hill (-7), Mike Miller (-6), Stewart Hagestad (a) (-5), Theo Humphrey (a) (-5)

Who's out: Wyndham Clark (-4), Roberto Diaz (-2), Abraham Ancer (-1), Rob Oppenheim (-1), Johnson Wagner (+3)

Recap: Wilson hasn't made much noise since winning the NCAA individual title as a Stanford senior in 2014, but he's now headed to Shinnecock Hills after rounds of 69-66. The last two spots went to Hagestad, the 2016 mid-amateur champ who was low amateur at the 2017 Masters, and Humphrey, who earned SEC Player of the Year honors last month while at Vanderbilt.

Brookside CC and The Lakes CC in Columbus, Ohio (120 players for 14 spots)

Who's in: Shane Lowry (-9), Sungjae Im (-9), Keegan Bradley (-8), Brian Gay (-8), Michael Putnam (-7), Shubankhar Sharma (-7), Russell Knox (-7), Will Zalatoris (-7), Patrick Rodgers (-7), Harold Varner III (-6), Adam Scott (-6), Ryan Lumsden (a) (-6), Ollie Schniederjans (-6), Aaron Baddeley (-6)

Who's out: Patton Kizzire (-5), Stewart Cink (-5), Nick Watney (-5), David Lingmerth (-4), Ryan Moore (-1), Scottie Scheffler (+3), Vijay Singh (WD), Joaquin Niemann (WD)

Recap: Scott is the most notable qualifier, having earned a spot in his 68th major by the slimmest of margins to extend a streak that dates back to the 2001 U.S. Open. Lowry nearly won the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont and will return after sharing co-medalist honors, while Bradley headlines the remaining qualifiers. Major champs Cink and Singh are among the group that missed out in the strongest domestic field of the day.

The Bear's Club in Jupiter, Fla. (48 players for three spots)

Who's in: Luis Gagne (a) (-6), Richy Werenski (-4), Tyler Strafaci (a) (-3)

Who's out: Cristian DiMarco (a) (-3), Jack Maguire (E), Robert Allenby (+1), Cameron Tringale (+7)

Recap: Gagne was the beneficiary of a rare coin flip after he and his competitor both left before a playoff for the final spot at the local stage. He made the most of his opportunity, while the loser (DiMarco) eventually got in as an alternate and appeared on his way to qualifying after making a hole-in-one during the opening round, but he ultimately came up short in a 6-for-1 playoff.

Ansley Golf Club in Roswell, Ga. (43 players for three spots)

Who's in: Garrett Rank (a) (-2), Michael Hebert (-2), Roberto Castro (-1)

Who's out: Gene Sauers (+1), Stephan Jaeger (+1), Tadd Fujikawa (+13)

Recap: Rank mixes golf with a job as an NHL referee, and the Canadian is headed to a major after consecutive rounds of 71. Castro made the Tour Championship in 2016 and he won a 2-for-1 playoff for the final spot over amateur Bryce Hendrix.

Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md. (53 players for four spots)

Who's in: Sebastian Munoz (-8), Tim Wilkinson (-6), Cole Miller (a) (-5), Mickey DeMorat (a) (-3)

Who's out: Billy Hurley III (-3), Steve Wheatcroft (-2), Edward Loar (+1), Jason Gore (+2)

Recap: Munoz played on the PGA Tour last year, and the Colombian beat the field by two shots thanks in large part to an opening-round 67. DeMorat earned the final berth in a 3-for-1 playoff that included Tour veteran Hurley as well as Chase Wright, who earned first alternate honors while Hurley was second alternate.

Springfield Country Club in Springfield, Ohio (65 players for five spots)

Who's in: Will Grimmer (a) (-5), Dylan Meyer (-4), Brian Stuard (-3), Timothy Wiseman (a) (-2), David Gazzolo (-2)

Who's out: Corey Conners (-2), Doc Redman (+11), James Hahn (WD), Zac Blair (WD)

Recap: Grimmer, who plays for Ohio State and once shot 59 at Pinehurst during the North & South Amateur, took medalist honors. Meyer will make his pro debut at Shinnecock after a standout career at the University of Illinois, while Stuard qualified out of the Springfield sectional for the fourth time since 2013.

Shadow Hawk GC in Richmond, Texas (52 players for three spots)

Who's in: Jacob Bergeron (a) (-11), Philip Barbaree (a) (-11), Chris Naegel (-10)

Who's out: Cameron Champ (-5), Steven Bowditch (WD), Angel Cabrera (WD), Carlos Ortiz (WD)

Recap: Barbaree won the 2015 U.S. Junior Amateur, and he shared co-medalist honors after closing with a 7-under 65. Amateurs dominated the Texas sectional, with seven among the top 10 players at 7 under or better including two of the three qualifiers. Cabrera, the 2007 U.S. Open champ, will miss for the first time since 1999.

Ridgeway CC and Colonial CC in Memphis, Tenn. (117 players for 11 spots)

Who's in: Sam Burns (-15), Steve Stricker (-10), Mackenzie Hughes (-10), Braden Thornberry (a) (-9), Lanto Griffin (-9), Scott Stallings (-8), Tyler Duncan (-8), Sebastian Vazquez (-8), Aaron Wise (-7), Matt Jones (-7), Eric Axley (-7)

Who's out: Ben Crane (-7), David Hearn (-7), Retief Goosen (-4), Geoff Ogilvy (-1), Norman Xiong (a) (-1), Hunter Mahan (+10)

Recap: Perhaps the most eventful sectional of the day included an 11-for-3 playoff for the final spots, one that saw Axley hole out for eagle in overtime and also saw Wise punch his ticket to Shinnecock weeks after earning his maiden PGA Tour event. Burns continues a stellar year by dusting a strong field, while Stricker qualified in Memphis for the second straight year.

Lake Merced GC and The Olympic Club in Daly City, Calif. (86 players for five spots)

Who's in: Chun An Yu (a) (-8), Shintaro Ban (a) (-7), Rhett Rasmussen (a) (-6), Franklin Huang (a) (-6), Sung Joon Park (-6)

Who's out: Max Homa (-4), Collin Morikawa (a) (-2), Byron Meth (+2), Justin Suh (a) (+3)

Recap: This was another sectional dominated by players who won't earn a dime next week, with four of the five spots going to amateurs. Leading the pack was Yu, who plays for Arizona State, while Ban just wrapped up his senior season at UNLV.

Portland GC in Portland, Ore. (81 players for four spots)

Who's in: Lucas Herbert (-12), Christopher Babcock (-9), Sulman Raza (a) (-5), Michael Block (-5)

Who's out: Hunter Stewart (-3), Andres Gonzales (+1), Mike Weir (+6), Gipper Finau (+19), Charlie Beljan (WD)

Recap: The Aussie Herbert took top honors with rounds of 66-64, while Raza was the lone amateur to make it out of the final sectional to finish. One year after sinking the winning putt to help Oregon clinch a national title, he'll make a trip across the country to make his U.S. Open debut on Long Island.

Scott makes cut on number, advances to U.S. Open

By Rex HoggardJune 5, 2018, 12:50 am

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Given the week Tiger Woods had on Muirfield Village’s greens - he ranked 72 out of 73 players in strokes gained: putting - he might not be the best option for a putting coach. But Woods’ advice certainly worked for Harold Varner on Monday at U.S. Open sectional qualifying.

Despite a bogey on his second-to-last hole, Varner secured one of the 14 qualifying spots into next week’s championship at Shinnecock Hills with rounds of 66-72. The key, he said following his 36-hole day, was a putting tip Woods gave him when the two played a practice round together at last month’s Players Championship.

“I was talking to Tiger and he said, 'Just hit it solid, the stroke is so small,” Varner said. “He said, ‘You need to get so good at it that if I put a gun to your head, you can repeat it.’”

It was the kind of advice that sticks with a player, and Varner said he’s been putting better ever since his chat with Woods. It paid off on Monday in the from of 12 birdies.

“It was awesome,” Varner said of playing with Woods. “We were playing with Bryson [DeChambeau], and Bryson is really good at knowing how far away [from the hole] he is and knowing how far to hit it, and Tiger said, ‘I’m not very good at that. I can’t tell you how far away I am, but I can tell you where it needs to go.' That’s how I grew up putting.”

Varner tied with Adam Scott, who could have qualified for the U.S. Open on Sunday at the Memorial but struggled to a closing 73 and failed to move into the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking. The top 60 in the world after this week’s FedEx St. Jude Classic qualify for the season’s second major.

U.S. Open sectional qualifier results

“I am pumped. It has been an epic day. I haven’t played one of these in a long time but I really did enjoy playing today,” said Scott, who will keep his streak of 67 consecutive majors going next week. “It was hard at the end and it was tough conditions out here. I was pleased to hang in there. I played really nice this morning but it was tougher this afternoon.”

The Australian played his first 27 holes in 8 under par and was well inside the cut to qualify before two late bogeys at Nos. 11 and 14 at the Lakes Golf & Country Club dropped him to 6 under, just inside the automatic qualifiers.

Scott will be joined at Shinnecock Hills by Shane Lowry and Sungiae Im, who shared medalist honors with 9-under totals. Lowry opened with a 68 at the Lakes and followed with a bogey-free 67 at Brookside Golf & Country Club, the more difficult of the two qualifying venues.

Brian Gay (68-68) and Keegan Bradley (66-70) tied for third place. Michael Putnam, who was the first alternate last year in Columbus and ended up tying for 35th at Erin Hills, had the day’s biggest turnaround, following his first-round 73 with a 64 at the Lakes to qualify.

India’s Shubhankar Sharma, who was given a special exemption into the Masters, also rebounded in the afternoon, closing with a 68 at the Lakes that included an eagle and four birdies to finish tied for fifth place.

“I felt like I didn’t play great, but I cobbled a good score. Hit it decent on the front, missed a few greens on the back nine, but all around I’m happy I could grind out a score,” said Sharma, who also attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open at the Columbus event last year.

Poulter shows off impressive Ferrari packing

By Grill Room TeamJune 4, 2018, 10:30 pm

Ian Poulter did just buy his first Porsche, but he remains a Ferrari man at heart.

And you'd have to be a real Ferrari guy to think it practical to shove all this stuff into the back of an expensive sports car.

Then again, with this kind of spacial organization, it would be crazy not to take the GTC4Lusso to the airport.

Just in case the caption didn't make this clear, you're looking at:

    • One tour bag and clubs
    • One travel bag for clubs
    • Two suitcases 
    • Two pieces of hand luggage
    • One gym equipment bag
    • Three bottles of wine
    • And caddie Terry Mundy’s dirty laundry bag

Poulter finished tied for eighth over the weekend at the Italian Open. This one's for you, Terry.

Randall's Rant: No reason not to root for Lincicome

By Randall MellJune 4, 2018, 10:06 pm

Brittany “Bam Bam” Lincicome gets it.

The LPGA’s two-time major championship winner knows she will be more a marketing tool than a traditional sponsor exemption, but she’s hoping to have some fun at the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship next month while helping out a company that has been so good to her.

Perio gets it, too. That’s the parent company of Barbasol and Pure Silk.

It’s a pretty good bet Lincicome will bring more media attention to the Barbasol Championship than any other player in the field that week.

It gives the title sponsor investing a big chunk of money in the PGA Tour a better chance of getting noticed while playing opposite The Open at Carnoustie.

That makes Lincicome a more valuable asset than any other player in the Barbasol field.

Yes, it could be really good for Lincicome, too.

Or it could be bad.

She is already bracing for some backlash.

“I can already hear people saying, 'You are trying to compare yourself to the men.' That's not what it is about,” Lincicome said Friday at the U.S. Women’s Open.

She said it’s about having some fun while helping the title sponsor add to the entertainment value of the event.

“I’m already nervous,” she said. “I feel like every time I walk by one of those guys, they are going to look at me like, 'Why the heck are you here? What are you doing here?' Hopefully, they are really nice.”

The guys who get it will be.

Shame on the guys who don’t.

The players who can step back and see beyond their small bailiwick and their own self-interest will see a highly entertaining female player who is looking beyond her own self-interest.

Lincicome didn’t seek this out.

Perio CEO Tom Murray invited her to play. Lincicome represents Pure Silk. She accepted. Murray knows her well and sees the upside in what she offers. She’s a big talent to whom fans quickly warm.

“He came to me, literally, a couple weeks ago,” Lincicome said. “He was like, 'What do you think?'”

Yes, again, this could be really good for Lincicome, but she isn’t approaching the offer of a sponsor exemption the way players who will complain about her taking their spot in the field would. She isn’t looking at it solely in terms of what Barbasol can do for her. And she isn’t looking at it as if Barbasol owes her something.

The bottom line is that this is called a “sponsor exemption” for a reason. It’s Perio’s call to make. The company earned the right signing a big check to gain title sponsorship.

There’s a lot on the line for Lincicome. She is representing the LPGA, and how she fares and carries herself could help expand the mixed-event opportunities the PGA Tour and LPGA are studying.

“Hopefully, a lot of people come out and follow and cheer for me, because I'll need a little extra support that week,” Lincicome said.

Here’s hoping the same.

