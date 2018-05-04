Getty Images

Watch: Koepka's ball hits chair, bounces into water

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 4, 2018, 11:49 am

Brooks Koepka shot 1-over 72 in the opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship, thanks in large part to hitting one fairway. One. Of 14.

If he could have hit two, he might have finished even par, because his tee shot on the par-4 18th bounced into an empty spectator's chair seat and then off into a creek.

It was part of a bogey-bogey finish for the defending U.S. Open champion.

Getty Images

Tiger Tracker: Wells Fargo Championship

By Tiger TrackerMay 4, 2018, 4:35 pm

Tiger Woods birdied his final hole on Friday for his lone birdie of the day. He shot 2-over 73 in the second round at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Getty Images

Rosaforte Report: Rory, Chimps and Billions

By Tim RosaforteMay 4, 2018, 3:20 pm

In this Rosaforte Report: Rory McIlroy explains the stark contrast in the content of his at-home consumption, what Justin Thomas considered his best shot in the 2017 PGA, and how a small fix cleared up things for Patrick Reed.

What did Rory McIlroy do in his three weeks off since finishing T-5 at The Masters? Went home to Ireland, binge watched “Billions” and read two books, “The Chimp Paradox: The Acclaimed Mind Management Programme to Help You Achieve Success, Confidence and Happiness”, and “Essentialism, the Disciplined Pursuit of Less”.

I talked to Rory after his opening-round 69 in the Wells Fargo Championship and he explained that one of his New Year’s resolutions was to read more. He had read “The Chimp Paradox” before, but there were a few things that happened to McIlroy in his final round at Augusta that related to him, so he wanted to go over the text and see if anything stuck out or resonated in his quest to complete the Grand Slam. “Sort of the fight between the left side of the brain and the right side of the brain, that sort of stuff,” he said.

“Essentialism” was a book turned on to him by close friend Jimmy Dunne, the club president at Seminole and senior managing principal of Sandler O’Neill, an investment banking firm and brokerage dealer based in New York.

“Jimmy’s the one being pulled in opposite directions,” McIlroy explained, “as I am. It’s a good reminder, when you wake up in the morning and say, ‘What’s the most important thing today?’” Part of that philosophy entails learning how to say no, which McIlroy experiences with so many demands on his time.

As for “Billions,” McIlroy, who turned 29 on Friday, caught up by watching the entire second season. He was into the Season 3, when he finally needed to see a bit of daylight and get outside – go for walks and start doing his usual thing.

When asked about the dichotomy between the books he read and the plot involving billionaire Bobby Axelrod, the win-at-all-costs hedge fund manager in his TV show, McIlroy broke into a big smile and admitted, “It gives you balance.”

Give it your best shot: The one moment that rushed back to PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas when he returned to Quail Hollow was not his chip-in on the 13th hole that triggered, “The most berserk I’ve ever been on the golf course.” It was the adrenaline-aided 7-iron from 219 yards over the water into the 17th green on Sunday. “I took a picture of that hole today and sent it to my parents,” Thomas said after the Wells Fargo pro-am on Wednesday, “because it’s the best shot I ever hit in my life.”

With some back-reporting, I found the decision-making with caddie Jimmy Johnston to be most interesting piece of the process. Johnston pulled out his yardage book to confirm it was 197 yards to carry the water and land on the front of the green, plus 22 yards to the pin.

“He’s like, this has got to be a 7-iron,” is what Johnston remembers from their conversation. “I remember saying, ‘You know you’ve got 197 to cover, right?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I know it, but I’m so pumped up right now so I’m going to hit 7-iron.’”

Johnson backed away and thought, “You know what? I’ve earned his confidence and he’s earned mind so let’s go with it. Under normal circumstances, it’s a 6-iron all day.”

Hearing the compression and seeing the ball flight, Johnston knew it was the right call. Thomas “hit the perfect shot,” with the ball releasing to 15 feet for a birdie, which gave him a cushion going up 18.

“One of the best shots I ever saw,” Johnston said. “And I saw a few good ones last year, too, leading up to that.” On the top of that list was the 3-wood Thomas smoked into the 18th green at Erin Hills to set up an eagle, which tied the major championship record of 63 and allowed Thomas to become the first player to shoot 9 under in a U.S. Open.

See what you did?: New information from Masters champion Patrick Reed was the revelation of his wife’s urging to get his eyes checked in the week prior to Augusta. “First week ever wearing contacts … and I go ahead and make every putt I look at and win a golf tournament,” Reed said in his news conference at the Wells Fargo Championship.

“I would say, at least for a year, he’s been hitting the ball off the tee, looking at me, and saying, ‘Where is it?’” said Reed’s caddie and brother-in-law, Kessler Karain, who would respond for the most part, “center of fairway.”

It took Kessler’s sister, who is Reed’s wife, to goad Patrick into visiting an optometrist at their home in Houston. “We’d been on him about it. I told him, ‘I think you need to get your eyes checked.’”

There was an adjustment period putting the contact lenses in, which led to some teasing by people in his family and camp when Reed traveled to Augusta on a scouting mission the week before the tournament. “The joke for the first two days was how long it took to get his contracts in this morning,” said swing coach Kevin Kirk.

Once Reed adjusted, Karain and Kirk both noticed the biggest difference – as Patrick alluded – was on the greens. While Kirk was concerned over depth perception, Reed adjusted quickly and started seeing grain and shadows that he wasn’t able to before see. He led the Masters field in putting average, putts per round, and one-putts (38).

“The thing that it helped was eye fatigue,” Karain said. “Imagine trying to squint for that long. Once the eyes get tired, performance starts to dwindle as well.”

Going into the Masters, Reed ranked 75th on Tour in strokes gained: putting. The week of the Masters, Reed’s putting average was third best in the field. As Kirk told me, “Obviously on that level, sometimes small things are big things.”

Getty Images

Peterson (happily) looking at career's end

By Nick MentaMay 4, 2018, 12:45 am

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – John Peterson leads the Wells Fargo Championship following a 6-under 65 Thursday, and he may be only two more events from retirement.

The 29-year-old said back in January at the Sony Open that he was considering walking away from the PGA Tour if he failed to meet the requirements of his medical extension this year.

On Thursday, sitting atop the leaderboard with only two more starts remaining to satisfy the extension, he doubled down, making his intentions clear.

“I'm kind of freewheeling it at this point,” he said. “I know a little bit has been said about me retiring if I don't make the necessary money for my medical starts, and all that's true. If I don't make it, I'm not playing golf anymore.”

Peterson and his wife had their first child, Luke, last October, and the couple intends to have more children. Part of Peterson’s willingness to walk away is because he has no interest in being a FaceTime dad. And part of it is that he just doesn’t care for the Tour lifestyle.

“I just don't enjoy the travel out here very much,” he explained. “I don't like it at all, honestly. … Don't get me wrong, I don't hate it out here. They treat you great every week. You have nothing to worry about. I like it a lot out here. I just kind of want to be a dad and like be around my kid and my family more often, even though, yeah, they're here this week, but they can't come every week. Thirty-five weeks on the road a year or so? It's just not for me. …

“They want to see more of me around Fort Worth, I want to see more of them. It's a great life out here. It's a great life out here, if you like the lifestyle.”

Peterson’s medical extension dates back to the 2015-16 season. He’s been struggling with a bone issue on the top of his hand all this time, and he’s never regained the swing speed he once had.

To remain on Tour, he’ll need to earn either 237 FedExCup points or $318,096 in his next three events, including this week. He can satisfy the extension here at Quail Hollow on points with a two-way tie for second or better and on dollars with a three-way tie for fourth or better.

Peterson was a three-time All-American at LSU and the 2011 NCAA Division I individual champion, but his amateur success hasn’t translated to the professional ranks. If he steps away at 29, it will be fair to judge his pro career as something of a disappointment compared to what was expected when he came out of college. But Peterson won’t look at it that way.

“If you would have asked me at 13 years old … one day you're going to play the PGA Tour for six or seven years, you're going to have a top-5 in a major (2012 U.S. Open), you're going to, you know, be a three-time All-American at LSU, win a national championship – if you would have told me that at 13, I would have said you're crazy. So looking back on it, no, no, I'm fully content with how my career's gone so far, even though by a lot of people's standards I've underachieved. If you would have told me at 13, 14 years old that you're going to do all those things, I wouldn't have believed you,” he said.

Peterson’s opening round Thursday included back-to-back eagles on Nos. 7 and 8, the kind of stretch that might make you think twice about retiring. But Peterson was blunt – those days just don’t come around often enough.

If it is his time to walk away, he intends to go into real-estate development back in Fort Worth with a couple of his buddies, all of whom think he’s nuts.

Now, just to be clear, Peterson isn’t so done with golf that he’d purposely try to throw away this opportunity. He’s not going take the final-round lead into the Green Mile and aim out into the middle of the lake.

But he isn’t going to sweat over any of it. And that’s why he’s heading to Cowfish later tonight to hang out and drink a few Miller Lites before packing it in.

“I’m going to try to win this golf tournament,” he insisted. “I’m going to try to win it, I promise you. I’m going to do everything I can to win. But if it doesn’t happen – whatever, you know? I’ve got everything in place. Either way is fine with me.”

Getty Images

Eagle-eagle run propels Wagner to 4-under 67

By Nick MentaMay 3, 2018, 11:47 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Johnson Wagner is a member at Quail Hollow, and guesses he plays here four to five times in a given off week.

But through all those rounds, he can’t remember another time he went eagle-eagle at Nos. 14 and 15 – at least from the tips.

Wagner signed for a 2 at the par-4 14th and a 3 at the par-5 15th and a round of 4-under 67 Thursday that has him two off the early pace at the Wells Fargo Championship.

“I was playing with Shawn Stefani today, and we were walking off 15, and he said, ‘How many times have you eagled both of those holes consecutively?’” Wagner recounted. “Never from the back tees. Maybe once from like the senior tees in a member tournament, but not very often.”

Wagner hit what he called the best drive of his life at the 325-yard 14th to 4 feet, setting up the first eagle. He then pitched in from short of the green at 15 for his second eagle in as many holes.

The 38-year-old, three-time Tour winner is playing this week on a sponsor’s exemption and playing this season out of a reshuffle for guys who finished between 125th and 150th on last season’s FedExCup points list. Through 11 starts this season, he’s 158th, and a good finish this week would go a long way in helping him potentially avoid a return trip to the Web.com Finals.

“You know, I always put a lot of pressure on myself to play well here,” said Johnson, who has missed the cut in eight of his 11 previous tries.

“I play out here all the time, and I can’t remember the last time I shot 67 from the back tees. I have a few low rounds from [shorter yardages], but from those tips, it’s a big-boy course, and I was happy to put one in there deep.”

