|
FedExCup Rank
|
PLAYER NAME
|
FedExCup Points
|
PROJ.
|UP/DOWN
|
OFFICIAL
|
PROJ. EVENT
|
PROJ. TOTAL
|
OFFICIAL
|
1
|
8
|
9
|
Bryson DeChambeau
|
2000
|
3617
|
1617
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
Dustin Johnson
|
252
|
2969
|
2717
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
Justin Thomas
|
320
|
2954
|
2634
|
4
|
8
|
12
|
Tony Finau
|
1200
|
2709
|
1509
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
Brooks Koepka
|
320
|
2332
|
2012
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
Justin Rose
|
DNP
|
1991
|
1991
|
7
|
2
|
5
|
Bubba Watson
|
78
|
1957
|
1879
|
8
|
2
|
6
|
Jason Day
|
164
|
1935
|
1771
|
9
|
2
|
7
|
Webb Simpson
|
109
|
1819
|
1710
|
10
|
1
|
11
|
Phil Mickelson
|
204
|
1750
|
1546
|
11
|
3
|
14
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
320
|
1708
|
1388
|
12
|
2
|
10
|
Patrick Reed
|
136
|
1691
|
1555
|
13
|
5
|
8
|
Francesco Molinari
|
DNP
|
1682
|
1682
|
14
|
27
|
41
|
Billy Horschel
|
650
|
1610
|
960
|
15
|
12
|
27
|
Aaron Wise
|
400
|
1486
|
1086
|
16
|
37
|
53
|
Cameron Smith
|
650
|
1471
|
821
|
17
|
4
|
13
|
Jon Rahm
|
DNP
|
1430
|
1430
|
18
|
3
|
15
|
Patton Kizzire
|
16
|
1402
|
1386
|
19
|
--
|
19
|
Kevin Na
|
204
|
1387
|
1183
|
20
|
4
|
16
|
Paul Casey
|
16
|
1335
|
1319
|
21
|
3
|
18
|
Kyle Stanley
|
109
|
1307
|
1198
|
22
|
5
|
17
|
Rickie Fowler
|
DNP
|
1302
|
1302
|
23
|
--
|
23
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
164
|
1294
|
1130
|
24
|
2
|
22
|
Marc Leishman
|
78
|
1226
|
1148
|
25
|
5
|
20
|
Tiger Woods
|
51
|
1212
|
1162
|
26
|
10
|
36
|
Chez Reavie
|
164
|
1184
|
1020
|
27
|
2
|
25
|
Pat Perez
|
51
|
1167
|
1116
|
28
|
7
|
21
|
Rory McIlroy
|
DNP
|
1154
|
1154
|
29
|
5
|
24
|
Chesson Hadley
|
22
|
1144
|
1122
|
30
|
4
|
26
|
Andrew Landry
|
9
|
1125
|
1116
|
TOP 30: TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
|
FedExCup Rank
|
PLAYER NAME
|
FedExCup Points
|
PROJ.
|
OFFICIAL
|
PROJ. EVENT
|
PROJ. TOTAL
|
OFFICIAL
|
31
|
2
|
29
|
Luke List
|
31
|
1111
|
1080
|
32
|
--
|
32
|
Brian Harman
|
31
|
1087
|
1056
|
33
|
10
|
43
|
Jordan Spieth
|
136
|
1081
|
945
|
34
|
6
|
28
|
Xander Schauffele
|
DNP
|
1081
|
1081
|
35
|
5
|
30
|
Brandt Snedeker
|
DNP
|
1077
|
1077
|
36
|
5
|
31
|
Austin Cook
|
16
|
1077
|
1060
|
37
|
4
|
33
|
Gary Woodland
|
31
|
1075
|
1044
|
38
|
4
|
34
|
Ian Poulter
|
31
|
1061
|
1030
|
39
|
4
|
35
|
Andrew Putnam
|
8
|
1035
|
1026
|
40
|
33
|
73
|
Adam Scott
|
400
|
1023
|
623
|
41
|
4
|
37
|
Ryan Armour
|
8
|
1014
|
1006
|
42
|
4
|
38
|
Brendan Steele
|
DNP
|
998
|
998
|
43
|
4
|
39
|
Alex Noren
|
DNP
|
989
|
989
|
44
|
4
|
40
|
Kevin Kisner
|
11
|
981
|
971
|
45
|
3
|
42
|
Beau Hossler
|
16
|
973
|
957
|
46
|
2
|
44
|
Byeong Hun An
|
51
|
964
|
913
|
47
|
2
|
49
|
Keegan Bradley
|
78
|
950
|
872
|
48
|
3
|
45
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
31
|
932
|
901
|
49
|
3
|
46
|
Si Woo Kim
|
9
|
902
|
893
|
50
|
50
|
100
|
Ryan Palmer
|
400
|
900
|
500
|
51
|
3
|
48
|
Brian Gay
|
12
|
892
|
880
|
52
|
18
|
70
|
Adam Hadwin
|
252
|
890
|
638
|
53
|
1
|
52
|
Zach Johnson
|
51
|
890
|
839
|
54
|
7
|
47
|
Charles Howell III
|
DNP
|
885
|
885
|
55
|
5
|
50
|
Henrik Stenson
|
DNP
|
868
|
868
|
56
|
5
|
51
|
J.J. Spaun
|
16
|
866
|
849
|
57
|
3
|
54
|
Scott Piercy
|
31
|
833
|
802
|
58
|
18
|
76
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
204
|
811
|
607
|
59
|
3
|
56
|
Rafa Cabrera Bello
|
16
|
801
|
784
|
60
|
5
|
55
|
Ryan Moore
|
DNP
|
795
|
795
|
61
|
4
|
57
|
Whee Kim
|
31
|
795
|
764
|
62
|
2
|
60
|
Ted Potter, Jr.
|
51
|
794
|
744
|
63
|
26
|
89
|
Daniel Berger
|
204
|
769
|
565
|
64
|
5
|
59
|
Chris Kirk
|
8
|
764
|
756
|
65
|
7
|
58
|
Stewart Cink
|
DNP
|
758
|
758
|
66
|
4
|
62
|
Jason Kokrak
|
51
|
751
|
700
|
67
|
35
|
102
|
Nick Watney
|
252
|
743
|
491
|
68
|
7
|
61
|
Jimmy Walker
|
11
|
730
|
719
|
69
|
5
|
74
|
Louis Oosthuizen
|
109
|
729
|
620
|
70
|
3
|
67
|
Kevin Streelman
|
51
|
724
|
673
|
TOP 70: BMW CHAMPIONSHIP
|
FedExCup Rank
|
PLAYER NAME
|
FedExCup Points
|
PROJ.
|
OFFICIAL
|
PROJ. EVENT
|
PROJ. TOTAL
|
OFFICIAL
|
71
|
21
|
92
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
164
|
714
|
550
|
72
|
9
|
63
|
C.T. Pan
|
16
|
710
|
693
|
73
|
38
|
111
|
Bronson Burgoon
|
252
|
698
|
446
|
74
|
10
|
64
|
Matt Kuchar
|
16
|
696
|
679
|
75
|
23
|
98
|
Charley Hoffman
|
164
|
679
|
515
|
76
|
11
|
65
|
Joel Dahmen
|
DNP
|
676
|
676
|
77
|
11
|
66
|
Michael Kim
|
DNP
|
675
|
675
|
78
|
10
|
68
|
Keith Mitchell
|
DNP
|
659
|
659
|
79
|
7
|
86
|
Jamie Lovemark
|
78
|
654
|
576
|
80
|
11
|
69
|
J.B. Holmes
|
DNP
|
640
|
640
|
81
|
10
|
71
|
Brice Garnett
|
DNP
|
634
|
634
|
82
|
10
|
72
|
Kelly Kraft
|
DNP
|
627
|
627
|
83
|
2
|
81
|
Peter Uihlein
|
31
|
624
|
593
|
84
|
9
|
75
|
Troy Merritt
|
DNP
|
616
|
616
|
85
|
8
|
77
|
Satoshi Kodaira
|
DNP
|
600
|
600
|
86
|
1
|
85
|
Kevin Tway
|
22
|
599
|
577
|
87
|
36
|
123
|
Jhonattan Vegas
|
204
|
598
|
394
|
88
|
10
|
78
|
Kevin Chappell
|
DNP
|
597
|
597
|
89
|
10
|
79
|
James Hahn
|
DNP
|
596
|
596
|
90
|
10
|
80
|
Tom Hoge
|
DNP
|
594
|
594
|
91
|
9
|
82
|
Branden Grace
|
DNP
|
590
|
590
|
92
|
9
|
83
|
Abraham Ancer
|
DNP
|
589
|
589
|
93
|
9
|
84
|
Russell Knox
|
DNP
|
585
|
585
|
94
|
13
|
107
|
Scott Stallings
|
109
|
579
|
470
|
95
|
8
|
87
|
Ollie Schniederjans
|
DNP
|
573
|
573
|
96
|
8
|
88
|
Russell Henley
|
DNP
|
569
|
569
|
97
|
6
|
91
|
Anirban Lahiri
|
11
|
566
|
555
|
98
|
5
|
103
|
Danny Lee
|
78
|
559
|
481
|
99
|
19
|
118
|
Brian Stuard
|
136
|
557
|
421
|
100
|
10
|
90
|
Jason Dufner
|
DNP
|
557
|
557
|
TOP 100: DELL TECHNOLOGIES CHAMPIONSHIP
|
FedExCup Rank
|
PLAYER NAME
|
FedExCup Points
|
PROJ.
|
OFFICIAL
|
PROJ. EVENT
|
PROJ. TOTAL
|
OFFICIAL
|
101
|
13
|
114
|
Sam Ryder
|
109
|
551
|
442
|
102
|
7
|
95
|
Trey Mullinax
|
22
|
550
|
528
|
103
|
9
|
94
|
Brandon Harkins
|
16
|
545
|
528
|
104
|
11
|
93
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
DNP
|
541
|
541
|
105
|
9
|
96
|
Charl Schwartzel
|
DNP
|
528
|
528
|
106
|
15
|
121
|
Sean O'Hair
|
109
|
526
|
417
|
107
|
1
|
106
|
Harold Varner III
|
51
|
524
|
474
|
108
|
9
|
99
|
Alex Cejka
|
22
|
524
|
502
|
109
|
12
|
97
|
Rory Sabbatini
|
DNP
|
521
|
521
|
110
|
9
|
101
|
Richy Werenski
|
DNP
|
498
|
498
|
111
|
7
|
104
|
Sung Kang
|
10
|
490
|
480
|
112
|
7
|
105
|
John Huh
|
DNP
|
480
|
480
|
113
|
5
|
108
|
Tyler Duncan
|
DNP
|
457
|
457
|
114
|
11
|
125
|
Seamus Power
|
78
|
455
|
377
|
115
|
2
|
113
|
Martin Laird
|
11
|
453
|
443
|
116
|
7
|
109
|
William McGirt
|
DNP
|
449
|
449
|
117
|
7
|
110
|
J.T. Poston
|
DNP
|
448
|
448
|
118
|
6
|
112
|
Vaughn Taylor
|
DNP
|
445
|
445
|
119
|
4
|
115
|
Grayson Murray
|
DNP
|
438
|
438
|
120
|
--
|
120
|
Sam Saunders
|
16
|
437
|
420
|
121
|
5
|
116
|
Ryan Blaum
|
DNP
|
433
|
433
|
122
|
5
|
117
|
Scott Brown
|
DNP
|
422
|
422
|
123
|
4
|
119
|
Nick Taylor
|
DNP
|
420
|
420
|
124
|
2
|
122
|
Bud Cauley
|
DNP
|
405
|
405
|
125
|
1
|
124
|
Harris English
|
DNP
|
383
|
383
|
TOP 125: THE NORTHERN TRUST
FedExCup standings thru Northern Trust
Trending
Parel makes Boeing Classic first Champions win
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Scott Parel won the Boeing Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, birdieing the final six holes on the front nine in a 9-under 63.
Five strokes behind Kevin Sutherland and Ken Tanigawa entering the round, Parel beat Sutherland by three strokes at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.
Parel opened with a birdie on the par-4 first, parred the next two and birdied the final six holes on the front nine. He rebounded from a streak-ending bogey on the par-4 10th with a birdie on the par-4 11th. He also birdied the par-4 16th, and made a curling, downhill 40-footer for another birdie on the par-3 17th.
Parel finished at 18-under 198. He was tied for the first-round lead after a 65, then dropped back Saturday with a 70.
Sutherland had a 71 - birdieing the par-5 18th after opening with 17 straight pars - a day shooting a course-record 60. In the 2014 Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Sutherland shot a tour-record 59 in the second round, then closed with a 74 to tie for seventh.
Tanigawa also failed to follow up a low round, going 64-73 on the weekend to tie for third at 3 under with Miguel Angel Jimenez (67).
Trending
DeChambeau lives up to 'mad scientist' nickname
PARAMUS, N.J. – Bryson DeChambeau has earned the nickname “mad scientist” on the PGA Tour for his calculated approach to the golf swing, and following his four-stroke victory on Sunday at The Northern Trust his detailed analysis didn’t disappoint.
“I have tolerances and I allow for error because there's human error,” he explained. “You can't control everything all the time. No matter what, if I perfect my biomechanics, which is not going to happen, but let's say I get really, really, really close to where my error is within 5 or 6 feet every time. The one thing nobody out here will ever be able to control is the conditions of the course.”
Given his academic approach to the game, it may be a surprise that DeChambeau was not the best student.
“I had to work hard to be an A student, actually. I wasn't great at reading and writing,” he smiled. “I'll never forget, the first time I got a B in high school, I was mortified because I had worked so hard, and I just wasn't good enough in writing.”
But if reading and writing were not exactly his strengths, arithmetic was never a problem. “Well, that's given,” he laughed. “I do like numbers. I'm more of a theoretical guy than a data/analytics guy, per se.”
Trending
DeChambeau bounces back from recent meltdowns
PARAMUS, N.J. – It’s hard to erase the pictures of Bryson DeChambeau’s recent struggles from your memory.
First there was the video of him on the practice range at The Open at Carnoustie just over a month ago having a meltdown following a first-round 75; One-armed swings, hands over his face, hands up in the air in disgust, almost looking like he wanted to break his clubs over the back of his neck. He was a mess.
One week later, with a share of the 54-hole lead in Germany at the European Open he was in contention with four holes remaining and finished bogey, bogey, par, triple bogey to shoot 78 and tie for 13th, five shots behind winner Richard McEvoy. DeChambeau put two balls in the water on 18.
How does that same man, only four weeks later, put on a clinic at The Northern Trust and blitz the field by four shots to win the first FedExCup playoff event?
“That struggle is what led me to this point,” DeChambeau said Sunday at Ridgewood Country Club, trophy in hand. “That’s the thing that people sometimes miss is the fact that those moments when you’re at – relatively speaking – your lowest, are the times you can learn the most.
“All that is a learning experience that got me to where I am today. I finally had a little something this week, the beginning of the week, which is nice. I haven’t had that in a while so I was able to get work done and feel comfortable on the golf course.
“So all those things accumulated to a win this week.”
Trending
DeChambeau strengthens case for Ryder Cup pick
PARAMUS, N.J. – When Bryson DeChambeau slipped out of the top 8 automatic qualifiers for the U.S. Ryder Cup team last month he now admits the pressure started to build.
On Sunday, he likely put an end to that mounting pressure with his four-stroke victory over Tony Finau at The Northern Trust, his third victory on the PGA Tour and what will surely be a crucial factor when U.S. captain Jim Furyk sits down to make the first of his three captain’s picks on Sept. 4.
“I said I was a man on a mission yesterday, and hopefully he can see that I've got some grit and grind, and that even when I don't execute certain shots, I can get it done,” said DeChambeau, who closed with a 69 at Ridgewood Country Club.
DeChambeau has quietly made playing this year’s Ryder Cup a primary goal of his season after attending the 2014 matches at Hazeltine as a spectator.
“I definitely wanted to have an experience of what it would be like. And I was fortunate enough that Notah Begay was able to take me under the ropes a couple times and give me a little bit better experience,” DeChambeau said. “That was really fun, and I thoroughly enjoyed my time there. I hope I get the opportunity to do that here in the next few weeks.”