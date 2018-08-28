Getty Images

'The Golf Club 2019' released and published by 2K

By Nick MentaAugust 28, 2018, 5:05 pm

After promises from developer HB Studios that "The Golf Club 2019" would be made available for download before the end of the month, the game launched Tuesday with a surprise - it's been published by 2K Sports.

Video game fans will recognize 2K as the publisher of annual NBA and WWE titles in addition to the acclaimed "Bioshock" series.

The PGA Tour announced in May that it was liscensing its branding and six TPC courses (Sawgrass, Scottsdale, Boston, Deere Run, Summerlin and Southwind) to HB for the third edition of its "Golf Club" game. The Tour had previously maintained a longtime relationship with EA Sports, which produced the now-defunct "Tiger Woods PGA Tour" franchise.

"The Golf Club 2019" allows players to progress from the Web.com Tour to a full 32-event season through its PGA Tour career mode. The game fills a void left by the discontinuation of the EA series, which came to an end follow the release of "Rory McIlroy PGA Tour" in 2015. It also brings back its custom course creator in addition to revamped gameplay, graphics, commentary and online multiplayer features.

The game is now available for digital download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, with physical copies coming to stores later this Fall.

Woods grouped with Leishman, Reavie at Dell

By Will GrayAugust 28, 2018, 7:59 pm

The PGA Tour's postseason heads north to TPC Boston for the Dell Technologies Championship. A field of 98 will start play on Friday because of Labor Day weekend, with only the top 70 in the points race advancing to next week's BMW Championship. Here's a look at some marquee, early-round tee times, where Tiger Woods finds himself grouped with Marc Leishman for the second straight week (all times ET):

8:51 a.m. Friday, 1:16 p.m. Saturday: Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Chez Reavie

With the Tour again grouping the field by FedExCup standing, Woods and Leishman will play the first two rounds together as they did at The Northern Trust. Woods is playing Boston for the first time since a T-65 finish in 2013, while he and Leishman will be joined by Reavie who finished second in back-to-back weeks this season at Pebble Beach and TPC Scottsdale.

8:51 a.m. Friday, 1:16 p.m. Saturday: Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker

With Woods' group going off the back nine in the opening round, Spieth will headline the group starting at the same time on No. 1 as he looks to ensure he'll have a spot at the 30-man Tour Championship. Joining him will be Schauffele, last year's Rookie of the Year who still has Ryder Cup aspirations, and Snedeker, who shot a 59 en route to victory two weeks ago but withdrew last week because of a back injury.

9:03 a.m. Friday, 1:28 p.m. Saturday: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas

The top three in the points race will play together, led by new No. 1 DeChambeau who cruised to a four-shot victory last week in New Jersey. Johnson and Thomas are both looking to win for the fourth time this season, with Thomas returning as defending champ one year after his win here sparked his run to the overall FedExCup title.

1:40 p.m. Friday, 9:15 a.m. Saturday: Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay

Mickelson won this event back in 2007 and has recorded three top-10 finishes since, likely hoping for another such result before he is expected to be among Jim Furyk's first three Ryder Cup picks. Reed is currently 12th in the points race thanks in large part to his Masters triumph this spring, while Cantlay won in the fall and could still potentially throw his name into Ryder Cup consideration with a win this week.

Tee times, TV schedule, stats for the Dell Technologies Championship

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 28, 2018, 7:51 pm

It's the second tournament of the FedExCup Playoffs with 100 players vying to extended their postseason schedules. Here's the key info for the Dell Technologies Championship. (Click here for tee times)

How to watch:

Friday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 2:30-6:30PM ET; Click here for live stream

Saturday, Rd. 2: Golf Channel, 3-6:30PM ET; Click here for live stream

Sunday, Rd. 3: Golf Channel, 1-3PM ET; Click here for live stream; NBC, 3-6PM ET; Click here for live stream

Monday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, 11:30AM-1:30PM ET; Click here for live stream; NBC, 1:30-6PM ET; Click here for live stream

Purse: $9 million ($1.62 million to the winner)

Course: TPC Boston (par-71, 7,342 yards)

Defending champion: Justin Thomas at 17 under par defeated Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman by three.

Facts and figures

The top 70 players in the FedExCup Playoffs will advance to the third postseason event, the BMW Championship at Aronimink.

Five of the last six FedExCup winners have finished sixth or better at the Dell Technologies and three of the last five have won this event.

This is the final PGA Tour event before Jim Furyk announces three of his four U.S. Ryder Cup captain's picks on Tuesday.

Henrik Stenson has the best cumulative score to par (46 under) and the most birdies and eagles per round (5.38) at this event over the last five years. He also has the lowest scoring average (68.13) since 2010.

Of players with at least 20 rounds played at TPC Boston, Tiger Woods owns the best career scoring average (68.19). He won this event in 2006.

Golf Channel Announces Teams for 2018 East Lake Cup Collegiate Match Play Championship, Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 29-31

By Golf Channel Public RelationsAugust 28, 2018, 7:33 pm

Men: Oklahoma State, Alabama, Auburn, Duke

Women: Arizona, Alabama, Stanford, USC

 Field Includes All Eight Semifinalists From the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships, Including Reigning National Champions Oklahoma State (Men) and Arizona (Women)

 Morning Drive Interviews: Oklahoma State Men's Golf Coach Alan Bratton

Arizona Women's Golf Coach Laura Ianello

 

ORLANDO, Fla., (Aug. 28, 2018) – Today, Golf Channel announced the field for the 2018 East Lake Cup collegiate match play championship at historic East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Oct. 29-31. This elite field of the country’s top collegiate golf programs each earned an invitation by advancing to the semifinals of team match play at the 2018 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships in May.

“Now approaching the tournament’s fourth year, the East Lake Cup has become one of college golf’s marquee events each fall,” said Molly Solomon, Golf Channel executive producer. “This championship anchors Golf Channel’s year-round commitment to college golf and introduces viewers to golf’s future stars for both the men’s and women’s game.”

Headlined by the reigning NCAA national champions – Oklahoma State (men) and Arizona (women) – the field features the eight NCAA Golf Championship semifinalists returning to compete head-to-head. The East Lake Cup will take place Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 29-31, with live tournament coverage on Golf Channel all three days.

MEN’S DIVISION:

Oklahoma State University - Reigning NCAA national champions.

University of Alabama - NCAA national championship runners-up; 2013-14 NCAA national champions.

Auburn University - 2018 SEC conference champions; 2018 national championship semifinalists.

Duke University – 2018 NCAA national championship semifinalists.

“We are excited for our first trip to the East Lake Cup and appreciate the Golf Channel and East Lake for presenting us with such an incredible opportunity,” said Oklahoma State men’s golf coach Alan Bratton. “What a treat it is for us to be able to compete at such a historic venue."

WOMEN’S DIVISION:

University of Arizona - Reigning NCAA national champions.

University of Alabama - NCAA national championship runners-up.

Stanford University - 2015 NCAA National Champions.

University of Southern California - 2017 East Lake Cup champions.

“We are thrilled to be competing at the 2018 East Lake Cup, the most prestigious golf tournament of the fall season,” said Arizona women’s golf coach Laura Ianello. “This will be our first time playing in the event, which is an incredible honor for our program. I want to thank everyone at Golf Channel for everything they have done and continue to do in growing the collegiate game. Our experience winning the 2018 national championship was phenomenal and we’re looking forward to another opportunity to showcase our program on Golf Channel at the East Lake Cup.”

EAST LAKE CUP FORMAT:

The East Lake Cup will be contested over three days, following the format from the final three days of the NCAA men’s and women’s golf national championships. On Monday, Oct. 29, the eight teams will compete in individual stroke play competition to determine the individual champion and to seed for two days of match-play competition. Tuesday-Wednesday, Oct. 30-31, two match-play tournaments will be hosted simultaneously for the men’s and women’s divisions, with the semifinals taking place on Tuesday and the finals and consolation matches on Wednesday.

Teams for the East Lake Cup will compete on the championship golf course at East Lake Golf Club, home of the TOUR Championship, the season-ending event of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs. The East Lake Cup benefits the East Lake Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to helping families build better lives and children reach their highest potential through its holistic approach to community revitalization incorporating mixed-income housing, cradle-to-college education and community wellness. The East Lake Cup has raised nearly $1.5 million for the East Lake Foundation since its inception in 2015. Mercedes-Benz, CSX and Bridgestone Golf are sponsors for the East Lake Cup in 2018.

TOM COUSINS AWARD:

The East Lake Cup also features the Tom Cousins Award, an annual recognition presented to an outstanding male and female golfer who exemplify the values of the East Lake Foundation: excels in academics, engaged in his or her community and has overcome adversity. This award is named for Tom Cousins, founder of the East Lake Foundation, which transformed a community in despair into a thriving neighborhood, now a national model for community redevelopment through Purpose Built Communities. Divya Manthena (USC) and Will Gordon (Vanderbilt) were the recipients of the 2017 Tom Cousins Award.

Viewers and fans can stay connected with the championship on Twitter via @GolfChannel using hashtag #EastLakeCup.

ABOUT THE EAST LAKE FOUNDATION

Founded in 1995 on the belief that everyone deserves a chance to succeed, the East Lake Foundation collaborates with public and private organizations to provide tools that enable Atlanta’s East Lake residents to build a better future through its model for community revitalization.

The East Lake model includes cradle-to-college education at Charles R. Drew Charter School and its early learning partners, mixed-income housing at The Villages of East Lake and community wellness through programs including The First Tee® of East Lake, the Resident and Community Support Program, and the Start:ME East Lake micro-entrepreneur program. This approach to building a strong community not only helps break the intergenerational cycle of poverty, but creates a place where people of all ages and incomes choose to live. East Lake has become a national model for holistic community revitalization programs through its sister organization, Purpose Built Communities. Additional information is available at www.eastlakefoundation.org.

ABOUT EAST LAKE GOLF CLUB

Located in Atlanta, the East Lake Golf Club is the home course of legendary golfer Bobby Jones and is the oldest golf course in the city of Atlanta. The Club is not only historic, but philanthropic as well. Proceeds from operations support the East Lake Foundation, now serving as a national model for holistic community redevelopment across the country through Purpose Built Communities.

Over the years, the golf course has hosted many national and regional championships, including the 1950 U.S. Women's Amateur, 1963 Ryder Cup, and 2001 U.S. Men's Amateur.  It is now the permanent home of the TOUR Championship, the culminating event of the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup.  Additional information may be found at www.eastlakegolfclub.com

Waugh Q&A: Golf's future, challenges and the distance debate

By Rex HoggardAugust 28, 2018, 4:57 pm

Seth Waugh was at the turn of what had already been a hectic morning, making the rounds to various media outlets in the wake of Tuesday’s announcement that he’d taken over for Pete Bevacqua as PGA of America CEO.

“Sorry, it was me,” Waugh offered as a conversation that was supposed to last 15 minutes stretched past 20.

After a lifetime in the financial world, including a dozen years as CEO of Deutsche Bank Americas, Waugh’s passion for golf is etched into every answer. His leadership style is a case study in consensus management and his cornerstone philosophy of “no jerks,” naturally leads to more contemplative conversations that don’t exactly lend themselves to ready-made sound bites.

At 60 years old, Waugh takes over an organization in transition. Under Bevacqua’s leadership, the PGA has emerged as a leading voice in golf and, as Waugh envisions, the pointy end of the spear when it comes to growing the game.

Although he came to golf late, Waugh’s passion for the sport and its traditions are evident. Some questioned why Waugh would be interested in the PGA job, but in many ways he’d been waiting his entire adult life for this opportunity.

Here’s his interview with GolfChannel.com:

GC.com: After graduating from Amherst College, you were torn between jobs in the financial world and going into the coaching and teaching profession. Is the PGA job the natural progression of that career arc?

SW: You nailed it. My father was a teacher and a coach. I always thought I’d go that route. It’s what I loved. When I graduated I tried to decide what to do, I figured it would be easier to go from business to teaching. Here I am 35 years later, I’ve had a great run and I loved every minute of it, but this is absolutely a chance to go back to that. I’m a listener, it’s how I’ve always led and this is a chance to go back, to a certain degree, to my roots. I always felt like there is a mission to give back.

GC.com: What are the biggest challenges facing the game, and by extension, the PGA of America?

SW: To make sure the next generations find golf as life changing as we always have. It’s the combination of preserving the traditions we all care about, but also making it interesting. I don’t think there’s any version of golf that has to be the one; there are all kinds of levels that are good and relevant. The key is figuring out how to create access and be inclusive and make it affordable and have a diverse society feel included.

For us at the PGA, it’s figuring out how to pass on the benefits of all this good fortune we’ve had on the business side to our membership and energize them about the game.

GC.com: One of the bigger changes introduced by Bevacqua (who is leaving to become president of NBC Sports) was the PGA Championship’s move from August to May starting next year. What are your thoughts on the move?

SW: It’s a game changer. It’s going to change some of the places we can play but also adds some places we can play. In terms of the calendar I think it fits much better being the second major of the year instead of the fourth. It helps the players a lot, particularly in a Ryder Cup year. They are tired. Giving them a little bit more of a breather makes all the sense in the world and I think we’ll have more eyes on it.

GC.com: You’re known for creating cultures based on the idea of “no jerks.” In many ways it seems golf, and particularly the PGA, would be a natural fit for that leadership philosophy. Was that part of your motivation for taking the CEO job?

SW: I’ve always had that golden rule and we all know what that means. To be self-enforcing cures a lot of ills and makes for cultures that are self-fulfilling.

My son played every sport, but none of the basketball or baseball kids would take off their hat when they shook your hand, the golf kids did. All those things are enormously valuable in a society that’s moving so quickly. Being a gentleman or gentlewoman really matters.

GC.com: What are your thoughts on the current move by golf’s rule-makers to examine how technology is impacting the game, particularly distance gains in recent years at the highest levels?

SW: I have an opinion as a golfer, but not as a CEO yet. I pride myself on coming in without preconceived notions and hearing all the sides and I haven’t done that yet. I don’t think you can do this without the sign-on of these 29,000 [members]. I think golf should be more fun instead of less fun. I don’t think we need to make the game harder.

I look forward to getting in the middle of the conversation, but it’s premature to give an opinion because it’s not informed without hearing all the sides of the argument.

GW.com: One of your strengths is team building and putting people around you who are comfortable speaking their mind. Do you feel like that team is in place at the PGA?

SW: [Bevacqua] has done a great job. The association is in the best shape, probably ever. The Ryder Cup is bigger than it’s ever been. We’re going to do a TV contract that is bigger than it’s ever been in the past. The status of the brand, the level that he created by being at the table, has never been higher.

The cool thing for me is how do we optimize that? There are two ways to take things over, to redo and clean up and the other is it’s on a roll and you want to continue to reach higher highs, and that’s where we are.

