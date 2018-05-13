Following his lowest career round at Sawgrass, a 7-under 65 on Saturday, Tiger Woods got off to a fast start Sunday at The Players.
The two-time Players Champion failed to take advantage of the par-5 second, but made up for it with this birdie at the par-3 third:
Sunday red.
Sunday roar.
One hole later, Woods found the left side of the fairway at the par-4 fourth, used the slope of the green to feed the ball the to the far-left pin, and cleaned up a 4-footer for his second birdie of the round, moving him to 10 under par.
Jordan to 4 feet, 3 inches.
Tiger to 4 feet, 2 inches.
Got a feeling they'll be doing this all day.
Roll it in, @TigerWoods.
-2 thru 4.
Woods would go back to back to back at the difficult par-4 fifth, hammering a drive 320 yards, dropping his approach over the flagstick, and ramming in a 20-footer.
Birdie.
Birdie.
Birdie.
