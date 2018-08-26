Getty Images

FedExCup standings thru Northern Trust

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 26, 2018, 10:18 pm

FedExCup Rank

PLAYER NAME

FedExCup Points

PROJ.

  UP/DOWN

OFFICIAL

PROJ. EVENT

PROJ. TOTAL

OFFICIAL

1

8

9

Bryson DeChambeau

2000

3617

1617

2

1

1

Dustin Johnson

252

2969

2717

3

1

2

Justin Thomas

320

2954

2634

4

8

12

Tony Finau

1200

2709

1509

5

2

3

Brooks Koepka

320

2332

2012

6

2

4

Justin Rose

DNP

1991

1991

7

2

5

Bubba Watson

78

1957

1879

8

2

6

Jason Day

164

1935

1771

9

2

7

Webb Simpson

109

1819

1710

10

1

11

Phil Mickelson

204

1750

1546

11

3

14

Patrick Cantlay

320

1708

1388

12

2

10

Patrick Reed

136

1691

1555

13

5

8

Francesco Molinari

DNP

1682

1682

14

27

41

Billy Horschel

650

1610

960

15

12

27

Aaron Wise

400

1486

1086

16

37

53

Cameron Smith

650

1471

821

17

4

13

Jon Rahm

DNP

1430

1430

18

3

15

Patton Kizzire

16

1402

1386

19

--

19

Kevin Na

204

1387

1183

20

4

16

Paul Casey

16

1335

1319

21

3

18

Kyle Stanley

109

1307

1198

22

5

17

Rickie Fowler

DNP

1302

1302

23

--

23

Tommy Fleetwood

164

1294

1130

24

2

22

Marc Leishman

78

1226

1148

25

5

20

Tiger Woods

51

1212

1162

26

10

36

Chez Reavie

164

1184

1020

27

2

25

Pat Perez

51

1167

1116

28

7

21

Rory McIlroy

DNP

1154

1154

29

5

24

Chesson Hadley

22

1144

1122

30

4

26

Andrew Landry

9

1125

1116

TOP 30: TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

FedExCup Rank

PLAYER NAME

FedExCup Points

PROJ.

  

OFFICIAL

PROJ. EVENT

PROJ. TOTAL

OFFICIAL

31

2

29

Luke List

31

1111

1080

32

--

32

Brian Harman

31

1087

1056

33

10

43

Jordan Spieth

136

1081

945

34

6

28

Xander Schauffele

DNP

1081

1081

35

5

30

Brandt Snedeker

DNP

1077

1077

36

5

31

Austin Cook

16

1077

1060

37

4

33

Gary Woodland

31

1075

1044

38

4

34

Ian Poulter

31

1061

1030

39

4

35

Andrew Putnam

8

1035

1026

40

33

73

Adam Scott

400

1023

623

41

4

37

Ryan Armour

8

1014

1006

42

4

38

Brendan Steele

DNP

998

998

43

4

39

Alex Noren

DNP

989

989

44

4

40

Kevin Kisner

11

981

971

45

3

42

Beau Hossler

16

973

957

46

2

44

Byeong Hun An

51

964

913

47

2

49

Keegan Bradley

78

950

872

48

3

45

Emiliano Grillo

31

932

901

49

3

46

Si Woo Kim

9

902

893

50

50

100

Ryan Palmer

400

900

500

51

3

48

Brian Gay

12

892

880

52

18

70

Adam Hadwin

252

890

638

53

1

52

Zach Johnson

51

890

839

54

7

47

Charles Howell III

DNP

885

885

55

5

50

Henrik Stenson

DNP

868

868

56

5

51

J.J. Spaun

16

866

849

57

3

54

Scott Piercy

31

833

802

58

18

76

Hideki Matsuyama

204

811

607

59

3

56

Rafa Cabrera Bello

16

801

784

60

5

55

Ryan Moore

DNP

795

795

61

4

57

Whee Kim

31

795

764

62

2

60

Ted Potter, Jr.

51

794

744

63

26

89

Daniel Berger

204

769

565

64

5

59

Chris Kirk

8

764

756

65

7

58

Stewart Cink

DNP

758

758

66

4

62

Jason Kokrak

51

751

700

67

35

102

Nick Watney

252

743

491

68

7

61

Jimmy Walker

11

730

719

69

5

74

Louis Oosthuizen

109

729

620

70

3

67

Kevin Streelman

51

724

673

TOP 70: BMW CHAMPIONSHIP

FedExCup Rank

PLAYER NAME

FedExCup Points

PROJ.

  

OFFICIAL

PROJ. EVENT

PROJ. TOTAL

OFFICIAL

71

21

92

Tyrrell Hatton

164

714

550

72

9

63

C.T. Pan

16

710

693

73

38

111

Bronson Burgoon

252

698

446

74

10

64

Matt Kuchar

16

696

679

75

23

98

Charley Hoffman

164

679

515

76

11

65

Joel Dahmen

DNP

676

676

77

11

66

Michael Kim

DNP

675

675

78

10

68

Keith Mitchell

DNP

659

659

79

7

86

Jamie Lovemark

78

654

576

80

11

69

J.B. Holmes

DNP

640

640

81

10

71

Brice Garnett

DNP

634

634

82

10

72

Kelly Kraft

DNP

627

627

83

2

81

Peter Uihlein

31

624

593

84

9

75

Troy Merritt

DNP

616

616

85

8

77

Satoshi Kodaira

DNP

600

600

86

1

85

Kevin Tway

22

599

577

87

36

123

Jhonattan Vegas

204

598

394

88

10

78

Kevin Chappell

DNP

597

597

89

10

79

James Hahn

DNP

596

596

90

10

80

Tom Hoge

DNP

594

594

91

9

82

Branden Grace

DNP

590

590

92

9

83

Abraham Ancer

DNP

589

589

93

9

84

Russell Knox

DNP

585

585

94

13

107

Scott Stallings

109

579

470

95

8

87

Ollie Schniederjans

DNP

573

573

96

8

88

Russell Henley

DNP

569

569

97

6

91

Anirban Lahiri

11

566

555

98

5

103

Danny Lee

78

559

481

99

19

118

Brian Stuard

136

557

421

100

10

90

Jason Dufner

DNP

557

557

TOP 100: DELL TECHNOLOGIES CHAMPIONSHIP

FedExCup Rank

PLAYER NAME

FedExCup Points

PROJ.

  

OFFICIAL

PROJ. EVENT

PROJ. TOTAL

OFFICIAL

101

13

114

Sam Ryder

109

551

442

102

7

95

Trey Mullinax

22

550

528

103

9

94

Brandon Harkins

16

545

528

104

11

93

Patrick Rodgers

DNP

541

541

105

9

96

Charl Schwartzel

DNP

528

528

106

15

121

Sean O'Hair

109

526

417

107

1

106

Harold Varner III

51

524

474

108

9

99

Alex Cejka

22

524

502

109

12

97

Rory Sabbatini

DNP

521

521

110

9

101

Richy Werenski

DNP

498

498

111

7

104

Sung Kang

10

490

480

112

7

105

John Huh

DNP

480

480

113

5

108

Tyler Duncan

DNP

457

457

114

11

125

Seamus Power

78

455

377

115

2

113

Martin Laird

11

453

443

116

7

109

William McGirt

DNP

449

449

117

7

110

J.T. Poston

DNP

448

448

118

6

112

Vaughn Taylor

DNP

445

445

119

4

115

Grayson Murray

DNP

438

438

120

--

120

Sam Saunders

16

437

420

121

5

116

Ryan Blaum

DNP

433

433

122

5

117

Scott Brown

DNP

422

422

123

4

119

Nick Taylor

DNP

420

420

124

2

122

Bud Cauley

DNP

405

405

125

1

124

Harris English

DNP

383

383

TOP 125: THE NORTHERN TRUST
Article Tags: FedExCup Playoffs, 2018 The Northern Trust., Bryson Dechambeau

Getty Images

Parel makes Boeing Classic first Champions win

By Associated PressAugust 27, 2018, 1:36 am

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Scott Parel won the Boeing Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, birdieing the final six holes on the front nine in a 9-under 63.

Five strokes behind Kevin Sutherland and Ken Tanigawa entering the round, Parel beat Sutherland by three strokes at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

Parel opened with a birdie on the par-4 first, parred the next two and birdied the final six holes on the front nine. He rebounded from a streak-ending bogey on the par-4 10th with a birdie on the par-4 11th. He also birdied the par-4 16th, and made a curling, downhill 40-footer for another birdie on the par-3 17th.

Full-field scores from the Boeing Classic

Parel finished at 18-under 198. He was tied for the first-round lead after a 65, then dropped back Saturday with a 70.

Sutherland had a 71 - birdieing the par-5 18th after opening with 17 straight pars - a day shooting a course-record 60. In the 2014 Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Sutherland shot a tour-record 59 in the second round, then closed with a 74 to tie for seventh.

Tanigawa also failed to follow up a low round, going 64-73 on the weekend to tie for third at 3 under with Miguel Angel Jimenez (67).

Article Tags: Scott Parel, 2018 Boeing Classic

Getty Images

DeChambeau lives up to 'mad scientist' nickname

By Rex HoggardAugust 27, 2018, 1:08 am

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bryson DeChambeau has earned the nickname “mad scientist” on the PGA Tour for his calculated approach to the golf swing, and following his four-stroke victory on Sunday at The Northern Trust his detailed analysis didn’t disappoint.

“I have tolerances and I allow for error because there's human error,” he explained. “You can't control everything all the time. No matter what, if I perfect my biomechanics, which is not going to happen, but let's say I get really, really, really close to where my error is within 5 or 6 feet every time. The one thing nobody out here will ever be able to control is the conditions of the course.”

Updated FedExCup standings after The Northern Trust

Full-field scores from The Northern Trust

Given his academic approach to the game, it may be a surprise that DeChambeau was not the best student.

“I had to work hard to be an A student, actually. I wasn't great at reading and writing,” he smiled. “I'll never forget, the first time I got a B in high school, I was mortified because I had worked so hard, and I just wasn't good enough in writing.”

But if reading and writing were not exactly his strengths, arithmetic was never a problem. “Well, that's given,” he laughed. “I do like numbers. I'm more of a theoretical guy than a data/analytics guy, per se.”

Article Tags: Bryson Dechambeau, 2018 Northern Trust

Getty Images

DeChambeau bounces back from recent meltdowns

By Jay CoffinAugust 27, 2018, 12:43 am

PARAMUS, N.J. – It’s hard to erase the pictures of Bryson DeChambeau’s recent struggles from your memory.

First there was the video of him on the practice range at The Open at Carnoustie just over a month ago having a meltdown following a first-round 75; One-armed swings, hands over his face, hands up in the air in disgust, almost looking like he wanted to break his clubs over the back of his neck. He was a mess.

One week later, with a share of the 54-hole lead in Germany at the European Open he was in contention with four holes remaining and finished bogey, bogey, par, triple bogey to shoot 78 and tie for 13th, five shots behind winner Richard McEvoy. DeChambeau put two balls in the water on 18.

Updated FedExCup standings after The Northern Trust

Full-field scores from The Northern Trust

How does that same man, only four weeks later, put on a clinic at The Northern Trust and blitz the field by four shots to win the first FedExCup playoff event?

“That struggle is what led me to this point,” DeChambeau said Sunday at Ridgewood Country Club, trophy in hand. “That’s the thing that people sometimes miss is the fact that those moments when you’re at – relatively speaking – your lowest, are the times you can learn the most.

“All that is a learning experience that got me to where I am today. I finally had a little something this week, the beginning of the week, which is nice. I haven’t had that in a while so I was able to get work done and feel comfortable on the golf course.

“So all those things accumulated to a win this week.”

Article Tags: Bryson Dechambeau, 2018 Northern Trust

Getty Images

DeChambeau strengthens case for Ryder Cup pick

By Rex HoggardAugust 27, 2018, 12:23 am

PARAMUS, N.J. – When Bryson DeChambeau slipped out of the top 8 automatic qualifiers for the U.S. Ryder Cup team last month he now admits the pressure started to build.

On Sunday, he likely put an end to that mounting pressure with his four-stroke victory over Tony Finau at The Northern Trust, his third victory on the PGA Tour and what will surely be a crucial factor when U.S. captain Jim Furyk sits down to make the first of his three captain’s picks on Sept. 4.

Updated FedExCup standings after The Northern Trust

Full-field scores from The Northern Trust

“I said I was a man on a mission yesterday, and hopefully he can see that I've got some grit and grind, and that even when I don't execute certain shots, I can get it done,” said DeChambeau, who closed with a 69 at Ridgewood Country Club.

DeChambeau has quietly made playing this year’s Ryder Cup a primary goal of his season after attending the 2014 matches at Hazeltine as a spectator.

“I definitely wanted to have an experience of what it would be like. And I was fortunate enough that Notah Begay was able to take me under the ropes a couple times and give me a little bit better experience,” DeChambeau said. “That was really fun, and I thoroughly enjoyed my time there. I hope I get the opportunity to do that here in the next few weeks.”

Article Tags: Bryson Dechambeau, 2018 Ryder Cup, 2018 Northern Trust

