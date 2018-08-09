Getty Images

Tiger goes 3 under after changing sweaty shirt

By Ryan LavnerAugust 9, 2018, 6:53 pm

ST. LOUIS – Dripping sweat on his third hole of the day Thursday morning, Tiger Woods ducked into a port-a-potty and swapped out his navy Nike polo for a fresh one.

The wardrobe change wasn’t the immediate cause for his turnaround, of course, but Woods just so happened to shake off an early 3-over start to shoot an even-par 72 and stay in the mix at the PGA Championship.

Woods explained afterward that he usually packs a spare shirt in the summertime and changes after his pre-round warmup. He couldn’t find a spot near Bellerive’s 10th tee, however, so he waited until after hitting his tee shot on 12.

It didn’t take long for Woods to quickly drench that shirt, too, on a day when the heat index headed north of 100 degrees.

“As you know, I sweat a lot, and I lose a bunch of weight,” he said. “I have the hardest time during summer maintaining weight. No matter what I eat, no matter what I drink, I just can’t maintain weight. So this heat is one of the issues that I have.”

Tiger Tracker: PGA Championship

By Tiger TrackerAugust 9, 2018, 6:05 pm

Tiger Woods started his day with a bogey and a double bogey, but recovered to shoot even-par 70 on Day 1 of the PGA Championship. We are tracking him at Bellerive.

Watch: Tiger highlights from Day 1 at Bellerive

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 9, 2018, 6:00 pm

It was an adventurous first round for Tiger Woods at Bellerive Country Club. Woods began the 100th PGA Championship on the 10th tee and made a bogey. He then made double bogey on the par-4 11th, where he hit his approach shot into the greenside water hazard.

Three over through two holes, Woods got one back with this birdie at the par-4 12th:

He then saved par on the 15th hole after twice clipping trees.

However, another pulled tee shot at the par-3 16th resulted in another bogey. That put him back to 3 over par and six shots off the lead.

Woods was able to make the turn with a little momentum, thanks to this birdie at the par-4 18th.

He then added a second consecutive birdie, at the par-4 first, to get back to 1 over par for the championship.

And after all that, he got back to where he started, back to even par, with this birdie at the par-5 eighth.

Woods concluded his roller-coaster round with a routine par at the ninth hole. He finished his day at even par and was tied for 28th when he signed his card.

Report: Hackers compromise PGA of America files

By Associated PressAugust 9, 2018, 12:59 pm

ST. LOUIS – Golfweek is reporting the PGA of America is trying to regain control of computer servers that have kept officials from accessing files for the PGA Championship.

The magazine says on its website that PGA staff members discovered their systems had been compromised when attempts to access files generated a message that the network had been penetrated and that any attempt to break the encryption could cause files to be lost.

The PGA of America declined comment, saying it was an ongoing investigation.

Golfweek reports the files included promotional banners and logos that are used in digital and print communications, and on digital signage around Bellerive Country Club.

The magazine says the message included a Bitcoin wallet number, without stating what was required to regain control of the files.

