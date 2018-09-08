Watch: Tiger highlights from Rd. 3 of the BMW

Tiger Woods cooled off with an even-par 70 in Round 2 of the BMW Championship after opening with a blistering 62 on Thursday.
But he got back on the birdie train early during the third round at Aronimink, going 2 under on his first two holes after knocking a couple of approach shots close.
Woods had several more looks at birdie on the front nine but couldn't capitalize, settling for seven straight pars to go out in 33.
Tiger's streak of pars lasted until the par-3 14th hole, when he was able to convert a birdie putt from about 12 feet to get to 3 under on the day.
Woods added another birdie on the par-5 16th hole to get in the clubhouse with a 4-under 66 and enters the final round within striking distance of the lead.