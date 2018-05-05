Getty Images

Thomas plans to give back Fowler's putter

By Nick MentaMay 5, 2018, 9:39 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For the second straight day, Justin Thomas rolled around Quail Hollow with Rickie Fowler’s putter in his bag.

Thomas took 31 putts on Thursday and said he felt “so desperate in terms of how [he] was feeling over the putter” that he asked to borrow one of Fowler’s backups, a Scotty Cameron Newport 2.

The switch has paid some early dividends for Thomas, who backed up an opening 73 with rounds of 69-70 to get back to 1 under for the week.

He’s gone from a negative in the strokes gained: putting column after 18 holes to almost picking up a full stroke on the field through 54. Still, the guy who won the PGA here last year is a little tough on himself.

“I wouldn’t call it necessarily … working. I’m in 36th,” he laughed. “I putted really, really well today. I just didn’t make anything.”

Thomas has had the bulk of his success on the PGA Tour employing the putter he ditched just two days ago, a Cameron Futura X5. But even a guy who’s shot 59 on Tour and 63 in a U.S. Open can suddenly lose his feel with a club that’s carried him to such great heights.

“That’s the thing. I wasn’t going to continue to use something that I thought I wasn’t going to make putts with,” Thomas said. “I’m a total advocate of using what works. [My putter] has been great to me for a while, and it’s not to say I won’t go back next week or down the road, but a putter needs to be on your good side, and feeling good in your hands. It wasn’t feeling good in my hands.”

As for what comes next, Thomas intends to have a Newport 2 of his own made for next week.

“I’ll have something made up of my own so I can give Rick’s back,” he said. “I used a putter like this my entire life until I used that one. So it’s an easy, easy adjustment.

“I’ll use [something] identical to this, basically. The exact same as this – just mine, not his.”

Whether he’ll use the new blade at The Players is another matter.

“Oh, I don’t know. Whatever is working for me. I’ll play with a shovel,” he said.

Larsen leads Ashok at LPGA event in Texas

By Associated PressMay 6, 2018, 2:06 am

THE COLONY, Texas – Nicole Broch Larsen played 14 holes in 3 under to take the early lead in the second and final round of the weather-abbreviated LPGA Texas Classic on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Dane, who's ranked 89th and has never won on the LPGA Tour, followed her opening-round 67 by going bogey-free before play was halted by darkness to reach 7 under, good for a one-shot lead.

She will finish on Sunday morning. Half the players had yet to begin their second rounds.

Thursday's play was canceled, and rain delayed the start on Friday by 8 1/2 hours, resulting in the tournament being reduced from 72 holes to 36. There was no cut, but only the top 70 and ties in the 144-woman field will receive prize money.

Sung Hyun Park and Jenny Shin led after the first round at 6-under 66 and were to play their second rounds on Sunday. Aditi Ashok was 6 under through 14 holes of her second round, and Gaby Lopez was 6 under through 11.

Park, last year's U.S. Women's Open champion and the top-ranked player in the field at No. 5, had seven birdies and one bogey at the 6,475-yard Old American Golf Club, which is hosting the event for the first time. She was 6 under when play was halted on Friday and parred her remaining four holes on Saturday.

Shin, also from South Korea, was 4-under through 14 on Friday. On Saturday, she birdied the par-3 seventh and the par-4 ninth. Shin's only career LPGA Tour win was two years ago at this tournament's previous home, Las Colinas Country Club in Irving.

Ashok, a 20-year-old from India, collected five birdies and a bogey in her final eight holes on Saturday. She tied for seventh last week at Lake Merced, her best LPGA finish.

Mexico's Lopez, who played collegiately at Arkansas, was 3-under through 11 after a first-round 69.

After heavy rains and gusty wind Thursday and Friday, Saturday featured bright sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s.

Langer keeps lead despite missed 2-footer

By Associated PressMay 5, 2018, 11:46 pm

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Bernhard Langer plodded his way to an even-par 72 on Saturday, good enough to maintain the lead at the Insperity Invitational as the leaderboard bunched up behind him.

Langer was at 9-under 135 and had a one-shot lead over three players after he followed up his course-record-tying opening-round 63 by making just two birdies and two bogeys at The Woodlands Country Club. The second bogey was especially painful, following his birdie on the par-5 15th with a missed 2-footer on the par-3 16th.

''It was a tough day, Langer said. ''The wind was up and the pins were difficult at times. I played really good for the most part, but I just did make as many birdies, and I missed that really short one there ... three-putted from 12 feet or so. That one hurt. I didn't take advantage of the par 5s, either. I just didn't get much going.''

The 60-year-old German, a three-time winner of the Houston-area event, is seeking his first victory of 2018 after seven wins last year. A victory would be his fourth after turning 60, the most in PGA Tour Champions history.

Tom Pernice Jr. (68), Miguel Angel Jimenez (69), Mark Calcavecchia (69) and Scott Dunlap (70) were one stroke behind. Jimenez turned in 32 to join Langer at 9 under, but made two bogeys and just one birdie on the back nine.

Bart Bryant (67) and local favorite Jeff Maggert (71), who lives in this sprawling suburb north of Houston, trailed by two.

''It was a struggle,'' Maggert said. ''I felt my ball-striking was actually better today than yesterday. ... Today I was hitting some pretty good shots but just wasn't making the putts. Today was two-putt after two-putt after two-putt. Putting is everything in this game.''

Kenny Perry birdied four of the final five holes for a 65, the low round of the day, and was one of eight players sitting three shots back. This is the second start of 2018 for the 57-year-old Perry, who's recovering from shoulder surgery.

''I'm just trying to work on my game to get ready for the majors,'' said Perry, who has won four of them as a senior. ''I really can't expect much (because of the shoulder), so it was a good day. They threw me in the lion's den with Langer and (Jerry) Kelly. They've been playing great all year. I was a little out of my element.''

NOTES: In a 3M Greats of Golf scramble, Annika Sorenstam teamed with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player to shoot 10 under. It was the Swedish Hall of Famer's first time playing in the exhibition. The team of Fuzzy Zoeller, Charles Coody and Bill Rogers tied with Dave Stockton, Larry Nelson and Hale Irwin at 12 under. Tom Weiskopf, David Graham and Tony Jacklin were 10 under.

Wise saves his best save for last

By Nick MentaMay 5, 2018, 11:44 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – You never want to bogey the 18th hole on Saturday, but if you’re going to do it, you want to do it the way Aaron Wise did at Quail Hollow.

The 2016 NCAA Division I individual champion will start the final round three back at 7 under par after he holed a chip from off the green to save his bogey-5 and sign for a round of 70.

Wise walked to the final tee 2 under on his round and 8 under for the week, just two off the lead held by Jason Day. He smashed his drive 323 yards into the middle of the fairway and was a birdie away from playing in the final pairing on Sunday.

Instead, he hooked his iron from 180 yards and watched his ball miss the green, land on the bank of the creek that runs the length of the closing hole, and then jump over the water, coming to rest in the rough on the downslope of the opposite bank.

From there, he had a decision to make – play the ball as it lay from the downslope or take a penalty stroke and drop on the other side, just off the green. Surveying his options, Wise walked back across the creek, took out his driver, and started to map out a drop.

“I was just in a tough spot and really didn’t know what to do,” Wise admitted after the round. “I was looking at it. If I dropped on the other side, it was going to kick back in the rough anyway and be in a really bad spot. The rough was kind of going away, and it would have been a really hard up-and-down. Because of that, I thought I could hit from where I was.”

Ultimately, he decided to play the ball as it lay, on the downslope, in the hazard – and he whiffed. His wedge slipped clean under the ball, and he was suddenly lying 3, just as he would have been had he dropped on the other side. It looked as if he might have made a mistake.

When his second try from the bank skipped over the back of the green, Wise was facing another up-and-down, this time just to save double. But he would accomplish both the up and the down when he holed this chip from the back fringe for an adventurous 5.

“Yeah, that chip on 18 was huge,” Wise said, fresh off the course. “I’m sure everybody saw it. … To get out of there with bogey, I don’t think I could have gained any more momentum from a shot. So that chip was awesome and it will carry me into tomorrow.”

18th-hole woes a distant memory for Day

By Nick MentaMay 5, 2018, 11:03 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Nine months ago, Jason Day’s bid for a second PGA Championship came to a disastrous end when he made a quadruple bogey-8 to close out the third round here at Quail Hollow.

On Saturday at the Wells Fargo Championship, Day once again arrived at Quail’s 18th hole, this time with a two-shot lead. And for a second, it looked like he was in trouble again.

Day’s 343-yard drive started hooking left, in the direction of the creek that runs the entire left side of the closing hole. The ball bounced and luckily came to rest just on the bank in the rough, when it easily could have found the water.

The ball didn’t make it into the creek, but Day did, removing his shoes to play his second shot, which found the middle of the green and led to an otherwise-uneventful, two-putt par.

In his post-round news conference, Day was asked if at any point in the process he thought back to what happened here last August, when he missed the fairway to the right, tried to hit a slinging hook around the trees, took an unplayable from a bush, and then used his putter four times.

“See, you guys missed the shot that I hit on the first day, on Thursday,” an animated Day quickly replied. “I was over to the right and hit this nice cut out, 4-iron cut out just short of the green and two-putted. That was actually more impressive. The shot that I hit out there today wasn't that impressive compared to the one that I hit on Thursday.”

As for the one he hit Saturday …

“You're gripping up nearly to the steel,” Day said. “You know that you're going to catch a little bit of a flyer. So it was 132 yards front, you're trying to land it 142, you minus at least 10, add a little bit of wind, you're trying to land it 130. So it was more of a half-shot.

“So when you're standing there, you're looking at the angle of the clubface where your ball is going to start out, you aim a little bit right. The biggest thing is always contact, just hit, contact first and then worry about things later because the moment that you hit it a little bit higher on the face it pulls left and goes in the water, so you'll have good contact on that shot.”

And that is how you hit a ball above your feet while standing in water.

