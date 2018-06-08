U.S. Open Golf TV Schedule

Time for the year’s second major! The 118th U.S. Open Championship gets under way next week at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, NY, and Golf Channel will be there every step of the way to chronicle the action.

The fifth U.S. Open to be held at the course, Shinnecock will play host to a field of the game’s best players including world No. 1 Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, whose most recent major victory came at the 2008 U.S. Open.

Morning Drive will start each morning of U.S. Open Week with live updates, and Live From the U.S. Open will be the go-to source for news updates and analysis from Shinnecock.

U.S. Open Week Programming Air Times (all times ET):

Monday, June 11

7:00am-9:00am Morning Drive

1:00pm-4:00pm Live From the U.S. Open

7:00pm-9:00pm Live From the U.S. Open

Tuesday, June 12

7:00am-9:00am Morning Drive

9:00am-4:30pm Live From the U.S. Open

7:00pm-10:00pm Live From the U.S. Open

Wednesday, June 13

7:00am-9:00am Morning Drive

12:00pm-5:00pm Live From the U.S. Open

7:00pm-9:00pm Live From the U.S. Open

Thursday, June 14

6:00am-7:00am Morning Drive

7:00am-9:30am Live From the U.S. Open

7:30pm-9:30pm Live From the U.S. Open

Friday, June 15

6:00am-7:00am Morning Drive

7:00am-10:00am Live From the U.S. Open

7:30pm-9:30pm Live From the U.S. Open

Saturday, June 16

6:00am-8:00am Morning Drive

8:00am-11:00am Live From the U.S. Open

7:30pm-9:30pm Live From the U.S. Open

Sunday, June 17

7:00am-9:00am Morning Drive

8:00am-10:00am Live From the U.S. Open

7:00pm-9:00pm Live From the U.S. Open