Watch: DJ takes off shoe, stands in water, chips in

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 7, 2018, 11:18 pm

Dustin Johnson nearly hit his second shot into the water on the par-4 12th hole at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, but he left himself just enough room to chip his third shot into the hole for a birdie. Even with one (bare) foot in the water, the world No. 2 wasn't fazed.

Lefty, Koepka one shot off Memphis lead

By Will GrayJune 7, 2018, 11:35 pm

After one round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic, hundreds of birdies haven't yielded much separation. Here's how things look at TPC Southwind, where Seamus Power is one shot clear on a tightly packed leaderboard:

Leaderboard: Seamus Power (-5), Phil Mickelson (-4), Brooks Koepka (-4), Steve Stricker (-4), Chris Kirk (-4), Wesley Bryan (-4)

What it means: Power was out among the early wave, and he put up a number that as it turned out no one was able to match. That didn't come from a lack of effort, as 11 players turned in rounds of 66 and another 10 carded scores of 3-under 67. The Irishman enjoys a slim advantage as he looks to win for the first time in his career, while Mickelson headlines a group that remains in close pursuit after the opening round.

Round of the day: Power represented Ireland two years ago at the Olympics, but he has only three top-10s in 43 career PGA Tour starts. He may add to that haul after an opening round in Memphis that included six birdies against a lone bogey, with a 6-footer for birdie on No. 18 giving him an advantage over the field.

Best of the rest: Mickelson has become a staple at this event, and he hasn't finished worse than T-11 over the last five years. Lefty appears in line for another strong result based on a round that was highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 third hole and included only one dropped shot, his eighth straight sub-par round in this event.

Biggest disappointment: Daniel Berger has won this event each of the last two years, but his chances for three in a row took a hit when he opened with even-par 70. Berger tallied five birdies, but he also included five bogeys with four of them coming over his first eight holes. He trails by five shots and will need a strong second round simply to make the cut.

Main storyline going into Friday: With a leaderboard this tight, the attention goes to the chase pack. Mickelson and Koepka headline the group at 4 under, with the latter preparing to defend his U.S. Open title next week in New York. World No. 2 Dustin Johnson lurks just two shots off the pace after an opening 67, while fellow major champ Henrik Stenson is just one shot further back.

Johnson appeared headed for a bogey when his approach to No. 12 nearly rolled into the water, but the 2012 champ simply stuck one foot in the lake and chipped in, turning a possible bogey into the fourth of his five birdies on the day.

Quote of the day: "I mean, there's nothing better than winning a golf tournament going into a major." - Koepka

Ko making rare appearance at ShopRite Classic

By Randall MellJune 7, 2018, 9:36 pm

Lydia Ko fans will get a full dose of her this summer.

Ko is back in action this week at the ShopRite Classic, making just the second start of her career there.

Ko is in the second week of plans to play six consecutive weeks.

“This, for me, is actually the longest stretch I’m going to do since I’ve been on tour,” she said Thursday, on the eve of the 54-hole event’s start at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club outside Atlantic City, N.J. “This time of year is the busiest time for us, because of the three majors.”

Ko, who won the Mediheal Championship in San Francisco at the end of April, tied for 49th at the U.S. Women’s Open last week. She tied for 48th in her only other appearance at the ShopRite Classic in 2014.

How is she feeling about her game?

“I feel like there are still a lot of positives going on,” Ko said. “So, I just have to be confident and be aggressive. I think the big key for me is confidence, when I’m able to be confident over every shot and not worry about where it is going, to go and just be aggressive with the lines.”

Golf Channel is televising the ShopRite Classic Friday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. ET and Saturday and Sunday from 3-5 p.m. ET.

Mickelson (66) salvages momentum in Memphis

By Will GrayJune 7, 2018, 9:08 pm

Once again playing his way into a major, Phil Mickelson is on the early leaderboard at the FedEx St. Jude Classic after salvaging some late-round momentum.

Mickelson made a bogey on the fifth hole at TPC Southwind, his 14th of the day, and felt a solid opening effort slipping away. But thanks to some tidy work on and around the greens and a close tee shot on the par-3 eighth hole, Mickelson got to the clubhouse with a 4-under 66 that left him in a large tie for second, one shot behind Seamus Power.

Full-field scores from the FedEx St. Jude Classic

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Articles, photos and videos

"I make a bogey and I'm almost making another one, and I was able to kind of gather myself if you will and start to control my thoughts a bit better," Mickelson told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. "I was able to finish the round off, even though I didn't quite have it there at the end."

Mickelson made an 11-footer for eagle on the par-5 third hole and added three other birdies during the round. It continues a strong record for Mickelson in Memphis, who has not finished worse than T-11 while playing this event every year since 2013. He has now broken par in eight straight rounds at TPC Southwind, and he hasn't been over par since the final round in 2014.

With the course set for a bigger spotlight next year when it hosts a WGC event, Mickelson appreciates the stern test of a layout that includes only a pair of par-5s.

"The thing about this golf course is that it's hard to go shoot 8 or 9 under par. Nobody really does it," Mickelson said. "You've got to hit a lot of great shots, otherwise it's difficult pars. But if you hit good tee shots you can make some birdies, and the holes I hit good tee shots they were very easy pars and some birdies."

Nicklaus praises HS golfer for reporting penalty

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 7, 2018, 9:01 pm

Kate Wynja might have lost a high school state championship by calling a penalty on herself, but she is winning a lot of fans, including the Golden Bear himself.

Jack Nicklaus tweeted out the story of Wynja, a South Dakota high school senior, who called a penalty on herself Tuesday and cost herself and her team a state title. Wynja recorded the wrong score on the 18th hole and reported the violation after realizing her error.

Wynja even responded to the 18-time major champion.

Wynja is scheduled to appear Friday on "Morning Drive."

