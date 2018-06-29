Getty Images

Watch: Tiger making putts and chipping in on Day 2

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 29, 2018, 2:30 pm

After opening in even-par 70, Tiger Woods said he was "very committed" to his new mallet-style putter. That dedication paid off early on Day 2 of the Quicken Loans National.

Starting on the par-5 10th, Woods left a lengthy eagle putt from off the green 24 feet short of the hole, but he made the birdie effort to get to 1 under par.

Woods bogeyed the 11th hole after hitting his second shot in a hazard, but came back with another birdie at the par-3 12th.

At 1 under for the tournament, Woods was six off the lead and T-36 at the time.

Woods missed a 7-footer for birdie on the 13th hole, but after another par at No. 14, he added a third birdie of the day at the 15th.

That put him five back and tied for 26th place.

Woods bogeyed the par-3 17th, but made this tremendous chip shot on the par-4 18th to turn in 2-under 33 and at 2 under for the tournament.

2018 Quicken Loans National

Getty Images

Tiger Tracker: Quicken Loans National

By Tiger TrackerJune 29, 2018, 2:40 pm

Two-time winner Tiger Woods is back in action this week at the Quicken Loans National. We're tracking him at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

2018 Quicken Loans National

Getty Images

S.H. Park (66) takes Women's PGA lead

By Randall MellJune 29, 2018, 2:18 am

KILDEER, Ill. - Sung Hyun Park sees herself rounding back into form.

Winning a second major sure would be a good way to prove it, and to that end, the 24-year-old South Korean player is off to a good start.

Park shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The 2017 U.S. Women's Open Champion birdied three of the four par-5 holes at Kemper Lakes in the third of the LPGA's five majors.

Canada's Brooke Henderson, the 2016 KPMG winner and runner-up last year, was a stroke back with Jessica Korda, Jaye Marie Green and Brittany Altomore.

The 24-year-old Park won the weather-shortened LPGA Texas Classic in May, but followed that with three missed cuts and a tie for 61st last week in Arkansas. After a switch in putters, she believes she is rounding back into form.

The long-hitting Park birdied the par-5 15th to reach 5 under and parred the tough final three holes, finishing with a short putt on 18.

''I felt like something little was missing, especially my putting,'' Park said through an interpreter. ''But this week, I (feel) comfortable.''

The course favors long hitters not only because of the distances by the soft conditions. The leaderboard reflected that.

Full-field scores from the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Articles, photos and videos

''I feel like that was really beneficial,'' Henderson said. ''None of the par-5s I can really get to in two, but there's some long par-4s out here. And having a few shorter clubs than my competitors I feel like is a big advantage, and I can take some bunkers out of play, too, which makes the fairway a lot wider, which is a good thing.''

Korda was also glad to be playing on a course like that.

She has five tour victories and her sights set on becoming the second member of her family to capture a major championship. Her father, Petr Korda, won tennis' Australian Open in 1998.

After tying for fourth at the ANA Inspiration this year, Korda missed the cut at the U.S. Women's Open. But she's off to a good start in this one.

''Oh, It was great,'' said Korda, the winner in Thailand in February in her return from reconstructive jaw surgery. ''Finally, a golf course that benefits the long-hitters. The last couple weeks it's definitely been a lot of 3-woods or even 4-irons off the tees, so this is really, really nice.''

Korda birdied three of the first six holes and ended her round on a rather strong note. She birdied Nos. 14 and 15 before making pars on the final three holes.

Green closed with a birdie on No. 9.

Michelle Wie shot 71, U.S. Women's Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn had an even-par 72, and top-ranked Inbee Park and defending champion Danielle Kang followed at 73.

Lexi Thompson also shot 72, acing the 166-yard sixth hole with an 8-iron. Brittany Marchand also had a hole-in-one with a 5-iron on the 175-yard No. 17. She shot 71.

The winner last year at Olympia Fields, Kang fought through a stomachache after she couldn't resist the chocolate chip waffles at breakfast. She knew that was a bad idea no matter how good they looked, and it didn't take long for her to start paying for it.

Kang was already starting to feel sick before she teed off. It bothered her throughout the round, and she even threw up after the ninth hole.

''Just that constant contraction, your stomach contracting,'' said Kang, who was planning to have oatmeal and cereal for breakfast Friday. ''When I'm putting and if I contract too much, I smashed one on 10. I go, 'Oops.'''

She felt it in a double bogey on the par-4 16th. The 419-yarder is a nightmare, with water running the entire right side of the fairway before forming a pond in front of the green. There are also two fairway bunkers on the left as well as a deep one by the green. Kang's stomach was acting up as she sent her third shot sailing over the green, just missing the water.

''I was feeling it over it, and then I just tried to hit through it and hit it way too hard,'' she said.

2018 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Getty Images

Spaun, Landry share Quicken lead; Woods 7 back

By Doug FergusonJune 29, 2018, 1:48 am

POTOMAC, Md. - The guy who has been fiddling with putters because he wasn't happy with the results finally saw his share of putts go in.

If only Tiger Woods could have looked behind him, he might have seen J.J. Spaun match his best score of the year with a 7-under 63 to share the lead with Andrew Landry in the Quicken Loans National.

Spaun, who has gone back-and-forth with putters four times in his last six tournaments, quietly went about his business Thursday while most of the attention was on Woods in the group ahead of him using a mallet-style putter to help him shake out of a slump.

A new putter gave Woods a better feel, but the same middling results. He had six birdie chances from 10 feet or closer and made two of them to offset a double bogey early in his round, and he had to settle for an even-par 70.

''I shot about the score I should have shot today,'' Woods said.

Landry shot his 63 in the morning when the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm was soft, though still punishing with its thick rough. Spaun did his work in the windier afternoon, even if no one noticed. He played in the group behind Woods, and didn't even get leftovers from thousands of fans watching golf's biggest draw.

''Hell, no,'' Spaun said with a laugh. ''They don't even know who I am. They played so fast, actually. They were a solid hole ahead of us. ... I was kind of nervous, but I was more excited. I was like, 'Oh, I'm going to get to see his second shots from looking back from the tee.' But they played so fast, I didn't even see him at all. I just saw his pink shirt way in the distance.''

Full-field scores from the Quicken Loans National

Quicken Loans National: Articles, photos and videos

He would have seen solid play early, some wild shots off the tee by Woods in the middle and flawless work from tee-to-green late.

Spaun wouldn't have seen many putts go in.

Woods had five straight birdie chances from 8 feet or closer on the back nine. He made two of them - one of them from 3 feet - and didn't make a putt longer than 10 feet the entire round. Woods kept the round from getting away from him with two big par saves to start the back nine, both times having to chop it back to the fairway. He got up and down from 147 yards on No. 11 by making a 6-foot putt.

''I rolled it well,'' Woods said. ''I mean, hey, if I'm hitting putts on my line with my speed, then I'm happy. They'll go in eventually.''

It was the first competitive round for Woods on the TPC Potomac, and his first time playing the tournament since 2015. This also is the last edition, and the field is among the weakest this year on the PGA Tour. Rickie Fowler is the only player in the top 10 in the world, and he also rallied for a 70.

Even when he kept it in the short grass off the tee, Woods didn't have a reasonable birdie chance until No. 5, and he missed from 10 feet.

And then he ran into trouble on the par-4 sixth, starting with a tee shot he pulled left that caromed off a tree and landed in the mown path that leads from the tee to the fairway. Woods tried to hit a 3-wood to the green and it came up short and into the hazard. He had to drop it in more rough, came up just short of the green and wound up making a 4-foot putt to escape with double bogey.

Going with an iron off the tee at the par-5 10th, he pulled that into the hazard but at least was able to chop it back to the fairway, rip a fairway metal around the green and chip it close to save par. On the next hole, he blasted a tee shot well right, over the gallery, and had to pitch out back into play again. That par felt like a birdie.

''That kept the momentum somewhat on my side,'' Woods said. ''I knew I had some birdie holes coming up to try to get back to under par for the day, and I was close.''

The course was the fourth-toughest on the PGA Tour last year, trailing only three majors, though it was soft enough and the wind was mild so that low scores were available. Kyle Stanley won at 7-under 273 last year. Landry and Spaun shared the lead at 7 under after one round.

''I expect that if we don't get any rain the next few days, the course is going to firm up, greens get firm, get a little bit quicker, but it's not going to be like last year,'' Billy Horschel said after his 64. ''So you're going to have to go out with the mindset that it's a little bit different course, you can't be as conservative, you've got to still try and make birdies.''

Andrew Putnam also was at 64 while playing in the afternoon. Beau Hossler and Abraham Ancer were another shot behind.

Woods has been at least six shots behind - and no better than a tie for 29th - after the opening round of his last six tournaments dating to the Masters.

Doug Ferguson is the national golf writer for The Associated Press.

2018 Quicken Loans National

Getty Images

Kelly (66) leads by two at U.S. Senior Open

By Associated PressJune 29, 2018, 1:31 am

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Jerry Kelly made his only bogey of the day on No. 18 to close out the first round of the U.S. Senior Open with a two-shot lead at 4-under 66.

Kelly had a tricky 4-footer to save par, but when it slid to the right, he joined every other player in the 155-man field with at least one bogey on the card.

With a handful of players still on the Broadmoor course, only eight had broken par.

Rocco Mediate, Miguel Angel Jimenez Kevin Sutherland and Deane Pappas finished at 68. Mediate is in the mix 10 years after his classic 19-hole playoff loss to Tiger Woods at the U.S. Open.

Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz, who won a playoff in qualifying to make the field, made only five pars and finished at 15-over 85.

2018 U.S. Senior Open

