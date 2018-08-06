Getty Images

WGC-Bridgestone purse payout: JT nets $1.7 million

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 6, 2018, 11:30 am

Justin Thomas added another PGA Tour title to his collection and a bunch more cash to his bank account. Here's how the purse was paid out at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

1 Justin Thomas -15 $1,700,000
2 Kyle Stanley -11 $1,072,000
T3 Thorbjorn Olesen -10 $510,000
T3 Dustin Johnson -10 $510,000
5 Brooks Koepka -9 $357,000
T6 Aaron Wise -8 $241,375
T6 Anirban Lahiri -8 $241,375
T6 Patrick Cantlay -8 $241,375
T6 Rory McIlroy -8 $241,375
T10 Tony Finau -7 $160,875
T10 Si Woo Kim -7 $160,875
T10 Jason Day -7 $160,875
T10 Ian Poulter -7 $160,875
T14 Matt Kuchar -6 $128,250
T14 Tommy Fleetwood -6 $128,250
T14 Marc Leishman -6 $128,250
T17 Gary Woodland -5 $104,250
T17 Ross Fisher -5 $104,250
T17 Zach Johnson -5 $104,250
T17 Rafael Cabrera Bello -5 $104,250
T17 Rickie Fowler -5 $104,250
T17 Jon Rahm -5 $104,250
23 Cameron Smith -4 $92,250
T24 Phil Mickelson -3 $87,250
T24 Webb Simpson -3 $87,250
T24 Luke List -3 $87,250
T24 Louis Oosthuizen -3 $87,250
T28 Tyrrell Hatton -2 $81,250
T28 Patrick Reed -2 $81,250
30 Bryson DeChambeau -1 $79,250
T31 Charl Schwartzel E $74,750
T31 Paul Casey E $74,750
T31 Patton Kizzire E $74,750
T31 Kiradech Aphibarnrat E $74,750
T31 Alexander Noren E $74,750
T31 Tiger Woods E $74,750
T31 Kevin Na E $74,750
T31 Bubba Watson E $74,750
T39 Francesco Molinari 1 $66,250
T39 Kevin Chappell 1 $66,250
T39 Ryuko Tokimatsu 1 $66,250
T39 Kevin Kisner 1 $66,250
T39 Hideki Matsuyama 1 $66,250
T39 Henrik Stenson 1 $66,250
T39 Wade Ormsby 1 $66,250
T39 Sergio Garcia 1 $66,250
T39 Li Haotong 1 $66,250
T48 Ted Potter Jr. 2 $59,250
T48 Alexander Bjork 2 $59,250
T48 Russell Knox 2 $59,250
T48 Matthew Fitzpatrick 2 $59,250
T48 Daniel Berger 2 $59,250
T53 Jhonattan Vegas 3 $54,875
T53 Austin Cook 3 $54,875
T53 Charley Hoffman 3 $54,875
T53 Brandon Stone 3 $54,875
T57 Byeong Hun An 4 $52,750
T57 Andrew Landry 4 $52,750
T57 Adam Scott 4 $52,750
T60 Brendan Steele 5 $51,500
T60 Jordan Spieth 5 $51,500
62 Brian Harman 6 $50,750
T63 Branden Grace 7 $49,750
T63 Satoshi Kodaira 7 $49,750
T63 Pat Perez 7 $49,750
T66 Paul Dunne 8 $48,500
T66 Emiliano Grillo 8 $48,500
68 Xander Schauffele 12 $47,750
T69 Kodai Ichihara 13 $47,000
T69 Shubhankar Sharma 13 $47,000
71 Jaco Ahlers 23 $46,500
Monday Scramble: JT the PGA favorite?

By Ryan LavnerAugust 6, 2018, 3:00 pm

Justin Thomas dominates, Tiger Woods looks lethargic, Georgia Hall wins her first event, Phil Mickelson puts on his dancing shoes and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:

Remember that ridiculous storyline that Justin Thomas was stuck in Jordan Spieth’s shadow?

Now it’s worth debating whether it’ll be Thomas or Spieth, both 25, who will wind up with the better careers.

Thomas might trail by two in the major department (for now), but he did reach another milestone first – becoming the youngest player to win a major, a World Golf Championship and a FedExCup title.

It’s his ninth career win – Spieth has two more, but with a two-year head start on Tour – and eighth in the past two seasons. Viewed another way: Thomas has more Ws since the start of last season than Matt Kuchar has in his entire career (seven).

While Spieth has showed some of his frailties this season, Thomas has backed up his breakout, five-win campaign with another (at least) three-win season that included a WGC title, as well as a playoff loss in another WGC (Mexico) and a semifinal exit at the WGC-Match Play.

Now comes his title defense at the PGA – and another chance to prove that perhaps he’s the best player of this generation.

1. Thomas felt as though it’d been forever since he earned a title – and in our what-have-you-done-for-me-lately? sports culture, maybe it had been. He hadn’t won on Tour since beating Luke List in a playoff at the Honda Classic at the end of February.

Since then, he’d notched only a single top-10.

And so he gathered his team at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational  to figure out what’s going on and what they can do differently.

He put together the most patient performance of his career, dusting Rory McIlroy, head to head, and coasting to a four-shot win against an elite field.  

2. This one was particularly meaningful for Thomas.

It was the first time that his grandparents, Paul and Phyllis, were able to watch him win on Tour in person. Paul is a longtime PGA member, while Phyllis motored around Firestone in 90-degree heat with the aid of a walker.

And so when he was about to finish off his final round, he looked to the right of the green and spotted two generations – his parents, Mike and Jani, but also his grandparents.

He choked up.

“I just got a huge knot in my throat and I had to put my head down,” he said. “I’ve never gotten like that on the golf course before. You just don’t know if they’re ever going to see me win if I don’t win here. So it was pretty cool to get it done.”

3. The biggest surprise was how easy Thomas made it look compared to his chasers.

The final round featured more difficult conditions, with quicker, firmer greens and a stiffer breeze. But Thomas was seemingly the only one who could hold it together.

His playing competitor, McIlroy, played a six-hole stretch in 4 over around the turn. He shot 73.

Ian Poulter shot 74.

Jason Day played his last six holes in 5 over.

Marc Leishman made four straight bogeys on the back nine and shot 74.

Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler: 73.  

It added up to a Sunday snoozer.

4. At a place he’s won eight times, Tiger Woods played his last 30 holes in 6 over par and didn’t look very good doing it. He tied for 31st.

Woods dismissed questions about whether he was feeling OK, physically. “I’m fine,” he said, even if anyone watching, either in person or on TV, noticed that he was moving more cautiously. His swing speed continued to decline, too – it was 4 mph slower than Quail Hollow in May.

Woods looked lethargic and run down – forgivable for one week in a long season, but slightly troubling for a 42-year-old coming off major back surgery, playing his first full season in five years and with an upcoming stretch of important golf in which he’ll need to play six more times in a seven-week span.

Managing fatigue will be his biggest concern the rest of the year.

5. Woods finished the week ranked outside the top 45 (of 71) in strokes gained: off the tee, approach the green, around the green and tee to green. Stats like that don’t portend well for Bellerive, where he’ll need to ball-strike his way into contention.

6. Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis returns to the major-championship spotlight this week for the first time since 1992.

The course was supposed to host the 2001 WGC-American Express Championship, but the event was canceled because of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. In 2008, Camilo Villegas won the BMW Championship there at 15 under. The guys he beat, in order: Dudley Hart, Jim Furyk, Anthony Kim, Stephen Ames, K.J. Choi and D.J. Trahan.

So not much you can draw from there.

It’s a beefy track (topping out at almost 7,600 yards) that should yield plenty of birdies in the warm, humid conditions.  

7. And so here is one man’s top 10 list for the year’s final major:

1. Dustin Johnson: The world No. 1 should be rolling heading into Bellerive after his 66-64 weekend at Firestone.
2. Justin Thomas: Conquered a track at which he’s previously struggled (Firestone), and now turns to a title defense with all parts clicking.
3. Rory McIlroy: Wilted alongside Thomas in Akron, but PGA setups are most conducive to his style of play.
4. Brooks Koepka: No weaknesses and seemingly always plays major tests well.
5. Jason Day: The best putter in the world. That usually works at majors.
6. Tommy Fleetwood: Would have challenged for the WGC title if not for a poor third round. He has three consecutive top 15s worldwide.
7. Justin Rose: Hoping his WD from Firestone was merely cautionary, with a test on deck. Arguably the most consistently good player in the world this year.  
8. Rickie Fowler: Yep. We're falling for him again.
9. Tony Finau: Top-10s in all three majors this year, and a birdie-fest would suit him nicely.
10. Jordan Spieth: Felt wrong to leave him out of a top-10 list, though there’s plenty of reason for skepticism, from his continued shaky ball-striking to his final-round surprise at Carnoustie to his T-60 at Bridgestone to the external pressure of trying to capture the career Grand Slam.

8. The Ryder Cup picture will start to come into focus after this week’s PGA Championship. It’s the final week for a player to qualify on his own merit – and there could be plenty of volatility, with double points at stake.

The top 8 players after the PGA are automatically named to the team. Right now, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Justin Thomas are the only players who have clinched their spot. Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth are virtually guaranteed. Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson have work to do to secure their spot in the top 8.

Of the challengers, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson are the most intriguing. Even after a standout season, DeChambeau isn’t a shoe-in for a captain’s pick, while Mickelson could save captain Jim Furyk a pick if he qualifies on his own.

9. Georgia Hall sure made her first win as a pro count.

After an auspicious debut at the Solheim Cup, hopes were high for the 22-year-old English woman. A year later, she became the second Brit to win The Open since the event became a major in 2001.

Hall was named Georgia after Nick Faldo’s 1996 Masters victory. His final-round score that day, when he overtook a collapsing Greg Norman? A final-round 67.

What was Hall’s closing score at Royal Lytham. A 67, of course. 

10. Hall held off a game Pornanong Phatlum for the title, and the leaderboard featured plenty of international flair. Interested observers needed to scroll all the way down to Jaye Marie Green, in a tie for 15th, to find the first American.

U.S. women now have gone 0-for-their-last-6 majors, and they’ve won just two of the last 18. It’s reasonable to wonder if it’ll get better any time soon.

Lexi Thompson is currently on a self-imposed break, after a difficult year and a half on and off the course. Michelle Wie withdrew from The Open because of wrist problems. Cristie Kerr is 40. Brittany Lincicome is too often a non-factor. Paula Creamer couldn’t even qualify for The Open.

And so it seems U-S-A’s best major hopes going forward are 2017 Women’s PGA champ Danielle Kang and Jessica Korda, the 25-year-old who has finished T-4 in a pair of 2018 majors. It helps, too, that both are dynamic personalities.  

Other than that … the outlook is pretty bleak.

Phil Mickelson is totally comfortable in his own skin.

How else to describe what else we saw last week, when Mickelson moved and grooved his way to social-media fame with this Mizzen+Main ad?

To make an impact today, your ad needs to either be really good, or it needs to be SO bad that it’s good.

And this was bad. Really, really, intentionally bad – and it worked.

Give Mickelson credit: He’s not afraid to go out of his comfort zone. He’s not afraid to laugh at himself. He’s not afraid that his kids will be embarrassed and not want to talk to him again. 

It's been just about the strangest year possible for Lefty.

This week's award winners ... 

Farewell: Firestone. And good riddance! If not for Woods’ dominance there, the South Course would be the most unmemorable track these guys play all year – a series of indistinguishable, 400-to-460-yard par 4s with trees lining both sides and bunkers fronting the greens. Yawn. But don’t worry, the WGC move to TPC Southwind will really spice things up – DJ won there this year by hitting lots of iron-wedge into the par 4s …

Horses for Courses?: JT. Or not. In two previous tours around Firestone, he hadn’t finished better than T-28. “I’m glad I finally played well around here, just in time to leave,” he said.

East Lake Bound?: Andrew Putnam. He won the Barracuda Championship, but it’s been a sneaky-good season. He lost to DJ in Memphis and also posted three other top-10 finishes. He’s now 31st in the FedExCup standings, needing one more solid week to ensure that he gets to the Tour Championship.  

Case of the Mondays: John Oda. The former UNLV Monday qualified for the Reno event and tied for third – the best finish by a late entry this year. It’s also his second top-10 of the season (Mayakoba).

Turning Back the Clock: Ernie Els. His tie for third at the European Tour’s Fiji Invitational was his best worldwide finish in nearly five years.

Back in the Winner’s Circle: Oliver Wilson. A decade ago, he was a European Ryder Cupper. On Sunday, he won on the European Challenge Tour, in Sweden, as he continues to grind in hopes of making it back to the big leagues.

Hammer Time: Cole Hammer. He basically went wire to wire at the Western Amateur, co-medaling during the four-round stroke-play qualifier and then edging all four of his match-play opponents by a 1-up margin. Texas has had several impact players over the past few years – Jordan Spieth, Brandon Stone, Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim – and now comes Hammer, who will join the Longhorns this fall. Speaking of young ballers ... 

Remember the Name: Akshay Bhatia. The 16-year-old left-hander from North Carolina (who apparently is looking to turn pro at 18 and not attend college) is making his presence felt at the junior level. Over the past year, he’s won the Junior PGA, the prestigious Sage Valley event, the AJGA Polo Junior and reached the finals of the U.S. Junior. He just defended his title at the Junior PGA by doing this: 

Blown Fantasy Pick of the Week: Xander Schauffele. After a career-best major showing at The Open, the reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year backed up by … finishing 68th out of 71 players, following a closing 78. Momentum heading into the PGA, we think not. Sigh.

Woods appears to be running out of gas

By Ryan LavnerAugust 6, 2018, 2:29 pm

It’s the home stretch of the season, and over the next two months Tiger Woods might battle his body as much as his competition.

With 13 starts this season, he has already played his busiest schedule in five years. His upcoming slate is even more jam-packed, and he’s on pace to play as many as 18 PGA Tour events – something he has done only once since 2005.

And so a question on the eve of the PGA Championship: Just how much gas does Woods have left in the tank?

At the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, at one of his personal playgrounds, at a tournament he desperately wanted to win, Woods looked lethargic. In many ways, that’s understandable. He’s nearing the end of a long season. He played poorly Saturday and plummeted down the leaderboard, dashing any hopes of title No. 9. And he’s 42, with a brittle body that last year underwent a Hail Mary back fusion to prolong his career.

But there were at least a few troubling signs in Akron, more than just his continued inability to finish off rounds. Woods denied that he felt any pain or discomfort – “I’m fine,” he said dismissively. “Just played like crap.” – but it was apparent to everyone watching in person or on TV that he wasn’t swinging with the same velocity, walking with the same fluidity or even picking his ball out of the cup with the same ease of movement. 

Statistics backed up the fatigue factor, as his measured swing speed continues to decrease:

• 122.6 mph (Quail Hollow)

• 119.4 mph (Players)

• 118.5 mph (Memorial)

• 118.0 mph (Quicken Loans)

• Sunday at Firestone, he clocked in at 117.7 mph

That was still 20th-best in a field of 71, but nearly 6 mph slower than when he was measured at the Honda Classic in late February.

It’s tempting to chalk this up to an off-week, to a few bad days when he wasn’t feeling or swinging his best; at the Memorial this year, he conceded that his back was stiff and that, with this kind of procedure, some days will feel better than others. But over the next two months, Woods won’t have many opportunities for what appears to be some much-needed downtime.

After his stunning near-miss at The Open – where he mostly laid back off the tee and relied on his sublime iron play and links golf IQ – Woods didn’t pick up a club for nine days. He needed to recuperate, but without much practice time, he wasn’t as sharp as he needed to be at Firestone.

After the final round, Woods spoke of how differently his body recovers, now that he’s 42. Years ago, he said he’d run three or four miles after a round to “cool off.” Now, if he’s feeling frisky, he’ll log a half-hour range session, but mostly he opts for rest.

“That’s one of the challenges as we age is trying to recover for the next day,” he said. “It’s got a lot harder.”

Today’s young stars like Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth – all 25 or younger – don’t have those problems, not yet anyway, which makes Woods’ ongoing war against himself, his younger and fitter competitors, and time even more compelling.

The Bridgestone marked the beginning of a frenetic finish in which he’ll need to play at least five events in six weeks – and as many as seven times in nine weeks, if he qualifies for the 30-man Tour Championship (currently 47th in points) and makes the U.S. Ryder Cup team (seemingly a lock for a captain’s pick).

That’s a lot of important, stressful golf, even for those in their mid-20s.

Given the depths of his life and career a year ago, Woods’ results and stats this year have been nothing short of astounding. But all of that strong play also means that he has put his body under enormous (and perhaps unexpected) strain.

Woods has never been totally forthcoming about his body and how he’s feeling, but you can bet that he’s looking forward to Oct. 1.

Then, and only then, will he finally be able to let his battered body recover.

JT back to No. 2 in OWGR; sets sights on No. 1

By Ryan LavnerAugust 6, 2018, 12:20 pm

Justin Thomas set himself up for another run at world No. 1.

Thomas returned to the No. 2 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking following his impressive victory Sunday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. The exact scenarios will be known later this week, but it appears that Thomas will be able to reclaim the No. 1 spot with a win or a runner-up finish at this week’s PGA Championship, assuming he gets some help from Dustin Johnson.

Thomas held the No. 1 ranking for about three weeks this spring.

On Sunday, he flip-flopped spots in the world ranking with Justin Rose, who withdrew from Firestone because of back spasms.

Updated Official World Golf Ranking

Rory McIlroy jumped from seventh to fifth in the world after his tie for sixth at the final WGC of the season, though he’d probably view the final round as a missed opportunity. Playing in the final group with Thomas, McIlroy shot 73 on Sunday and slipped down the leaderboard.

Trading spots with McIlroy was Jon Rahm, who moved from fifth to seventh after his tie for 17th in Akron.

Tiger Woods gained entry into the final Tour event at Firestone by sitting 50th in the standings after The Open. After a tie for 31st last week, he actually dropped a spot, to No. 51.

Here is the top 10 in the world, in order, heading into the final major of the year: Johnson, Thomas, Rose, Brooks Koepka, McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day.

Tight race for top 8 in final week of Ryder Cup qualifying

By Ryan LavnerAugust 6, 2018, 12:10 pm

The top 12 in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings remain unchanged after the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

With just one week left in automatic qualifying, only Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed have secured their spots in Paris. Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth are all but guaranteed to be there, too. But the positions are more precarious for Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson, who currently occupy the Nos. 7 and 8 spots, respectively.

Fowler has about a 500-point lead on No. 10 Phil Mickelson – the type of advantage that could be disappear with double points at stake at this week’s PGA Championship. (A player earns two points per every $1,000 earned.)   

Bryson DeChambeau, meanwhile, trails Webb Simpson by just 49 points entering the final week of qualifying.

Current U.S. Ryder Cup standings

Kyle Stanley made the biggest move last week at Firestone, jumping from 19th to 14th following his runner-up finish.

Tiger Woods remained in 20th place.

On the European side, Thorbjorn Olesen moved closer to the top 8, following his closing 64 and tie for third in Akron. Olesen is now fifth on the European Points list and ninth in World Points – one spot outside the automatic qualifiers on each – and also has strengthened his case to be one of captain Thomas Bjorn’s four wildcard selections.

As of now, the European team looks like this: Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Alex Noren and Paul Casey.

