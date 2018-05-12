Getty Images

Watch: Birdie after birdie after birdie for Tiger

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 12, 2018, 5:05 pm

Tiger Woods made the cut on the number at The Players Championship. After playing his first two days at TPC Sawgrass in 1 under par, Woods birdied eight of his first 12 holes in Round 3. Here's a look at some of the highlights.

Here's birdie No. 1 at the par-4 first:

And at the par-5 second:

And the par-4 fourth:

With a fourth birdie at the par-4 fifth, Woods moved to 5 under for the championship and, at the time, into a tie for 25th place.

And it didn't stop there. Woods made his fifth birdie of the day at the par-4 seventh. That got him to 6 under, overall, and in a tie for 17th.

A tap-in birdie at the par-5 ninth completed a six-birdie, no-bogey, front-nine 30. Woods hit six of seven fairways and eight of nine greens in regulation. He needed just 11 putts. Tiger turned in 7 under par, for the championship, and just three shots back of second place.

Following a par to start the back nine, Woods hit the green in two on the par-5 11th and successfully two-putted for birdie. That got him to 7 under on the day, 8 under for the tournament, and into a tie for eighth.

After nearly holing his approach shot on the par-4 12th, Woods made this birdie to get to 8 under for the day.

That, however, proved to be Woods' final birdie of the day. He bogeyed the par-4 14th and then parred his way home for a 7-under 65. He was tied for eighth upon the conclusion of his round.

Article Tags: 2018 Players Championship, Tiger Woods

Trending

Getty Images

Hughes: 'Goosebumps' and 'shivers' playing with Tiger

By Ryan LavnerMay 12, 2018, 6:16 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Mackenzie Hughes’ only prior interaction with Tiger Woods came earlier this year. Seated five feet away from him in the Bay Hill locker room, the 27-year-old Canadian was too shy to introduce himself.

“I had no valid excuse to say, 'Hey, I’m Mackenzie Hughes,'” he said with a laugh Saturday. “So I just sat there quietly and listened in, a fly on the wall.”

Hughes finally got his opportunity during the third round of The Players, as he teed off with his boyhood idol at 9 a.m., more than five hours before the leaders. And Woods put on quite a show, playing his first 12 holes in 8 under and firing his career-best round at TPC Sawgrass, a 7-under 65 that, at least for a few moments, vaulted him into the top 10.

All things considered, Hughes acquitted himself nicely, too, running off four birdies in a row around the turn and shooting 68.

“The crowd knew I was there,” he said. “Got a couple claps.”

It's been a rough season for Hughes. The 2016 RSM champion has played 16 events, missing 13 cuts and finishing no better than 54th.

Full-field scores from the The Players Championship

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

But an experience like he had Saturday could prove invaluable. His 4-under 68 was his lowest score to par this season.

“It’s 90 degrees,” he said, “but I can assure you I had some goosebumps and shivers at times out there when you hear some of the roars and you realize that you’re playing with Tiger Woods and he’s doing what he’s doing and I’m hanging in there. It was fun.”

Echoing what several of the other young players have said this season, Hughes was surprised by the circus that accompanies Woods during every round. He played with Phil Mickelson during his first Tour start, in Napa, Calif., but this wasn’t comparable.

“The amount of yelling, all the comments, I don’t know how he does this every day,” he said. “It almost makes me appreciate what he does more.”

Earlier this year, at the Honda Classic, Patton Kizzire said that he was more nervous playing alongside Woods than during his two wins this season.

Hughes could relate.

“Starting out it had that vibe that you were playing for a title, playing to win,” he said. “It had that feel to it, which is crazy at 9 a.m. on a Saturday morning. But that’s just what he does. I wasn’t terrified of the moment, but it gets the butterflies going in a good way.”

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, Mackenzie Hughes, 2018 Players Championship

Trending

Getty Images

TT Postscript: Saturday 65 a thing of beauty

By Tiger TrackerMay 12, 2018, 6:08 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – After sweating the cut line, Tiger Woods turned in a third-round performance at The Players Championship that was a thing of beauty. Some thoughts and reflections from walking all 18 holes with the man as he vaulted up the leaderboard at TPC Sawgrass:

• Woods went out in 6-under 30, ultimately shooting a 7-under 65 that serves as his lowest career round in 66 trips around TPC Sawgrass. It also marked his lowest score of the season, his best since a 65 at the 2015 Wyndham Championship and his lowest score to par since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

• Woods credited his success to finally getting off to a hot start, having birdied four of his first five holes. He admitted that after reaching 8 under through 12 holes, he felt a course-record 62 was within reach. “Realistically, I probably could have got a couple more out of it and got to 10 for the day,” he said.

• Woods’ third-round stat line: 11 of 14 fairways, 15 of 18 greens in regulation and 27 putts – his best effort all week in each category. “Eventually I was going to put all the pieces together,” he said. “Today, for the most part, I did that.”

Full-field scores from the The Players Championship

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

• Fueling Woods’ hot start was a potent combination of accurate irons and timely putting. After making only 59 feet worth of putts during a second-round 71, Woods made more than 64 feet of putts over just his first seven holes Saturday. He listed his 3-iron approaches on Nos. 8, 9 and 11 among his best long irons of the week.

• According to Woods, his solid ball-striking traced back to a positive warm-up session on the range. “I just felt more comfortable with it and consequently today I was able to shape the ball both ways and started to control it a little bit better today,” he said.

• In a round chock full of highlights, there were a few shots he wanted to have back. Woods remains vexed by the tee shot at No. 14, having pushed it into the thick rough and dunes each of the first three days. And his chances of tying the course record went out the window when he missed a 7-footer for birdie on No. 16. “Wish I could have gotten that one,” he said.

• After starting the day at the bottom of the pack and 14 shots off the lead, Woods was T-8 after he finished his round. But with the leaders still yet to tee off, he didn’t expect that standing to last very long. “With this heat and humidity and these greens as soft as they are, these guys are going to tear this place apart.”

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2018 Players Championship, Tiger Tracker, TT Postscript

Trending

Getty Images

Spieth's putter catches fire in Saturday 65

By Rex HoggardMay 12, 2018, 5:14 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Even for the best players, golf can be a cruel game.

In his young career, Jordan Spieth has established himself as one of the sport's best clutch putters, but this season those normally automatic attempts have proven increasingly difficult.

“Sometimes this game can kind of tear you down and make you think some of the best parts of your game are some of the worst parts of your game when really it's so close,” Spieth said on Saturday at The Players. “With the top players, there's such a fine line.”

Full-field scores from the The Players Championship

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Spieth found himself on the correct side of that line on Day 3 at TPC Sawgrass, teeing off in the second group on his way to a 7-under 65 that vaulted him, at least temporarily, into the top 10 at 8 under par.

For Spieth, there was no mystery as to how he was able to post his lowest round ever at The Players. He needed just 24 putts, with seven one-putts on his inward loop which included birdies at Nos. 11, 12, 13, 16, 17 and 18.

He was 17 for 17 on putts from 10 feet or closer.

“I'm telling you, if you don't miss a putt inside of 15 feet, golf is pretty easy,” he said. “But when you are making half of them, like I was the first round, then it's a harder game. So I felt like I had the freedom in the stroke.”

Article Tags: Jordan Spieth, 2018 Players Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Tiger Tracker: The Players Championship

By Tiger TrackerMay 12, 2018, 5:05 pm

Tiger Woods birdied eight of his first 12 holes on Saturday at TPC Sawgrass, en route to a 7-under 65 in the third round of The Players Championship.

Article Tags: Tiger Tracker, Tiger Woods, 2018 Players Championship

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.