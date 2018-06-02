Getty Images

Woods misses five putts inside 8 feet in round of 67

By Will GrayJune 2, 2018, 12:32 am

DUBLIN, Ohio – After a brief session with the media following a stirring second round at the Memorial Tournament, Tiger Woods ducked out a side door and headed straight for the putting green.

Woods’ effort brought the crowds to their feet at Muirfield Village, highlighted by a hole-out eagle on No. 11, but it also included a glaring and persistent weak spot. As if to demonstrate that the various riddles of the game can never be fully solved, Woods combined elite ball-striking with putting that he accurately described as “terrible.”

Woods missed five putts from inside 8 feet, including four critical wobbles in the seven holes he played following an 88-minute rain delay. Birdie putts on Nos. 12 (6 feet), 13 (5 feet) and 16 (7 feet) went awry, as did a 3-foot par putt on the 17th hole that dropped him back to 5 under for both the day and the week. In total, he lost nearly four strokes to the field on the greens.

“I missed a lot of short putts, which is, you know, something I don’t normally do,” Woods said. “Which is frustrating. I’ve got to clean that up come this weekend, and hopefully I can get it going and I can play well like this on the weekend and I’ve got a great chance of winning the tournament.”

After starting his second round firmly on the cut line, Woods moved up into a tie for 24th, six shots behind co-leaders Kyle Stanley and Joaquin Niemann. While he admitted that the weather delay affected him since it was the first such delay he’s experienced in this latest iteration of his comeback, Woods explained that his feel on the greens simply wasn’t up to his expectations from the start.

“I missed one on No. 1, and after that I missed everything. Just didn’t putt well,” Woods said. “I didn’t feel the putter head flowing, didn’t feel it releasing. These are all normal things I normally feel, but I just didn’t quite have the feel for it.”

Don't believe the hype: Woods keeps focus

By Rex HoggardJune 2, 2018, 12:30 am

“I think Tiger will win. Do I think he'll win majors again? Yeah, I think he'll win majors again.” - Jack Nicklaus

DUBLIN, Ohio – No small amount of pressure there.

No matter how farfetched the narrative has been when it comes to Tiger Woods since he embarked on this most recent phase of his career, from those who long ago figured his playing days were over to diehards who still see Nicklaus’ record of 18 major championships as a foregone conclusion, it’s been Woods who has become the voice of reason.

From the man who trademarked the concept of “second sucks,” Woods has told anyone within earshot it’s best to temper expectations. He only half-jokingly refers to himself as an “old guy,” and he’s started to shrug and offer sheepish smiles after good shots, like on Thursday when he spun his wedge shot from 95 yards off a ridge at the par-5 11th hole and into the cup for an eagle.

The crowd erupted, his caddie Joe LaCava offered a spirited high-five, but Tiger’s own fist pump felt more like relief, as if to say a 42-year-old with four back procedures on his resume should be so lucky.

Perhaps there’s something to that.

Woods caused a collective deep breath on Thursday when he explained that his surgically fused back wasn’t 100 percent when he teed off early in Round 1. He missed drives left (No. 11) and right (No. 15) to begin his day and was 4 over par through seven holes.

“I wasn't rotating very well today, back was tight, and just it is what it is some days,” Woods said.

He said his back never loosened up despite a rally that led to an even-par 72 to begin his week, and that these periodic bouts with age and injury may not be optimum. But they were much better than the alternative – pain, which is no longer a co-pilot on his journey back to competitive relevance.

Historically, Woods has guarded any potential health issues like a national secret. Earlier this week he was asked about the 2008 U.S. Open, his last major victory that he won on a broken leg – not that anyone knew the extent of his injuries at the time.

He explained in refreshing detail the pain and concern he had heading into the ’08 U.S. Open, including a practice round at the club where he grew up prior to arriving at Torrey Pines that included eight lost golf balls and a cool score of 53 for nine holes.

“I was still trying to figure out how in the hell I was going to try and play with a knee brace. Because my knee was obviously moving all over the place and it was broken, so I didn't know how I was going to play with a knee brace,” he explained. “I played and shot 50-some-odd and then on the way down there I threw [the brace] out the window and in the trash and I was done with it.”

Asked why he didn’t let on how injured he was before the championship, Woods offered a simple answer: “No need.”

When Woods was winning majors at a regular clip, there was no dropping the competitive veneer. Perhaps he viewed it as a sign of weakness, and that wouldn’t do.

But times have changed.

Even though there have been plenty of highlights on his road back – a tie for second at the Valspar Championship, a back-nine charge on Sunday at Bay Hill, and even a spirited weekend at The Players – Woods has preached perspective at every turn.

But those pleas are starting to become background noise, afterthoughts on days like Friday when Woods picked up where he left off on Day 1 with birdies at Nos. 3, 5, 7 and 9 to turn at 3 under par for the tournament.

His eagle at the 11th hole moved him to within five strokes of the lead and when he launched his tee shot at the next hole to 6 feet the expectations were as thick as the humid summer air. Shortly after that, the weather warning horn sounded sending players to the clubhouse for more than an hour and temporarily slowed the charge.

When Woods returned after the weather delay he was just as sharp tee to green, but failed to convert birdie attempts from 6 feet (No. 12), 5 feet (No. 13), 13 feet (No. 15) and 7 feet (No. 16) on his way to a 67 that he figured could have been a 63 or 64.

“This is a very different comeback. Trying to get a feel for the start. And I've played better when I've played back-to-back weeks and things of that nature, because I've had the feel,” said Woods, who is six strokes off the lead and tied for 24th. “Just finding it and keeping it, it's a little bit more difficult now because this body is different.”

He was pleased with his play, maybe even inspired, but remained committed to this process, no matter how badly the crowds that remained at muddy Muirfield Village wanted to jump ahead to a Sunday trophy presentation featuring Woods and tournament host Nicklaus.

An example of how Woods’ play can make even the most pragmatic observer become a prisoner of the moment came earlier this week when Nicklaus figured, “I wouldn't be a bit surprised to see Tiger win this week, not at all.”

When those types of expectations come from a legend they can quickly start to feel like a mandate. Woods, however, seemed content to cling to perspective and the long view.

TT postscript: 67 still case of what might've been

By Tiger TrackerJune 2, 2018, 12:11 am

DUBLIN, Ohio – Some thoughts, emotions and observations from walking an often entertaining but sometimes frustrating round alongside Tiger Woods, who moved up the leaderboard at the Memorial Tournament with a second-round 67 but still left a few shots out there:

- One of Woods’ lowest rounds of the year was still a case of what might have been. A hole-out eagle on the par-5 11th sent the crowd into a frenzy, and he promptly stepped up to the next hole and hit the flag with his tee shot. But then the storms came, halting the momentum that was quickly brewing as he finished out the round in even par following an 88-minute stoppage.

- Tiger put on a ball-striking clinic, hitting 14 of 18 greens with two of his four misses resulting in birdie putts from the edge of the fringe. The pin-seeking didn’t stop with No. 12, as he continued to take dead aim after the rain delay. “He was taking flagsticks down,” said playing partner Justin Rose. “It was cool.”

- But there was one glaring issue during the round, and it came on the greens. Tiger missed five putts from inside 10 feet, including four over the final seven holes after returning from the stoppage. “I just hit terrible putts,” said Woods, who estimated he turned a “nice little 62 or 63” into a 67.

- Despite the short misses, Woods moved from the cut line into the top 25 and will begin the third round six shots behind co-leaders Kyle Stanley and Joaquin Niemann.

- Tiger admitted that the rain delay was a factor, given that it was the first weather stoppage he had experienced since returning from injury in December. “I was a little bit worried about how my back was going to feel,” he said. “I didn’t really sit down. I was walking, pacing back and forth, trying to keep it loose.”

- After noting that his back was “tight” during an opening-round 72, Woods said that it was not a factor during the second round, even after the rain delay. “I was fine today. I felt loose,” he said. “Just going to have days where I just am not quite there.”

The 11th hole provided the highlight of the day – and the tournament thus far – when he sent a wedge from 95 yards past the hole and spinning back for an eagle. It was three shots better than his opening-round bogey, and after playing the par-5s in 3 over Thursday he played them in a combined 5 under today. “That’s definitely the most improved award,” he said. “I get that plaque.”

Watch: Woods makes five birdies, eagle in Round 2

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 1, 2018, 11:31 pm

Tiger Woods was looking to bounce back after an even-par 72 in Round 1, and he did so in a big way Friday at the Memorial Tournament.

His second round didn't get off to a great start with a bogey at No. 1, but Woods rebounded with this birdie on No. 3.

Woods birdied the par-5 5th, and then he got up and down from a greenside bunker at the par-5 7th for his third birdie in five holes.

Woods closed out his front-nine 33 with this birdie putt at No. 9.

After a par at No. 10, Woods set off a thunderous celebration with a hole-out eagle at the par-5 11th.

He hit another dart at the par-3 12th, but Woods missed the birdie putt from 5 feet, 9 inches.

He also lipped out a 5-foot birdie putt at 13, but Woods connected on this birdie putt at the par-5 15th.

After another short miss for birdie at the par-3 16th, Woods missed a 3-foot par putt on 17. He made par on 18 for a 5-under 67 that could have been so much better.

Tiger Tracker: Memorial Tournament

By Tiger TrackerJune 1, 2018, 11:20 pm

Following an eventful opening-round 72, Tiger Woods tees off in the second round of the Memorial. We're tracking him at Muirfield Village.

Article Tags: Tiger Tracker, Tiger Woods, 2018 Memorial Tournament

