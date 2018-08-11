Getty Images

Tree troubles, triple bogey derail Spieth on Saturday

By Nick MentaAugust 11, 2018, 11:51 pm

ST. LOUIS – Jordan Spieth was 4 under on his round and 7 under for the week when he reached the tee at the par-4 12th Saturday.

He was coming off birdies at Nos. 5, 7, 8 and 9 and looked like he was going to factor into this tournament on Sunday.

And then all his hard work came undone in two holes.

Spieth flared his drive at 12 into the trees well right of the fairway. After finding his ball and clearing out the gallery, he decided to try to cut a fade through a V-shaped gap in a tree situated between himself and the green. Rather than flying through it, his ball ricocheted off that tree and another and sailed out of bounds. From there, he dropped, pitched out into the fairway, wedged on, missed a putt for double, and tapped in for triple.

A follow-up bogey at 13 erased his four front nine birdies and dropped him back to even on the day.

“I thought, if I didn't pull it off and hit the tree, I'd be somewhere down into the trees and still be able to make 5,” he said. “I hit two trees to get out of bounds, and my tee shot hit the cart path to get over there, and it just was a perfect storm.

“In reality, I should have played the smart shot, and just accepted par or bogey instead of trying to take the green. But hindsight is 20/20.”

Spieth added a birdie at 14 to get back into red figures and sign for a third-round 69. He’ll start Sunday eight shot behind Brooks Koepka, at 4 under par.

Getty Images

Koepka leads stacked field entering PGA finale

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 11, 2018, 11:40 pm

Brooks Koepka leads entering the final round of the 100th PGA Championship, but what appeared to be a runaway is now a tight contest with a bevy of big names in the mix. Here’s how the third round played out at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis:

Leaderboard: Koepka (-12), Adam Scott (-10), Gary Woodland (-9), Jon Rahm (-9), Rickie Fowler (-9), Tiger Woods, (-8), Justin Thomas (-8), Jason Day (-8), Stewart Cink (-8), Shane Lowry (-8), Charl Schwartzel (-8)

What it means: Koepka had a five-stroke lead midway through the back nine on Saturday. But he made his first bogey of the championship on the 14th hole [he had a double bogey in Round 1] and then made it back-to-back dropped shots at No. 15. All of a sudden, his advantage was just two. That slip cracked a door through which a major group emerged. Get your popcorn ready, everybody. 

Round of the day: Scott’s 5-under 65. The Aussie had six birdies and one bogey on Saturday afternoon. He has just one top-10 finish in a major over the last three seasons, but motivated by honoring countryman Jarrod Lyle, who died this week after multiple battles with leukemia, Scott has a shot at his second career major title [2013 Masters]. 

Best of the rest: Koepka’s 66. It could have been lower, but a 4-under round in the final group on a Saturday in a major is impressive. The two-time U.S. Open champion grabbed sole possession of the lead early in Round 3 and never let go. Meanwhile, Woods also shot 66. He had five birdies on his front nine, but stalled with nine pars coming in. 

Biggest disappointment: Dustin Johnson. The world No. 1 was three shots off the lead to start the round and is now seven in arrears, thanks to a 2-over 72. That score belies DJ’s day. He made three bogeys, one double bogey and no birdies over his first 14 holes. Three birdies over his final four holes weren’t enough to overcome such a disappointing start. 

Shot of the day: Matt Wallace aced the par-3 16th with a 5-iron from 232 yards. That got the Englishman to 5 under par for the championship, where he remains after three rounds.

Quote of the day: “It’s been a very difficult week, week and a half, since we got the news. … Jarrod is one of those people who just touched so many people, especially in this golf community.” – Scott 

Getty Images

Hot in here: Woods wears 3 different shirts Saturday

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 11, 2018, 11:23 pm

In the blazing Missouri heat, Tiger Woods needed three shirts to make it through 29 holes Saturday at Bellerive.

The 14-time major winner finished off a second-round 66 in the morning in a solid black polo.

He re-emerged on the putting green before his 1:21 p.m. third-round tee time wearing a green-and-white-striped top.

And four holes into his afternoon, he was suddenly adorned in blue.

Asked about the grind after the completion of his third-round 66, Woods didn’t pretend he wasn’t beat.

“I'm tired,” he said. “I am definitely tired. Twenty-nine holes, it's not necessarily physical; it's mentally grinding that hard for 29 holes in this heat. It was a long day.”

Asked what he does with his old shirts after he changes mid-round, Woods just smiled and joked, “I throw them at Joey.”

Getty Images

TT postscript: A charge, and then a fade

By Tiger TrackerAugust 11, 2018, 11:21 pm

ST. LOUIS – I saw Tiger Woods put a charge into Bellerive Country Club and then fade in the St. Louis heat. Here’s what it was like watching Tiger’s electric start and deflating finish:

• As we were walking to the 10th tee, it was hard not to think the big thoughts. I thought 62 was in play. I thought Tiger and Brooks by themselves on Sunday was in play. I thought major No. 15 was in play. Woods opened with five birdies in his first eight holes and made the turn in 31. I really thought today was going to be a Moving Day for the ages. And then …

• And then we finished par-par-par-par-par-par-par-par-par. Yes, I did that for effect, and you’re right, that was unnecessary, but I hope reading that word nine times will give you the tiniest glimpse into what Saturday’s back nine felt like. There was the fist-pumping par save at 10 and then there were missed birdie putts on 10, and 11, and 12, and 13, and 14, and 15, and 16. And, oh boy, now we have to talk about 17, don’t we?

• The 17th hole was set up for Tiger Woods to make this golf course and this leaderboard come unglued. The par 5 was playing 50 yards shorter than normal, and Tiger flew a long iron onto the putting surface, leaving him 23 feet for eagle and solo second, behind Koepka. Three putts later, he left the 17th as he arrived, at 8 under par. He blew the first putt 4 feet past, and he lipped the comebacker. He missed one final birdie try at 18, and that was it. A 4-under-par 66 that somehow feels like a disappointment.

• Asked about that late three-putt after the round, Tiger had this to say: “Well, if you look at it, I left pretty much every single putt short on the back nine. The greens were getting fuzzy, they're getting slow, and I didn't hit the putts quite hard enough. And I made sure on 17 I did. And I blew it by about 4 feet and then pulled the next one.”

• That was three different shirts for Tiger on Saturday – black in the morning, white and green during his warm-up and the first four holes of his third round, and blue the rest of the way. While kind of amusing, it’s also a really good illustration of just how unreasonably hot it is out here. Woods’ playing partner Stewart Cink said the heat absolutely caused mental fatigue late in the day, and Tiger didn’t disagree. He even indicated that the three-putt at 17 may have been a case of him losing focus for just a second. “Yeah, I'm a little bit tired,” he said. “Seventeen was just, I left every putt short. I got to give it a rap up the hill. It's steep, I know that. There wasn't a whole lot of grass over there on the right side of the green, and I thought that I should have played it faster than what I was thinking. I didn't do that. I rapped it past the hole and missed the putt.”

• Alright, enough focusing on the negatives. Here’s the big picture. For the second major in a row, Tiger Woods is going to be in the hunt on Sunday. A year ago, we thought the guy was done for good. I guess that just means we should never count him out, and that goes for Sunday at Bellerive, too.

• We’ll let him wrap it up: "The overall day, I feel like I played well today,” he said. “I played 29 holes. I think I dropped three shots today and two of those were three-putts. I thought I played really clean cards, really clean rounds. And I just wish I could have got myself a couple more shots closer to the lead, especially with 17 the way it's playing, their moving the tee way up like that. Eighteen is playing pretty short as well. So I'm sure that I'll be more than just four back by the end of the day, but there aren't a lot of guys up there in front of me.”

Getty Images

Tiger Tracker: PGA Championship

By Tiger TrackerAugust 11, 2018, 10:20 pm

Tiger Woods made five birdies on the front nine and then made nine pars on the back for a 4-under 66 in the third round of the PGA.

