TT postscript: Putting improves, driving doesn't

By Tiger TrackerMay 11, 2018, 12:24 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Here are some thoughts and takeaways from a decidedly mixed bag for Tiger Woods, who opened The Players Championship with an even-par 72:

• It was a decidedly wobbly start for Woods, who played his first eight holes in 2 over. But he got the round on track with an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole, easily the highlight of the day that came after he drained an 18-footer from the fringe to make the turn in even par.

• After getting it into red numbers for the first time with a birdie on No. 12, Woods was still 1 under when he stepped to the 18th tee and hit his worst shot of the day – a pulled attempt at a stinger iron that never had a shot at finding dry land. Said Woods, “It wasn’t like I drew a bad lie on that tee box. That was just a bad golf shot.”

• Woods made an 11-footer to salvage bogey on the last hole and avoid an over-par round, which he said was an important distinction given how he felt he played. The final stat line on a middling afternoon: 5 of 14 fairways, 11 of 18 greens in regulation and 28 putts.

• After the round, Woods was decidedly optimistic about his play, particularly on the back nine. “I felt like I should have shot something in the 60s,” he said. “But I didn’t do it.” He trails by six shots heading into the second round, although his score was still good enough to win his marquee three-ball with Rickie Fowler (74) and Phil Mickelson (79).

• While the rare grouping with Mickelson received plenty of hype, Tiger expected a little more from the Stadium Course crowds coming down the stretch. “Towards the back nine it started to get a little sparse,” he said. “I think they might have tipped back a couple and got a little sleepy.”

• After battling a balky putter all week at Quail Hollow, his work on the greens was not an issue during the opening round. That’s certainly a positive sign, and in Woods’ eyes the formula for moving into contention in the second round is straightforward: “I’ve got to drive it a little bit better than I did today and obviously hit the ball closer.”

• He’ll have a quick turnaround, starting the second round at 8:27 a.m. Friday. With warm temperatures in the forecast and calm winds expected early, Woods plans to employ an aggressive approach, especially on the back nine which will be his first holes of the morning. “There’s a lot of birdie holes out there tomorrow,” he said.

Hadley's 'blackout zone' yields a 66, share of lead

By Rex HoggardMay 11, 2018, 1:38 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Chesson Hadley’s day didn’t get off to a great start. He pushed his drive right, hit a “nuclear bomb flier” with his approach shot and needed to scramble from a bunker just to make bogey.

That would make many players suffer a blackout, but for Hadley the term has a much different meaning.

Hadley played his next two holes in 3 under par and rolled in a 44-footer for birdie at the fifth on his way to an opening 66 and a share of the first-round lead. You know, a blackout round.

“I did black out today,” he said. “A blackout is when you're out there on the course and you just get in the zone and you just black out and just let it take over. I entered the blackout mode today probably on [No.] 4.”

The concept was particularly evident on the greens, where Hadley gained 5.19 shots on the field in strokes gained: putting (first in the field) and rolled in 150 feet of putts.

Hadley said his blackout rounds are happening more often this season. It’s a preferred option over the alternative, which also has a unique name.

“Panic. Pure panic. Discomfort. Uncomfortable. Uncomfortability. Is that a word?” he said. “Being uncomfortable, panic, are definitely up there. Panic would be the one I would use.”

Stricker: Tiger has his putting 'figured out'

By Rex HoggardMay 11, 2018, 1:12 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Last week at the Wells Fargo Championship, Tiger Woods endured his worst putting week this season, prompting some to suggest Steve Stricker - who occasionally steps in to help the 14-time major champion with his putting - needed to make an emergency trip to Charlotte.

On Wednesday, the two were part of a group of players and vice captains who attended a dinner at U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk’s house and the topic came up.

“He brought it up to me and said that he's got it figured out, so he felt good about it last night and we didn't talk much about it,” Stricker said. “We talked more about the Ryder Cup and how he's been feeling.”

Stricker said Woods told him what “figured out” means, but he declined when asked for specifics.

Woods, who opened with an even-par 72, needed 28 putts on Thursday at The Players, which was better than any day last week at Quail Hollow, but gained just .092 shots in strokes gained: putting, which ranked 64th in the field.

Phil 'very comfortable' in button-downed shirt

By Will GrayMay 11, 2018, 12:54 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Phil Mickelson fell apart down the stretch of his opening round at The Players Championship, but his poor play did little to dampen his enthusiasm for his latest endorsement partner.

Mickelson had plenty of attention given his marquee pairing with Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler at TPC Sawgrass, and he turned at least a few heads with his decision to wear a type of full-length, button-down shirt that he first debuted last month during a practice round at the Masters.

The fashion choice is part of a new partnership with clothing manufacturer Mizzen + Main, who officially announced their relationship with the 47-year-old hours before he teed off. As part of the arrangement, Mickelson is now an “equity holder” in the company that has also partnered with NFL superstar J.J. Watt.

While temperatures reached the upper 80s during afternoon play, Mickelson extolled the virtues of his unorthodox but eye-catching outfit.

“This stuff is stretchy. You don’t even know it’s on,” Mickelson said. “It’s very comfortable, so I actually really like it. I think nobody does kind of slightly overweight, middle-aged guy better than me, and this says exactly who I am.”

That comfort factor didn’t help Mickelson’s ball-striking down the stretch, as he played his final five holes in 7 over to shoot a 79. Mickelson’s opening score beat only two players in the 144-man field, and the 2007 champ now appears headed for his fifth missed cut in the last six years at this event.

Mickelson attributed his poor play to a lack of energy, but he certainly plans to give his newfound clothing partner a few more chances to shine at tournaments later this year.

“We have polo shirts and everything. I just like this (style),” Mickelson said. “It says that if you can play golf at the highest level, imagine how comfortable it is in the office and so forth. It’s very comfortable. I love it. I’ll wear it a lot when it’s cooler. I have some polos I’ll wear later on.”

Out-of-gas Phil (79) unravels on back nine

By Randall MellMay 11, 2018, 12:38 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Phil Mickelson ran out of gas.

He sputtered and wheezed to the finish line Thursday at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course, posting a 7-over-par 79, his worst score at The Players in almost two decades, since he opened with an 83 in 2000.

“I knew this was going to be an issue,” said Mickelson, who turns 48 next month. “I said it Sunday at Wells Fargo. I was worried about energy this week. And I just kind of ran out at the end.”

Mickelson did talk about it Sunday at Quail Hollow, worrying out loud that the way he grinded out a T-5 finish on a tough course might take a toll playing another tough course this week. He also talked about health issues last fall, how he was hopeful a doctor he was working with could help him deal with the drain of energy he was struggling with through the year. It was the same doctor who has helped him since he was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis in 2010.

“It’s been frustrating to not be able to practice or visualize or see a shot or have that energy level,” he said last September.

Mickelson unraveled on the back nine Thursday at The Players. He was even par through 13 holes, but he double bogeyed the 14th, bogeyed the 15th, double bogeyed the 16th and double bogeyed the 17th.

“Seven over the last five,” Mickelson said. “That’s the day.”

Mickelson said he tried to conserve energy early this week to get ready for Thursday’s start.

“I knew that I was going to have issues late in the day,” he said. “I tried to offset it by taking it easy, not doing too much, and tried to eat right, tried to do all the right things to hopefully not have it be an issue. ... I'll come out tomorrow, should play fine tomorrow, and hopefully just have a good day.”

Mickelson pulled his second shot at the 16th into the water and his tee shot at the 17th short and into the water.

“I just wasn’t able to get it done,” he said.

