Woods grouped with DJ, Thomas at U.S. Open

By Will GrayJune 7, 2018, 6:45 pm

Tiger Woods will play with the top two players in the world next week when he renews his quest for a 15th major title at the U.S. Open.

Woods will tee it up at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y., 10 years after winning his third U.S. Open title at Torrey Pines. During the first two rounds he'll play alongside Dustin Johnson, who earned his first career major title two years ago at Oakmont, and Justin Thomas, the reigning PGA champion who recently ascended to the top spot in the world rankings.

Here's a look at some marquee, early-round tee times next week at the season's second major (all times ET):

7:51 a.m. Thursday, 1:36 p.m. Friday: Patrick Reed, Zach Johnson, Charl Schwartzel: Reed will play in a major as a major champ for the first time, as his Masters win in April ensures he's the only person still in the running for the single-season Grand Slam. Johnson finished T-48 at Shinnecock in 2004 in his tournament debut, while Schwartzel cracked the top 10 in both 2011 and 2015.

8:02 a.m. Thursday, 1:47 p.m. Friday: Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth: This is the close-but-not-quite trio, with all three men one leg short of the career Grand Slam. Only Mickelson can round it out at Shinnecock Hills, as he returns to the U.S. Open after skipping Erin Hills last year. McIlroy earned his first major title seven years ago at Congressional while Spieth took home the title in 2015 at Chambers Bay.

8:13 a.m. Thursday, 1:58 p.m. Friday: Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler: This group will feature plenty of well-struck iron shots, with 2014 U.S. Open runner-up Fowler leading the charge. He also finished second at the Masters earlier this year, while Leishman will look for his first top-10 finish in his seventh appearance while Matsuyama hopes to improve on last year's T-2 finish in Wisconsin.

1:14 p.m. Thursday, 7:29 a.m. Friday: Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Rafael Cabrera-Bello: This trio includes the only three Spaniards ranked inside the top 75 in the world, led by Rahm who missed the cut last year at Erin Hills but will have a chance to reach No. 1 next week. Garcia has five top-10 finishes highlighted by a T-3 back in 2005, while Cabrera-Bello has made the cut in three of four prior appearances.

1:47 p.m. Thursday, 8:02 a.m. Friday: Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas: Woods is a three-time tournament champ but is making his first appearance since 2015 and just his fourth since a T-4 finish at Pebble Beach in 2010. Johnson's missed cut last year was his first finish outside the top 5 in four years, while Thomas shot a tournament-record 63 last year at Erin Hills.

1:47 p.m. Thursday, 8:02 a.m. Friday: Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson, Martin Kaymer: Scott struggled to qualify for this week's field, but after a successful trip to sectional qualifying he will make his 68th straight start in a major. Stenson's best finish came at Pinehurst in 2014, where he finished T-4 while Kaymer cruised to his second major title.

Mickelson (66) salvages momentum in Memphis

By Will GrayJune 7, 2018, 9:08 pm

Once again playing his way into a major, Phil Mickelson is on the early leaderboard at the FedEx St. Jude Classic after salvaging some late-round momentum.

Mickelson made a bogey on the fifth hole at TPC Southwind, his 14th of the day, and felt a solid opening effort slipping away. But thanks to some tidy work on and around the greens and a close tee shot on the par-3 eighth hole, Mickelson got to the clubhouse with a 4-under 66 that left him in a large tie for second, one shot behind Seamus Power.

"I make a bogey and I'm almost making another one, and I was able to kind of gather myself if you will and start to control my thoughts a bit better," Mickelson told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. "I was able to finish the round off, even though I didn't quite have it there at the end."

Mickelson made an 11-footer for eagle on the par-5 third hole and added three other birdies during the round. It continues a strong record for Mickelson in Memphis, who has not finished worse than T-11 while playing this event every year since 2013. He has now broken par in eight straight rounds at TPC Southwind, and he hasn't been over par since the final round in 2014.

With the course set for a bigger spotlight next year when it hosts a WGC event, Mickelson appreciates the stern test of a layout that includes only a pair of par-5s.

"The thing about this golf course is that it's hard to go shoot 8 or 9 under par. Nobody really does it," Mickelson said. "You've got to hit a lot of great shots, otherwise it's difficult pars. But if you hit good tee shots you can make some birdies, and the holes I hit good tee shots they were very easy pars and some birdies."

2018 U.S. Open tee times

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 7, 2018, 8:46 pm

First- and second-round tee times for the 2018 U.S. Open, June 14-15 (all times ET)

Thursday, No. 1 tee / Friday, No. 10 tee

6:45 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. – Harold Varner, TBA, Matthieu Pavon

6:56 a.m. / 12:41 p.m. – Michael Putnam, Scott Gregory, Will Zalatoris

7:07 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. – Brendan Steele, Chesson Hadley, (a) Harry Ellis

7:18 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Dylan Frittelli, (a) Doug Ghim

7:29 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Jimmy Walker, Justin Rose

7:40 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton Danny Willett, Ian Poulter

8:02 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. – Kevin Chappell, Andrew Johnston, Daniel Berger

8:13 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar

8:24 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. – Thorbjorn Olesen, Shubhankar Sharma, Patrick Rodgers

8:35 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Tom Lewis, (a) Jacob Bergeron

8:46 a.m. / 2:31 p.m. – (a) Kristoffer Reitan, (a) Luis Gagne, Cole Miller

8:57 a.m. / 2:42 p.m. – Mickey DeMorat, (a) Tyler Strafaci, Calum Hill

Thursday, No. 10 tee / Friday, No. 1 tee

6:45 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. – Scott Stallings, Sebastian Munoz, Matthew Southgate

6:56 a.m. / 12:41 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, (a) Matt Parziale, Jason Scrivener

7:07 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. – David Bransdon, Eric Axley, Tyler Duncan

7:18 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. – (a) Garrett Rank, Mackenzie Hughes, Aaron Baddeley

7:29 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. – Alexander Levy, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay

7:40 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. – Paul Casey, Satoshi Kodaira, Branden Grace

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed

8:02 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson

8:13 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler

8:24 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. – Charles Howell III, Bill Haas, Charley Hoffman

8:35 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Russell Knox, Matthew Wallace

8:46 a.m. / 2:31 p.m. – (a) Shintaro Ban, Sung Joon Park, Timothy Wilkinson

8:57 a.m. / 2:42 p.m. – Dylan Meyer, Sulman Raza, Chris Naegel

Thursday, No. 1 tee / Friday, No. 10 tee

12:30 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. – Sam Burns, Brian Gay, Dean Burmester

12:41 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. – TBA; (a) Chun An Yu, Wenchong Liang

12:52 p.m. / 7:07 a.m. – Russell Henley, Aaron Wise, Peter Uihlein

1:03 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. – Tony Finau, Luke List, Gary Woodland

1:14 p.m. – 7:29 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Rafa Cabrera Bello

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Alexander Noren

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. – Cameron Smith, Kyle Stanley, Pat Perez

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. – Haotong Li, Si Woo Kim, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. – Jason Dufner, (a) Braden Thornberry, Brandt Snedeker

2:20 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. – TBD, (a) Ryan Lumsden, James Morrison

2:31 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. – Cameron Wilson, (a) Will Grimmer, (a) Philip Barbaree

2:42 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. – (a) Rhett Rasmussen, Michael Hebert, Michael Block

Thursday, No. 10 tee/ Friday, No. 1 tee

12:30 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. – Matthew Jones, Ryan Fox, Shota Akiyoshi

12:41 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. – Paul Waring, (a) Theo Humphrey, TBD

12:52 p.m. / 7:07 a.m. – Richy Werenski, Roberto Castro, Ollie Schniederjans

1:03 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. – (a) Noah Goodwin, Richie Ramsay, Kenny Perry

1:14 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, TBD, Xander Schauffele

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson, Graeme McDowell

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. – Ernie Els, Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. – Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Ross Fisher, Adam Hadwin

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. – Shane Lowry, TBD, Chez Reavie

2:20 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. – Lucas Herbert, Brian Stuard, (a) Stewart Hagestad

2:31 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. – (a) Franklin Huang, Sebastian Vazquez, Michael Miller

2:42 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. – Christopher Babcock, (a) Timothy Wiseman, David Gazzolo

Hot putter bails out Koepka (66) in Memphis

By Will GrayJune 7, 2018, 8:35 pm

While his opening-round score put him into the early mix at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, Brooks Koepka was frank while assessing his performance at TPC Southwind.

"I didn't play well at all, to be honest with you," Koepka told reporters. "We hit some pretty poor shots. We were kind of all over the place."

But as he gets set to defend his U.S. Open title next week, Koepka leaned on a hot putter to post a 4-under 66 that left him in a large tie for second, one shot behind leader Seamus Power. Koepka needed only 26 putts, circling four birdies in a row in the middle of his round while thriving on Bermuda greens that are similar to the ones he grew up on in South Florida.

"When you get on good greens like this, good Bermuda greens, I mean I'm a good putter as it is," Koepka said. "You just roll it and it goes in."

Koepka has an established history of success in Memphis, including a T-3 finish in 2015 and a runner-up result in 2016. Last year's T-37 finish was actually his worst in four career trips, although it set him on a path to a dominant win the following week at Erin Hills.

Koepka missed a significant portion of the spring, including the Masters, while he recovered from a tendon injury in his wrist. He has wasted little time in kicking off the rust, shooting a final-round 63 en route to a T-11 finish at The Players Championship and following it with a runner-up finish two weeks ago at the Fort Worth Invitational.

While no player has ever won the U.S. Open after winning the week prior on the PGA Tour, Koepka is willing to take his chances as he looks to shore up the rest of his game to match his work on the greens.

"I mean, there's nothing better than winning a golf tournament going into a major," he said. "I feel like I'm playing well, playing well enough to do that. So just keep doing what I'm doing."

Golf Channel Announces U.S. Open Week Coverage Plans, June 11-17

By Golf Channel Public RelationsJune 7, 2018, 7:40 pm

Golf Channel announced its programming plans for the 118th U.S. Open, taking place June 11-17 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Long Island (N.Y.), led by Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open contributing to more than 50 total hours of live news coverage throughout the week.

Labeled by Golf Digest as “the best 19th hole in television golf,” Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open will originate from a dedicated set adjacent to the practice green, with Shinnecock’s clubhouse serving as the backdrop. On-site coverage will provide viewers with an inside-the-ropes perspective, including vantage points from the practice green and short game area, along with the driving range, where Toptracer technology will be utilized to showcase those in the field preparing for competition.

Anchoring Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open (beginning on Monday, June 11) will be Rich Lerner in primetime, along with Cara Banks and Ryan Burr during the day. Analysts on-site for the network in primetime include Brandel Chamblee, David Duval and Frank Nobilo, in addition to Trevor Immelman, Justin Leonard and Mark Rolfing during the day. Todd Lewis and Steve Burkowski will serve as reporters from the golf course. Golf Channel Insiders Jaime Diaz, Rex Hoggard and Tim Rosaforte will discuss emerging storylines as the tournament unfolds, while Ken Schofield and Geoff Shackelford will join as contributing guests over the course of the week. Award-winning NBC Sports host Mike Tirico also will help preview the championship with a one-hour special of Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, airingin primetime at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 12. The hour will include Tirico’s interview with Phil Mickelson, reflecting on his near misses over the years at the only event that’s eluded him in his effort to claim the career Grand Slam.

Coverage of Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open will be complemented by a number of dedicated features, including:

  • A Retrospective on the 2008 U.S. Open: It’s often referenced with an implication of bewilderment as the site of Tiger Woods’ last major championship victory. 10 years removed from the 2008 U.S. Open, the principal individuals having called the broadcast reflect on the week that was, including Woods’ physical limitations that came to light on the biggest stage.
  • Jimmy Dunne’s Inconceivable Fate: A Long Island native, Jimmy Dunne has become a known figure in the golf world thanks to his friendships with the likes of Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed. Mike Tirico examines the severe burden facing the longtime Wall Street trader, along with Dunne’s perpetual mission.
  • Lessons Learned from Misfortune: The final round of the 2004 U.S. Open will forever be remembered for its disastrous, virtually unplayable conditions, most notably on Shinnecock’s par-3 7th hole. Geoff Shackelford offers insight from the USGA on lessons learned from that unforgettable day, and how they’re protecting against letting it ever happen again.
  • Floyd’s Family Inspiration: Early in his career, Raymond Floyd was seen by many as a tremendous talent who seemed to lack the focus needed to become great. Tim Rosaforte shares the story of how Floyd’s car ride to Shinnecock at the 1986 U.S. Open with his late-wife Maria ultimately altered the arc of his career; so much so that the Floyd family celebrated her life after her passing in 2012 on Shinnecock’s 18th green, site the of couple’s greatest triumph.
  • Mickelson’s Empire State Adulation: New York’s steadfast fan base can be a difficult faction to impress. But as Rich Lerner demonstrates, it’s no wonder that Phil Mickelson’s go-for-broke style to the tune of four heartbreaking runner-up finishes in New York-hosted U.S. Opens has earned the Empire State’s unwavering support for their favorite lefty.

Additional features include: Todd Lewis’ conversation with defending champion Brooks Koepka, discussing his victory at Erin Hills last year and injury-driven season to-date, and Matt Ginella embedding himself with the grounds crew at Shinnecock to showcase what goes on behind-the-scenes in order to prepare for a U.S. Open.

Morning Drive

Morning Drive will kick off each day of U.S. Open week with the latest news and storylines surrounding the competition. 2006 U.S. Open champion Geoff Ogilvy will join the show on Tuesday and Wednesday to offer perspective leading into the competition on Thursday. The show also will feature live reports with guests joining from Shinnecock Hills, including Jaime Diaz, Rex Hoggard, Tim Rosaforte and Geoff Shackelford.        

PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center

On Monday, June 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET, PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center will air a new episode dedicated to the U.S. Open. The episode will feature Corey Pavin as a guest, where he’ll re-enact his famous 4-wood on the 72nd hole at Shinnecock to win the 1995 U.S. Open. Reigning U.S. Senior Open champion Kenny Perry also will join the episode in advance of being a participant in the field at Shinnecock.

Digital Coverage

Golf Channel Digital will feature expanded coverage from its team of writers on-site at Shinnecock Hills: Rex Hoggard, Ryan Lavner, Randall Mell and Will Gray. Beginning Thursday, June 14 and continuing through the tournament’s conclusion, Golf Channel Digital will feature a live blog with up-to-the-minute analysis and reaction to the latest news. Coverage also will include up-to-the-minute scoring updates, features, analysis and reaction to emerging storylines and photo galleries. Lisa Cornwell, George Savaricas, Brian Bateman and Tripp Isenhour will provide previews, analysis and news coverage throughout the week via Golf Channel Digital, originating from Golf Channel’s headquarters in Orlando, Fla., including “Instant Analysis” once tournament play begins.

International Programming

Golf Channel will produce international U.S. Open news programming from its Orlando World Headquarters in both Japanese and Mandarin, featuring reports and custom content throughout the week. These productions will complement the international distribution of Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, which is distributed to markets within Golf Channel’s worldwide footprint of nearly 500 million viewers in 78 countries and nine languages around the world.

 

U.S. Open Week Programming Air Times (all times ET):

 

Monday, June 11

7-9 a.m.                                   Morning Drive

1-4 p.m.                                  Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7-9 p.m.                                  Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

 

Tuesday, June 12

7-9 a.m.                                   Morning Drive

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.                     Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7-10 p.m.                                Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

 

Wednesday, June 13

7-9:30 a.m.                             Morning Drive                       

Noon-5 p.m.                            Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7-9 p.m.                                  Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

 

Thursday, June 14

6-7 a.m.                                   Morning Drive

7-9:30 a.m.                             Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7:30-9:30 p.m.                        Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

 

Friday, June 15

6-7 a.m.                                   Morning Drive

7-10 a.m.                                 Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7:30-9:30 p.m.                         Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

 

Saturday, June 16

6-8 a.m.                                   Morning Drive

8-11 a.m.                                 Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7:30-9:30 p.m.                         Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

 

Sunday, June 17

6-8 a.m.                                   Morning Drive

8-10 a.m.                                 Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7-9 p.m.                                  Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

