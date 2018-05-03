Getty Images

Webb making second start in 'experimental' year

By Randall MellMay 3, 2018, 4:30 pm

Hall of Famer Karrie Webb’s “experimental” year continues with just her second start of the season at this week’s Volunteers of America Texas Classic.

Webb announced at year’s start that she was dramatically cutting back her schedule, to just nine or 10 events this year, as she seeks to cultivate a larger life outside of golf.

Webb, 43, told the LPGA podcast team of Bret Lasky and Amy Rogers this week that her performances as a part-time player this season will dictate how much she’ll play next year and beyond.

“It’s a transition,” Webb said. “I would love to think I could play part-time and be competitive. I don’t want to play 10 tournaments and just be out here. I would like to think I could play well. I guess this year is just an experimental year, to see how that all fits in. It would be great if I could do that. I might do that schedule for a few years.”

If Webb doesn’t feel like she is competitive as a part-time player, she hinted it could lead to her more significantly stepping away from a tour schedule, though she said she would never use the word retirement.

“I don’t know if I will ever say ‘This is it,’ because there’s the Legends Tour, and there is other golf to play,” Webb said. “I might not be on the LPGA, but it doesn’t mean I’m not playing golf.”

With 41 LPGA titles, seven of them majors, Webb said she still enjoys competing. At year’s start, she said she took note of Steve Stricker’s scheduling, and his ability to remain competitive while cutting back his PGA Tour schedule a few years back. She’s hoping that model works for her.

Webb spent two-and-a-half months in Australia at year’s start, her longest consecutive stay in her homeland since she began playing the LPGA. She says she is playing less to try to enjoy the life she has missed outside of golf.

“When I was in my 20s, making decisions between a friend’s wedding or golf or some life event, it was very easy to choose golf and my career,” Webb said back in February. “As the years have gone on, I’ve still put golf first, but the last handful of years I haven’t felt good about always choosing golf.”

Webb will play the Kingsmill Championship in two weeks and then the U.S. Women’s Open, which awarded her a special exemption to play at Shoal Creek, at the end of this month.

Rory: Masters 'a notch above the other ones'

By Rex HoggardMay 3, 2018, 6:09 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – His unbridled honesty is one of Rory McIlroy’s most endearing qualities, but there have been times in his career when being forthright has been misconstrued.

Wednesday was an example of that when the Northern Irishman was asked about the Masters.

“The Masters has now become the biggest golf tournament in the world, and I'm comfortable saying that,” he said.

That comment produced some push back, particularly in the United Kingdom where the Open Championship is more often considered the pinnacle of the Grand Slam season.

On Thursday following a first-round 68 that left him two strokes off the early lead at the Wells Fargo Championship, McIlroy added some context to his original remarks.

“I sort of was trying to say if you look at where the U.S. Open and the Open were compared to the Masters 50 years ago, they were bigger golf tournaments,” he said. “Now, I think after everything that's happened over the past 50 years and the improvements that Augusta makes year on year, I feel like the amount of time between the last major of the season, the first major of the season, the hype, the eyeballs, the everything, I think it's just a notch above the other ones.”

McIlroy also pointed out that the Open Championship and U.S. Open, as well as the PGA Championship, have played critical roles in his career.

“I'm a proud winner of both of those tournaments [the Open and U.S. Open]. I wasn't trying to be disrespectful at all,” he said. “I was just trying to say that from where those tournaments were in stature in this game to where now the Masters is, I feel like the Masters has replaced those two tournaments.”

McIlroy finds quick fix on range, fires 68 at Wells Fargo

By Rex HoggardMay 3, 2018, 5:48 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Following his pro-am on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy was not happy.

His swing, which is regarded as one of the most explosive in the game, wasn’t right and he didn’t know why, so after his round he retreated to the practice range with his TrackMan in tow.

“It's funny, like I was hitting the ball left in the pro-am. I thought it was because I was getting underneath it. I thought my swing plane and my path, I was getting inside out,” he explained. “But I wasn't at all, it was actually the other way, it was more clubface. The clubface was coming in just a touch left at impact, and then with the speed that I have, it just accentuates it.”

McIlroy said it took him five swings to discover and correct the problem, essentially felling as if he’s “holding” the clubface square longer through impact, and the result was impressive with a first-round 68 that left one off the lead when he finished.

His more predictable swing combined well at Quail Hollow, where he’s won the Wells Fargo Championship twice, and helped fuel his already high appreciation of the course.

“I love this place. I play well. I feel like I don't have to play that good and I can still get it around,” he said. “It's a very comfortable golf course for me.”

Tiger Tracker: Wells Fargo Championship

By Tiger TrackerMay 3, 2018, 5:15 pm

Tiger Woods returns to competition for his first event since the Masters, and his first of two consecutive tournaments. We're tracking him at Quail Hollow.

Driven: Oklahoma State Cowyboys Premieres Monday 5/7

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 3, 2018, 4:18 pm

Golf Channel teamed up with PGA Tour superstar Rickie Fowler to give viewers a dramatic behind-the-scenes look into Fowler’s alma mater in a four-part documentary series – Driven: Oklahoma State Cowboys. Embedded for the duration of the 2017-18 season, Driven will showcase the personal and competitive journey of the Oklahoma State men’s golf team, which is currently the unanimous No. 1 ranked team in the nation and riding a historic seven-tournament winning streak. One of Oklahoma State’s most-decorated players as the nation’s former top-ranked amateur, Fowler was the first freshman in NCAA history to win the Ben Hogan award as the NCAA’s top men’s golfer in 2008.

The first three installments will premiere on Golf Channel (Mondays: May 7, 14, and 21), encores airing on NBCSN, and the finale on NBC, Saturday, June 16, recapping their historic season culminated by their run at a potential 11th national championship for the program.

Watch Driven on TV and via streaming. Join in on the social media conversation by following Golf Channel on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and using #DrivenGC

Driven: Oklahoma State Cowboys Programming Schedule

Episode 1:       Monday, May 7          10 p.m. ET      Golf Channel

Episode 2:       Monday, May 14        10 p.m. ET      Golf Channel

Episode 3:       Monday, May 21        9 p.m. ET        Golf Channel

Episode 4:       Saturday, June 16       5 p.m. ET        NBC

