Tiger Woods will head into the weekend at the Tour Championship with a share of the lead with world No. 1 Justin Rose after a 2-under 68 Friday at East Lake.
Woods started the day off right with a laser at the par-3 second that set up his first birdie of the day.
Alone at the top @PlayoffFinale.@TigerWoods has grabbed the solo lead.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/50YBRbjHjo— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 21, 2018
Woods couldn't keep the momentum going on the front nine, and after a bogey at No. 9 he shot even par. But he started a charge on the back nine with this birdie at No. 12.
The solo leader at @PlayoffFinale?— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 21, 2018
After a par at 13, Woods made back-to-back birdies at 14 and 15.
The fist pumps are out. @TigerWoods ties the lead.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 21, 2018
@TigerWoods ... BANG.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 21, 2018
Woods' two-shot lead evaporated quickly after a double bogey at No. 16.
Double bogey for Tiger.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 21, 2018
After a par at 17, Woods smoked his drive on the par-5 18th ...
The longest drive of the week for @TigerWoods.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 21, 2018
... and it set up a birdie on 18 that gave Woods a 2-under 68 and a share of the lead heading into the weekend.
.@TigerWoods birdies the 18th hole at the @PlayoffFinale.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 21, 2018
