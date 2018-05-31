Getty Images

Woods (72): Back was tight, but no pain in Rd. 1

By Rex HoggardMay 31, 2018, 6:44 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Tiger Woods has spent the last six months talking about his rebuilt back and the fusion surgery that led to him missing last season.

He’s talked about being unsure if he’d ever return following surgery in April 2017 and how slow the recovery process was. What he hadn’t talked about was how that surgically repaired back isn’t always 100 percent – at least during a Tour round. That changed on Thursday at the Memorial.

“I wasn't rotating very well today, back was tight, and just it is what it is some days,” he said following an even-par 72.

Woods played his first seven holes in 4 over par before making some “tweaks” on his inward loop to salvage his round with birdies at Nos. 2, 5, 6 and 7.

Although Woods stressed that there was no pain in his back, he did seem to suggest that following four back surgeries during his career, this is the new normal.

“I just have days like that. It's aging and it's surgeries. Just got to make the adjustments,” Woods said. “I'm able to make them now. Beginning of the year, I wasn't able to make them, because I didn't really know what to do yet. But now you see me making these adjustments on the fly.”

Woods said his back never loosened up during the round and that the changes he made were largely to his set up. He also seemed at ease with his plight following years of back pain that kept him from playing.

“I always will [have tightness]; my back is fused,” he said. “I’d rather have days like this than pain.”

Kang (69) embraces mud balls, thanks to big brother

By Randall MellMay 31, 2018, 7:58 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – So Danielle Kang’s brother isn’t so mean after all.

Making her hit mud balls when they were playing together as kids, that didn’t seem so nice back then, but the memories came back all different Thursday at the U.S. Women’s Open.

When she looked down at her ball and saw it caked with mud more than once in the first round, she didn’t freak out.

She thought of Alex.

She thought of their tough matches and big brother never sparing her a good lesson.

“I remember playing when I was 15, and I was getting so upset because the golf course was wet, and it was getting mud,” Kang said. “We were having a match, and I was trying to clean [the ball] off and he was like, ‘No, no, no, you have got to learn how to hit mud balls.’”

Kang opened with a 3-under-par 69 Thursday at Shoal Creek to get into early contention. The two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champ is looking to add a second professional major title to her breakthrough victory last year at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

She said the mud balls Thursday brought back some good memories, time spent learning to play with her brother.

“It actually gave me a sense of calm,” Kang said. “It wasn't, ‘Oh, crap, there is mud.’ You have to adjust. What is this mud going to do? How is it going to affect the shot? The fact that I have previous experience with my brother ... it definitely helped.”

Kang was asked what the secret is to hitting a mud ball.

“I can’t tell you that,” she said. “You’ve got to figure that out.”

Niemann, youngest player in field, shares early lead

By Will GrayMay 31, 2018, 7:44 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – There’s a fresh-faced assassin atop the leaderboard at the Memorial Tournament.

At age 19, Joaquin Niemann is the youngest of the 120 players gathered this week at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Then again, the former top-ranked amateur is used to holding that distinction as he continues to get his burgeoning pro career off the ground.

“I can’t wait until November when I turn 20 so no more teen years,” Niemann said.

Although he’s younger than most of the players who starred this week at the NCAA Championship, Niemann has wasted little time in adjusting to life on the play-for-pay scene. He finished sixth last month at the Valero Texas Open in his pro debut, and he tied for eighth last week at the Fort Worth Invitational.

Now the Chilean is at it again, opening with a 7-under 65 to take a share of the early lead alongside Abraham Ancer.

“I think that it has been all really quick. Two months ago I was playing the Masters as an amateur, and right now I’ve already played four tournaments as a pro,” Niemann said. “It feels really nice. I just really am enjoying what I’m doing now and still I love golf.”

Niemann has seven sponsor invites with which to secure status for 2019, but he might not even hit that limit. His top-10 in San Antonio meant he didn’t have to use an invite at the Wells Fargo Championship, and his spot last week at Colonial didn’t count against his limit because he was a Champions’ Choice selection.

The same can be said for his spot this week, which he earned by winning the McCormack Medal as the top-ranked amateur from 2017.

That honor also gained him entry into the U.S. Open and The Open, but he forfeited those spots in order to turn pro. Now his attention is on FedExCup math, as his 180 non-member points leave him 89 shy of special temporary membership, which would allow Niemann to accept unlimited sponsor invites this season. A solo seventh place finish this week would net him 90 points.

“I don’t like to think about that,” Niemann said. “I just want to be out here and enjoy my round and try to play my best and see how it goes after.”

An even bigger incentive looms if Niemann reach 365 non-member points – the equivalent of No. 125 on last season’s points list. That would lock up a full PGA Tour card for the 2018-19 season without a trip to Web.com Tour Finals, a fast-track path to status that was used by both Jordan Spieth (2013) and Jon Rahm (2016).

 

Fowler on OSU: 'Have our own place in college golf history'

By Will GrayMay 31, 2018, 6:59 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Rickie Fowler’s week got off to a good start before he even hit a shot at the Memorial Tournament.

As heavy rains softened Muirfield Village Golf Club Wednesday afternoon, Fowler was glued to the TV while watching Oklahoma State thrash Alabama in the men’s NCAA Championship match. It meant the program’s first national title since 2006 and came in front of partisan crowds at Karsten Creek Golf Club, the Cowboys’ home course.

Fowler wore an orange-and-white outfit during an even-par 72 Thursday as a nod to his alma mater in the wake of their win. While Oklahoma State was clearly the better team during the final matches, he came away impressed by the play on both sides.

“It was cool to watch,” Fowler said. “I was very impressed by Alabama, the swings on all the guys across the board. Obviously we have some that are a little, not your normal-looking swings or textbook, but there is some good golf being played in college golf right now.”

Fowler took some friendly fire before the championship from friend and former Alabama standout Justin Thomas, who claimed that Fowler was “probably not as crazy of a fan” of the Cowboys as Thomas is of the Crimson Tide. While Fowler ceded the high ground to Thomas when it comes to their respective football teams, he said Thomas and Alabama alums “can’t even start to touch” the depth of the golf network coming out of Stillwater, following the program’s 11th national title.

“I don’t like to say fraternity, but the OSU golf family is, I feel like, bigger and closer than any other college golf family or team aspect there is out there,” Fowler said. “You don’t see the crowds that came out at college golf like they did yesterday. It’s a special place, Oklahoma State golf is. We have our own place in college golf history.”

TT postscript: Tweaks turn 4 over into even par

By Tiger TrackerMay 31, 2018, 6:10 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Thursday for Tiger Woods at the Memorial was a tale of two nines, playing his first seven holes in 4 over par only to rally late on his was to an even-par round. In between, there was plenty of this and that.

• For the first time in this most recent comeback Tiger conceded that his back was not 100 percent. “I wasn’t rotating well, the back was tight,” he said. He went on to explain that a few tweaks after the turn helped alleviate that tightness and that there was no pain.

• Tiger put new TaylorMade wedges in the bag this week (56 and 60 degrees). They replaced the last Nike clubs he was still clinging to and performed well on Day 1, including a tricky 60-yard shot at the ninth hole (his last) to 6 feet and a closing par. He was also 3-for-6 in scrambling and gained 1.64 shots according to the strokes gained: around the green statistic.

• Although Tiger was seven strokes back when he completed his round, he remained optimistic. “I’m a long way back, but at least I have a fighting chance,” he said.

• The last time Tiger played the Memorial he teed off in the day’s first group on Sunday on his way to a last-place finish, and for much of his opening nine it was more of the same. To put that run in context, he went 43 holes (counting his final two rounds in 2015, his last start at Muirfield Village) in 19 over par.

• The driver was his primary concern on his opening nine, which included a pulled tee shot at the 11th that led to a bogey and a pushed drive at the 15th that sailed out of bounds and added up to a double-bogey 7. He was better on his second nine, hitting the fairway at both the fifth and the seventh holes with driver.

• Tiger said the key to his round was his second shot at the par-5 fifth hole, a 3-iron from 245 yards that set up a two-putt birdie from 46 feet. “That was huge,” he said.

