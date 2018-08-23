PARAMUS, N.J. – Tiger Woods shot an even-par 71 in the opening round of The Northern Trust, but that’s not really want anyone wanted to talk to him about.

Woods had already left Ridgewood Country Club Wednesday when official news and details broke about his $9 million Las Vegas pay-per-view match against Phil Mickelson.

There was some playful banter between the two on Twitter, with Mickelson even making a jab toward Woods because the promotional graphic showed Woods swinging a left-handed driver.

“That was a mistake in the advertising,” Woods smirked. “I can hit tee shots left-handed. That’s not a problem. But I would have a hard time getting the ball in the air left-handed (with any other club).”

Woods played in several of these made-for-TV type events back in his heyday and says he’s excited to bring something similar back, this time with his biggest rival over the past two decades. The plan is for the last couple holes at Shadow Creek on November 23 to be played under the lights.

“We’re able to showcase golf at a different time and different platforms and I think this will be fun,” Woods said.

That it’ll be pay per view (the price has not yet been announced) has rankled some. Woods responded by saying, “How many times have we all purchased fights, whether it’s MMA or it’s boxing, whatever it may be. We all purchase those fights.”

While this will be the furthest thing from a fight, it will pit golf’s two biggest heavyweights against each other in a match where both combatants, including both caddies, will be wearing microphones. There will be plenty more smack talk between the two over the next two months, but Woods says his response will likely always be similar.

“I think I’m minus-180 right now,” he said, referring to the odds that weigh heavily in his favor. “That’s all I’ve got to say.”