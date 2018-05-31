Getty Images

USWO starts on time and they're playing it down

By Randall MellMay 31, 2018, 12:20 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Hell hath not frozen over.

The USGA did not implement lift, clean and place for Thursday’s start of the U.S. Women’s Open.

The women are playing the ball as it lies.

The USGA’s record remains perfect in this area. In 123 years of conducting championships, the governing body still hasn’t implemented lift, clean and place.

Full-field scores from the U.S. Women’s Open

It was a source of consternation leading into Thursday’s start for a legion of players who believed Subtropical Storm Alberto’s passing over Shoal Creek as a tropical depression provided the extraordinary circumstance that might motivate the USGA to implement preferred lies. A total of 4.7 inches of rain fell over three days, leading to the closing of the course all of Tuesday and also Wednesday morning.

“There’s going to be mud on every ball,” Cristie Kerr said. “Tropical storms aren’t part of the game.”

With the sun up under blue skies Thursday, the U.S. Women’s Open began on time, providing a sigh of relief for USGA staff, Shoal Creek members and players. Casey Danielson hit the first shot off the first tee and Solar Lee hit the first shot off the 10th tee at 6:40 a.m. CT.

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Women's Open

Getty Images

Tiger Tracker: Memorial Tournament

By Tiger TrackerMay 31, 2018, 12:00 pm

Tiger Woods is looking for his sixth career victory at the Memorial Tournament. He's back for the first time since 2015 and we're tracking him at Muirfield Village.

Article Tags: Tiger Tracker, Tiger Woods, 2018 Memorial Tournament

Getty Images

Oklahoma State fulfills its great expectations

By Ryan LavnerMay 31, 2018, 2:24 am

STILLWATER, Okla. – Standing on the edge of the 18th green, his earpiece still dangling, his Swinging Pete hat soaked with sweat, Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder reflected on all that he’d helped build.

This program.

This culture.

This event that now has turned into a made-for-TV drama.

After all, it was Holder, the legendary former golf coach here, who was instrumental in bringing match play to the NCAA Championship. That decision wasn’t made lightly, especially since the shift away from the 72-hole, play-five, count-four, stroke-play format came at the expense of blueblood programs like his.

“Our fans like to blame me for us not having two or three more championships,” Holder said. “But something needed to happen. No one turned out to tournaments to watch other than family members. You couldn’t get it on television. No one could understand the format. You needed to simplify it and get it down to what people can understand.”

Even the most casual fans could understand this Wednesday: Host Oklahoma State put on a show unlike any other in the history of college golf.

More than 3,000 orange-clad fans endured 95-degree temperatures and swarmed Karsten Creek to watch the five matches, creating roars so loud that players on neighboring holes had to back off shots. They had plenty to cheer for, as Oklahoma State – the winningest program in the modern era, the undisputed No. 1 team all season long, the subject of a behind-the-scenes reality show – hammered Alabama, 5-0, to capture its 11th NCAA Championship.

“I usually say that the dream is always better than the reality,” Holder said afterward, “but I’m not so sure in this case. It couldn’t be any better.”

Perhaps neither could this team.

Oklahoma State’s 10 victories tied the most in program history. The Cowboys became the first since Houston in 1977 to record double-digit wins, including an NCAA title.

Though there might not have been a superstar on this year’s roster – though National Freshman of the Year Matthew Wolff almost certainly will become one – it’s one of the deepest ever assembled. All five starters posted a sub-par scoring average. All five starters were inside the top 75 in Golfstat’s rankings. All five starters either won or finished second in an event this season. This team was so talented, and so deep, that even the bench was chock-full of former All-Americans and players who were good enough to secure status on a pro tour but not on their own starting five. 

And so, in many ways, this NCAA Championship felt like a coronation.

NCAA Men’s DI Championship: Scoring

NCAA Men’s DI Championship: Full coverage

After earning the top seed after stroke play, Oklahoma State outlasted No. 2-ranked Texas A&M in the quarterfinals and then convincingly dispatched SEC champion Auburn in the afternoon semifinals. 

No top seed had ever gone on to win the match-play portion, but the Cowboys drained all of the drama out of the championship match by the end of the front nine.

Leading off, sophomore Viktor Hovland was 7 under and won, 4 and 3.

In the anchor spot, junior Zach Bauchou went out in 29 and rolled, 8 and 7.

And in the middle, Wolff was 7 under and holed the clinching putt, a 20-footer for birdie on 15 that elicited a defeaning roar usually reserved for PGA Tour events.

In total, the Cowboys played the front nine in 14 under and trailed for just seven holes overall. It’s the first time in the match-play era that a team swept its opponent and didn’t reach the 17th hole in any match.

Their mission all season long was to dominate – assistant coach Donnie Darr even said they had a pre-tournament goal of securing all 15 points in match play, or going 5-0 in the three matches – and they put on a clinic in the final.

“Wow,” Alabama coach Jay Seawell said. “They were just really good today.”

The Cowboys, of course, have been really good since they captured their first NCAA title in 1963, with Labron Harris at the helm. Ten years later, Holder took over the program and experienced unrivaled success, winning a national title in four different decades (and eight in all) and establishing a winning culture.

“Playing for Mike Holder,” said current Oklahoma State coach Alan Bratton, “I had an example of excellence every single day. If he did something, he did it great. That wears off on people.”

All of that success breeds expectation, though. Holder dismissed popular coach Mike McGraw in 2013 after a few seasons that weren’t up to his lofty standards. In came Bratton, who was part of OSU’s 1995 NCAA title team that knocked off Stanford and its head-turning freshman, Tiger Woods.

But for all of its glitz and glamour, Oklahoma State had gone a dozen years without a title, and ironically, some of those close calls stemmed from the Holder-led switch to match play.

Since 2009, Oklahoma State has on multiple occasions boasted the best team in the country, but with no national titles to show for it. That included a few heartbreakers: the 2010 season, when the Cowboys lost in the championship match; the ’11 campaign, when they dropped their semifinal match to tiny Augusta State, here at home; and then in ’14, when a thousand OSU fans bused two-and-a-half hours to Prairie Dunes, only to watch a dynastic Alabama team capture its second consecutive title.

“Why wouldn’t you want that pressure to perform?” Bratton said. “Why would you compete if you don’t expect to do well? Everybody should expect to win or they shouldn’t be in the game.”

The anticipation was at an all-time high this season.

The Cowboys were the preseason No. 1. They returned a team with proven All-Americans and welcomed a pair of freshmen who were highly prized recruits. They were playing nationals on their home course. And while hoping for some exposure (and perhaps a DVR keepsake of their championship run) they agreed to appear on a four-part mini-series that took a behind-the-scenes look at the program and their rivalry with Oklahoma.

“You’d be crazy to think there wasn’t any pressure,” Darr said. “But I think it helped us get better. We were experienced with the cameras and comfortable on the big stage.”

It helps, too, that Oklahoma State can rely on its fraternity of former players. This team had unprecedented support in its quest for a title, with alumni on-hand from every era, including two players from the 1963 team all the way through four of the five members of the ’06 squad, all sporting their championship rings. They hollered all afternoon as the boys poured in putts.

“Every single one of them was here,” Holder said. “If they weren’t here physically, they were spiritually.”

Those who made the trip down the street or up the highway or across the country were treated to the most dominant performance in the match-play era. And when it was over, when Wolff dropped in the birdie putt and the crowd exploded, the Oklahoma State players donned NATIONAL CHAMPION hats and whirled T-shirts above their heads. 

“This feels like relief in a lot of ways,” Darr said. “I think that tells you a lot about the pressure we were experiencing.”

And the payoff was worth it.

Arriving at the 18th green in carts, Oklahoma State’s five starters received a hero’s welcome, greeted by hundreds of sunburned fans who waited on a hillside just to witness a trophy presentation that, for them, probably took 11 years too long.

Looking around at the delirious scene unfolding around him, Holder marveled at what his program and this sport have become.

“I’ve always said that when you get the right elements together and you embrace it, when you don’t shy away from the pressure, then you can do magical things that you only dream of,” he said. “And there’s nothing quite like this that I’ve seen.”

Article Tags: 2018 NCAA Men's DI Championship, Oklahoma State, Alabama

Getty Images

Ball-in-hand debate still hot topic at USWO

By Randall MellMay 31, 2018, 1:22 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Will the USGA finally succumb and implement lift, clean and place in one of its championships?

It remained the giant question on players’ minds during Wednesday’s practice rounds at the weather-ravaged U.S. Women’s Open.

John Bodenhamer, the USGA senior managing director of championships and governance, would not say definitively when asked on Wednesday afternoon. He repeated what he said a day earlier.

“It remains our intention to play 72 holes and to play the ball as it lies,” Bodenhamer said.

Barring another overnight deluge, play at Shoal Creek is expected to begin on schedule Thursday at 6:40 a.m. CT. Bodenhamer indicated changing conditions could require adjustments.

“We evaluate in real time,” Bodenhamer said. “We'll do things in real time, very late in the process. We take a look at all of those things in the moment. To get too far out ahead, we just don't do that.”

He was pressed on whether lift, clean and place was possible.

“We can address some of what is out there with setup, and not compromise the integrity of what is the ultimate test, and provide what really the U.S. Women's Open is all about, identifying a great champion,” Bodenhamer said. “We intend to do that.”

If the USGA implements lift, clean and place, players will be notified on the first tee and also in a bulletin posted in the locker room.

Wednesday’s practice rounds were played without any ground-under-repair markings around the bare, thin patches of turf that are an issue in some fairways and around some greens.

The USGA was studying players in Wednesday’s practice rounds. If officials decide to mark ground as under repair, players will find the areas outlined in white paint as they play. If a player believes a ball is in an area that should be marked as ground under repair, she can call a roving official, who will have the authority to paint unmarked areas as ground under repair.

With the course so wet and soft, it’s playing long, leading some players to ask whether the USGA would shorten the course more than it originally intended it to play. The scorecard yardage is 6,689 yards.

Azahara Munoz, Kris Tamulis, Ally McDonald and Solar Lee were in a foursome together in Wednesday’s practice round. They were all unable to reach the 430-yard 12th with their second shots. They all came up short with 3-woods.

“I think that's part of the evaluation,” Bodenhamer said. “I wouldn't necessarily say shorten it as much as strategically place things, whether it's teeing grounds, or hole locations. Can't really answer that right now. We'll talk about that later tonight ... I think our target would be to maintain what we have always maintained as our plan coming into this as a course set up. We'll modify that based on what we think we need to mitigate.”

Shoal Creek was opened Wednesday afternoon for practice rounds after being closed all of Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The course was hit with 1.6 inches of rain over night, upping the rainfall total to 4.7 inches over the last three days.

Tamulis was in the first group off when practice rounds resumed.

“It was better than I anticipated,” Tamulis said. “But it was still really sloppy. Lot of mud balls. The fairways aren’t terrible, around the greens is really wet, but the greens are remarkably dry.”

Shoal Creek had its SubAir System running during Wednesday’s practice rounds. The systems suck moisture out of the green.

Munoz said she didn’t get many mud balls in her practice round, but she said that will change as the course begins to dry out.

“When the course is this wet, you don’t get the mud balls,” Munoz said. “The mud today was wet and loose and didn’t stick.”

McDonald agreed.

“Once the course gets a little more dry, you’re going to see sticky mud,” McDonald said. “Today it was bouncing in mud and then rolling through water.”

Getty Images

Up the Creek: USWO course causing anxiety

By Randall MellMay 31, 2018, 12:03 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Emma Talley loves Shoal Creek.

The 2013 U.S. Women’s Amateur champ and 2015 NCAA individual champ is a club member who calls this lush valley in the southern foothills of the Appalachian Mountains “heaven on earth.”

She has never seen it like this, however, as a potentially hellish slog for the 156 women teeing it up in Thursday’s start of the U.S. Women’s Open.

“It’s hard to watch Mother Nature just tear it apart a bit,” Talley said.

Wracked by Subtropical Storm Alberto’s passing as a tropical depression early Tuesday morning, with 4.7 inches of rain dumped on the course in the last three days, Shoal Creek isn’t the peaceful respite Talley knows it as, not this week.

It’s an anxious boiling pot of emotions for the players trying to prepare to win the most important championship in women’s golf.

This might be as unprepared as players have ever felt for a U.S. Women’s Open, with the rain closing the course for a day and half.

Karine Icher did not expect to play a single hole before Thursday’s start after her Wednesday afternoon practice round was canceled with morning rain pushing back tee times.

“It’s unfair,” Icher said.

Like a number of players here, Icher wished the USGA would have set up nine-hole practice rounds on Wednesday, so every player would have gotten access to the course.

Frustration is part of every U.S. Women’s Open week, but rarely have anxieties mounted so palpably before the first tee shots were even struck.

“Some people are definitely stressed out,” said Danielle Kang, the two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champ and 2017 KPMG Women’s PGA champion.

Angela Stanford arrived this week off a hellish run of weather-marred LPGA events. She played in the Volunteers of America Texas Classic shortened to 36 holes, the Kingsmill Championship shortened to 54 holes and the Volvik Championship halted Saturday by lightning issues.

“I was on the bad end of everything,” Stanford said.

There’s player frustration here over what the USGA plans to do with the course so waterlogged and with mud balls potentially a large issue.

In 123 years of staging championships, the USGA has never implemented lift, clean and place. There’s a massive contingent of players insistent the governing body should break with tradition and allow them to play with preferred lies.

“There’s going to be mud on every ball,” 2007 U.S. Women’s Open champion Cristie Kerr said. “It’s not fair. Tropical storms aren’t part of the game.”

John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior director of championships and governance, was asked Wednesday afternoon if a decision was made on whether to play the ball up for the first time in a championship.

He gave the same answer he gave Tuesday.

“It remains our intention to play 72 holes and to play the ball as it lies,” Bodenhamer said.

Barring another overnight deluge, the championship is on track to begin as scheduled Thursday at 6:40 a.m. CT.

The uncertainty of whether the USGA will require the ball to be played down added to frustrations over Wednesday’s practice rounds.

Stanford was among players who saw her afternoon practice round canceled.

“If they play it down, I don’t want anyone out on this course right now,” Stanford said with practice rounds under way. “If they are going to make us play the ball as it as it lies, and have crap lies, why are they letting players chew up the golf course right now? If we are going to have us play it down tomorrow, why not save the golf course and prepare it as well as you can?”

Stanford is preparing herself to deal with whatever challenge is offered Thursday, but she’s among a legion of players asking hard but legitimate questions about how to best measure a champion.

“There is a lot of emotion around this,” Bodenhamer said. “Any time you get challenging weather conditions, and you get lies that aren't as pristine as maybe sometimes we have, you have that emotion. We get that. We understand that.”

Jodi Ewart Shadoff said nobody likes the situation all the rain has created.

“It’s slightly frustrating, but you have to tell yourself everyone is in the same boat,” Shadoff said. “Nobody’s probably as prepared as they want to be.

“I think attitude is everything this week.”

The frustrations haven’t just been among players.

Shoal Creek’s membership and volunteers have devoted themselves to presenting the course at its best. The Jack Nicklaus design is a gem, with the beauty and the straight forward challenge getting rave reviews. It’s what Mother Nature has done to the course that frustrates members. The bare, thin grass in some fairways, the brown dried patches around some greens, present challenges that weren’t meant to be there.

Still, there’s unwavering commitment from members to present a challenging test.

Matthew Dent, chairman of Shoal Creek’s U.S. Women’s Open committee, was out on the course with the club president, Mike Thompson, after Alberto passed on Tuesday. He and other committee members were out picking up debris with the maintenance staff.

“It’s all hands on deck,’ Dent said. “It speaks to the spirit of this club.”

Deck praised the club’s superintendent, Rex Davis, for gathering extra generators from other clubs in the region Tuesday night, to get the SubAir System under their greens working in full force. They were running during Wednesday’s practice rounds.

“The greens are amazing,” Azahara Munoz said.

Shoal Creek is at its best playing firm and fast, with its undulating greens, with its the runoffs into collection areas, making it a supreme second-shot test.

It’s highly unlikely we’ll see the test Shoal Creek members see most weeks, with the course playing as it was meant to be played. Add that to the frustrations built before a shot is struck.

“I would say it’s the softest U.S. Open course I’ve played,” said Karrie Webb, the two-time U.S. Women’s Open champion. “I'm really disappointed for Shoal Creek, because it's a fantastic golf course, such a wonderful layout, very simplistic in many ways, but very challenging.”

That doesn’t mean the week won’t be packed with drama and outstanding shot making and a great finish. That would be more than salve for the frustrations that have built here. An unforgettable finish that trumps the week’s rough start is Shoal Creek’s hope.

“The staff and members have worked hard the last few years,” Talley said. “There's nothing you can do about [the weather]. There's nothing Shoal Creek can do about that. There's nothing the USGA can do. That's just Mother Nature, and it’s hard to see, but they will recover, because they're Shoal Creek.”

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Women's Open, Shoal Creek

