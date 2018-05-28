Getty Images

Subtropical storm causes closing of Women's Open course

By Randall MellMay 28, 2018, 11:08 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The bad weather following the LPGA this spring arrived with the players Monday at Shoal Creek.

The U.S. Women’s Open faces a challenge with Subtropical Storm Alberto forecast to pass over the course late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

“It’s a little unusual to have a named storm this early in the season and have it aimed right at the U.S. Women’s Open,” said Jake Swick, the Thor Guard chief of meteorology for the USGA.

The National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone has the storm going over Shoal Creek.

“The highest percentage chances are that we get between 1 to 3 inches of rain, starting around midnight tonight, and going as late as noon tomorrow,” Swick said. “We’re hoping it’s going to be more like mid-morning [when the rains stop], and we will get a break.

“But if the sun comes out tomorrow afternoon, more rain could pop up again at the end of the day.”

The USGA announced that it is closing the gates of Shoal Creek to the public until noon on Tuesday. Volunteers have been told shifts prior to 10 a.m. are canceled. The course will be evaluated again early Tuesday morning with adjustments to the schedule, if needed.

Swick said Birmingham has received between 2.5 and 3 inches of rain over the last week, which softened up the course before players arrived on Monday. After Alberto’s passing, Swick said the weather will improve, though late afternoon storms typical in this region are possible throughout the week.

The Shoal Creek driving range was packed on Monday morning, with players preparing to squeeze in as many holes as they could, should it turn out to be their last chance to practice before the championship begins.

“I have my notes from today, just in case we don’t see the course again before we play,” ’07 U.S. Women’s Open winner Cristie Kerr said after playing 18 holes.

Rain came intermittently in the morning and afternoon, from a light to heavy mist.

“It’s absolutely beautiful here, but it’s really wet,” Jessica Korda said. “There’s already mud balls everywhere. It will be interesting to see what happens the next two days with the weather to come.”

The USGA has never implemented lift, clean and place in a U.S. Women’s Open, but players were wondering if they might this week, with so much rain potentially coming before the first round’s start.

“I really like this course,” Azahara Munoz said. “It’s definitely a ball striker’s course, but the weather’s definitely changing it. If it were firm and fast, it would be a really tough golf course.”

Weather has played havoc with LPGA play of late. The last three events have been hit with weather delays. The Volunteers of America Texas Classic was shortened to 36 holes three weeks ago. The Kingsmill Championship was  shortened to 54 holes two weeks ago and the Volvik Championship was hit with weather delays last week but still managed a 72-hole event.

Kris Tamulis is prepared for another challenging week, bringing more than her weather gear to Shoal Creek.

“I’ve brought my iPad, and I’ve downloaded a lot of shows, movies and books,” Tamulis said. “I’m just expecting a long week.”

Woods grouped with Rose, Dufner at Memorial

By Will GrayMay 28, 2018, 8:45 pm

Tiger Woods will be joined by a pair of fellow major champions when he makes his return to the Memorial Tournament for the first time since 2015.

A star-studded field will gather at Muirfield Village Golf Club this week, as many big names make their final start before the U.S. Open. Included among that group is Woods, who has received the trophy from tournament host Jack Nicklaus five times before, most recently in 2012.

While tee times won't be announced until later in the week, tournament officials teased a quartet of marquee groups for the first two rounds outside Columbus. Woods has drawn Justin Rose, another former Memorial winner who is fresh off a three-shot victory at the Fort Worth Invitational, along with defending champ Jason Dufner.

Justin Thomas will make his first-ever start as the world's top-ranked player, and he'll do so alongside Masters champ Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler, who was a runner-up to Reed at Augusta National and tied for second last year behind Dufner at Muirfield Village.

Ohio resident Jason Day is playing a de facto home game this week, and he'll have a starring role in one of the longest-hitting trios of the week when he tees it up with world No. 2 Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, who finished second last week at the BMW PGA Championship in England.

The final marquee grouping includes a combined six green jackets, as Jordan Spieth will play the first 36 holes alongside southpaws Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson.

Glover to return to Tour at Memorial

By Rex HoggardMay 28, 2018, 7:05 pm

Lucas Glover, whose wife was arrested on May 13 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest without violence, plans to return to the PGA Tour this week at the Memorial.

In a statement issued to GolfChannel.com, Glover said, “After a few weeks away, I am looking forward to playing in the Memorial.

“My family and I are very appreciative of the support that we’ve received. We again ask for the continued respect for our privacy as we work through this process.”

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, Krista Glover, 36, attacked and injured Hershey Hendley, Lucas Glover’s mother, and spent the night in the St. Johns County Jail. She was released on $2,500 bond.

A pre-trial hearing for Krista Glover has been set for June 22. She has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The order was issued on Monday following Krista Glover’s arrest, which stemmed from an altercation with her husband and his mother.

 

NCAA DI Men's Champ.: Scoring, TV times

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 28, 2018, 4:39 pm

The NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship is underway at Kartsen Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla.

After four days of stroke play, an individual champion will be crowned on Monday and eight teams will advance to the match-play portion of the championship. Quarterfinals and semifinals will be contested Tuesday, with the finals being held on Wednesday. Golf Channel is airing the action live.

Scoring:

TV Times (all times ET):

Monday
4-8PM: Stroke-play final round (Click here to watch live)

Tuesday
11AM-1:30PM: Quarterfinal match play
4-8PM: Semifinal match play

Wednesday
4-8PM: Match-play finals

Discrimination replaced by diversity at Shoal Creek

By Randall MellMay 28, 2018, 3:00 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Martha Lang steers her golf cart behind Shoal Creek’s sixth tee, stopping to admire the beauty in the valley that sprawls so lushly beneath Double Oak Mountain.

She is a member of the USGA’s executive committee, and she’s also a member at Shoal Creek and its board of governors.

For almost 30 years, she has relished the serenity she feels here.

“I’m so fond of this place,” Lang says.

Emma Talley feels the same way. She’s the 2013 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion, the 2015 NCAA individual national champion and a Shoal Creek member. She’s also one of 156 players who will tee it up here this week at the U.S. Women’s Open.

“This is an amazing place,” says Talley, a University of Alabama graduate. “It’s kind of out in the middle of nowhere. When I’m practicing around sunset, it’s so peaceful, so beautiful. It’s like heaven on earth.”

That’s the Shoal Creek that Birmingham and the USGA want the world to enjoy, the Deep South’s redeemed and reimagined championship test.

The controversy the club’s founder ignited as host of a major championship almost three decades ago, however, will never completely fade from golf history. The discriminatory practices that once existed here are seared into the sport’s memory.

Full-field scores from the U.S. Women’s Open

While the game shouldn’t forget that, the Shoal Creek story’s postscript is important, too. What happened at Shoal Creek changed the nature of the game.

It changed Shoal Creek.

“What happened in the past will be brought up, I’m sure,” Lang said. “But we’re moving beyond that history. We’ve gone so hard at trying to make things right.”

The way major championships are awarded changed because of Shoal Creek.

The sport became more inclusive because of Shoal Creek.

This isn’t the same place club founder Hall Thompson said wouldn’t be pressured into accepting African-American members before the 1990 PGA Championship.

It’s a different place, reinvigorated in its atonement as an invitation-only private club.

“Shoal Creek is extremely inclusive,” said U.S. Women’s Open general chairman Matthew Dent, a member of Shoal Creek’s board of governors. “It’s reflective in our membership. It’s reflective in our board. It’s reflective in all we do here. I couldn’t be more proud of the club and who we are today. I couldn’t be more proud of the world getting to see who we are at Shoal Creek and in Birmingham.”

The club averted calamity back in 1990, with advertisers pulling their support of the PGA Championship and with civil rights groups threatening to protest. The club saved the championship by inviting insurance executive Louis J. Willie to become Shoal Creek’s first African-American member.

The controversy forced American golf governing bodies to confront one of the game’s ugly traditions.

In the wake of the controversy, the USGA, the PGA Tour and the PGA of America adopted rules requiring clubs to prove they didn’t have discriminatory admission practices before they could host one of their public golf events.

The U.S. Women’s Open host site agreement in place this week states that Shoal Creek “demonstrated open membership policies and practices prohibiting discrimination of any kind whatsoever, including without limitation, on the basis of race, creed, national origin or gender and it has had and shall continue through the end of the championship to have women and minorities with voting membership privileges and rights.”

Shoal Creek hosted the 1984 PGA Championship and the ’86 U.S. Amateur, but it took 18 years for the club to work its way back into any kind of big-event rotation after the controversy. The USGA embraced this reimagined venue and the course Jack Nicklaus designed when it decided to bring its U.S. Junior Championship to the club in 2008. So did the PGA Tour, when it seriously considered bringing the Tour Championship here, before deciding to move it to Atlanta, and then later moving the Regions Tradition here. Shoal Creek hosted the PGA Tour Champions major from 2011-15. The club passed all the Tour’s anti-discriminatory requirements as host.

Shoal Creek’s history continues to be rewritten with women about to take the course in force this week.

“I hate to even talk about the past here, just because I wasn’t part of it,” said John Hudson III, a Shoal Creek member. “I’m sure people remember that, but all I know is that it’s a wonderful club.”

Hudson is a senior vice president of marketing and business development for Alabama Power, an electric utility company headquartered in Birmingham. He’s on Shoal Creek’s U.S. Women’s Open executive committee. And he’s also African-American.

“I joined the club because I love golf, and I love how great this golf course is and how great the members are,” Hudson said. “It’s a very good place for me and my family.”

How diverse is today’s membership? The exact numbers are hard to come by. Mike Thompson, the son of the founder and the club’s president today, responded to an interview request by email.

“Shoal Creek is very proud of our membership ... (but) does not disclose our membership categories or roster,” Thompson wrote.

Shoal Creek’s history is a topic Thompson has talked about in media interviews numerous times over the years, with he and club members eager to distance themselves from the shadow of that controversy.

“Absolutely, we’re a different club,” Mike Thompson told the Birmingham News in 2011, with the Regions Tradition being played at Shoal Creek for the first time. The newspaper reported back then that the club had 600 members, six of them African-American.

Former U.S. secretary of state Condoleezza Rice joined Shoal Creek in 2009. Hudson joined in 2010.

“I still don’t know all the members yet, but two of my closest friends, who happen to be African-American, are members of Shoal Creek as well,” said Hudson. “It’s a very inviting place. That’s my experience.”

Hall Thompson died in 2010, but not before seeing efforts to change the culture realized. He was there to congratulate Tiger Woods after Woods won the Jerry Pate Invitational collegiate event at Shoal Creek in 1994. He was there to see the U.S. Junior Amateur in ’08.

“Someday, I do hope and pray that 1990 will become a non-story,” Thompson told the Birmingham News on the 10-year anniversary of the controversy.

How many female members does Shoal Creek’s roster include? Apparently, there’s no shortage. Lang is on the club’s board of governors.

“The U.S. Women’s Open may be the most important championship we have ever hosted,” Dent said. “Women are a huge component of who we are today.”

Activist groups won’t be demonstrating outside Shoal Creek’s front gates during this year’s U.S. Women’s Open, the way they did at Trump National Bedminster last year, when women’s groups protested the USGA playing an event on a Trump-owned course.

Jamelle Shaw is a Shoal Creek member, a businesswoman who runs Classic Traditions, an event merchandise company. She’s a 12 handicap.

“I feel 100 percent comfortable here,” Shaw said. “There’s no, 'You’re a woman, you can’t do this.’ Women can play anytime at Shoal Creek. The club’s very accommodating, very encouraging of women participating.”

Lang seconded that.

“We’ve had women as members from the very beginning,” Lang said. “That’s never been an issue.”

Talley was brought into the club as a “Tour Hopeful” member, an effort the club makes to support promising young players. Club members also support the Ladies Birmingham Golf Association’s Lady Legacy Scholarship program, for high school senior girl golfers.

Lang is eager to see the focus at Shoal Creek this week become how the best women players in the world navigate the course’s new restoration. Jack Nicklaus originally designed the course, which opened in 1977 as his first solo design. He completed a restoration of the course early last year.

“There’s so much strategy on so many of these holes,” Lang said. “It’s a great member’s course to play every day, but it was built so it could be ramped up as a great championship course, too.”

That’s what Lang and other club members are eager to see this week for the world’s best women.

