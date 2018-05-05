Getty Images

J.R. Smith credits golf for playoff resurgence

By Grill Room TeamMay 5, 2018, 12:58 am

J.R. Smith and the Cleveland Cavaliers are on a roll in the NBA Playoffs.

The Cavs defeated the Pacers in seven games, and now the 2016 champions are up 2-0 on the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals. In Game 1, Smith scored 20 points, and on Thursday Smith recorded 15 points.

So what does Smith credit for his resurgence?

“The weather starts getting nice, the grass starts growing,” Smith said. “I get to play golf, I get to take my mind off basketball for a second and just remember why I’m here. Just to have fun and take it back to when I was a little kid just dying to be in this position.”

Smith also said he got some advice from Justin Thomas.

“Justin Thomas told me to hit ’em straight when I’m out there,” Smith said.

Getty Images

Langer (63) sets course record, takes 3-shot lead

By Associated PressMay 5, 2018, 12:15 am

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Bernhard Langer felt like his game was rounding into form after a slow start to the year by his lofty standards, and it all came together on a calm, humid day at The Woodlands Country Club.

The 60-year-old shot a course-record, 9-under 63 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead at the Insperity Invitational.

Seeking his first victory of the year after seven wins in 2017, Langer began unceremoniously when his opening tee shot ricocheted backward off a tree. He still managed a birdie on the par-5 first hole and turned in 32. On the back nine, he birdied five of the first seven holes - narrowly missing eagle attempts on two par-5s - to get to 9 under and distance himself from the field.

''Starting on nine, I was pretty much putting for birdie on every hole,'' Langer said. ''I made some and missed some but continued to play well and give myself chances. The last 10 holes were really good. I don't think I hit one loose shot.

''I've actually been playing nicely the last few weeks. I played well in the Masters and was in two playoffs out here (on the PGA Tour Champions) and lost them both. I felt like my game was in fairly good shape. I was very happy with how I struck the ball the last two or three hours.''

Full-field scores from the Insperity Invitational

The German star won the Houston-area event in 2007 for the first of his 36 victories on the 50-and-over tour. He repeated as champion in 2008, its first year at The Woodlands, and won again in 2014.

The 63 was Langer's best round on the PGA Tour Champions since a 10-under 62 at the Chubb Classic in 2016, which he went on to win.

Jeff Maggert, who lives only minutes from the course and has played it for decades, was tied for second with Scott Dunlap after each shot 6-under 66. Like Langer, both were bogey-free, and Maggert wasn't surprised with the scoring given the weather and the receptive greens.

''I expected today's leader to shoot 7, 8 or 9 under,'' Maggert said.

Maggert had three successive top-10 finishes at The Woodlands from 2014 to 2016 but has never won his hometown event.

''I've had a lot of good rounds here over the years,'' Maggert said. ''But I've had some bad ones, too.''

Mark Calcavecchia, Doug Garwood, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Tom Lehman, Sandy Lyle and Scott McCarron were another stroke back after posting 67s. Defending champion John Daly opened with a 72.

Colin Montgomerie started with four straight birdies, but his momentum stalled with a double bogey on the par-3 14th. He recovered to birdie the next hole and was one of nine players at 68.

Getty Images

Bunker perfection helps propel Day to cusp of lead

By Rex HoggardMay 4, 2018, 11:25 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jason Day figured following his second-round 67 at the Wells Fargo Championship that if he could just get his iron play to come around he’s poised for something special.

“The driving's been great out there, the chipping and the putting's been good,” said Day, who is tied for second place at 6 under par and a stroke off the lead. “I was saying yesterday just the iron play needs to tighten up. I think once that starts to happen, then things are going to switch pretty quickly.”

At Quail Hollow, however, even his less-than-perfect iron shots are turning out well thanks to his sand play. He’s 8-for-8 in sand saves this week, including a hole-out from a greenside bunker at the par-5 10th hole for eagle.

Full-field scores from the Wells Fargo Championship

Wells Fargo Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“I just had to catch it clean, landed it on my spot perfectly and just kind of rolled around nicely into the hole,” Day said. “I holed one out last week at the Zurich [Classic] as well from the bunker and my bunker play's been really, really good this year.”

This is Day’s third start at the Wells Fargo Championship, and his first since 2012, but he explained that it was last year’s PGA Championship, which was played at Quail Hollow, that convinced him to come back.

“The PGA definitely kind of tipped it over the edge. I know that I can play well here because of how difficult the golf course is,” said Day, who tied for ninth place at the ’17 PGA.

Getty Images

Setup tweak helps Casey climb leaderboard

By Rex HoggardMay 4, 2018, 10:56 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Paul Casey wasn’t happy with his swing and needed answers, so he turned to his swing coach, CBS golf analyst Peter Kostis, but he had to ease into it with a vague text message.

“Just a casual kind of, what are your movements?” Casey texted Kostis early Friday, “which he probably read as ‘help.’”

After 17 years together, it didn’t take Kostis long to offer a solution, explaining that Casey was standing too close to the golf ball and needed to get his hands higher at address.

Full-field scores from the Wells Fargo Championship

Wells Fargo Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Casey birdied two of his last five holes on his way to a 3-under 68 at the Wells Fargo Championship for a share of fourth place, two strokes off the lead.

“It's a golf course I didn't have a lot of success on through the years and it used to be very sort of damp around here,” he said. “At the [2017] PGA, I had a good result [he finished 13th]. For some reason it just seems to be clicking now around this golf course. Maybe the firm and fast, I like that.”

Casey salvaged his round on the par-5 seventh hole after hitting into a lake, scrambling for a par and making the most of Quail Hollow’s “scoring” holes with birdies at Nos. 14 and 15.

Getty Images

Trust the process: Malnati leads at Wells Fargo

By Nick MentaMay 4, 2018, 10:54 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Peter Malnati walked onto a stage outside the clubhouse at Quail Hollow on Friday and had the following exchange with a PGA Tour media official.

“Yeah. I don't get to do this much. Do I need to talk into the microphone or can I …”

“Yeah.”

“… just talk straight to …”

“Microphone.”

“I’m just being silly.”

The exchange is part of a more-relaxed attitude that has Malnati on top of the leaderboard through 36 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Following rounds of 67-68, Malnati leads Aaron Wise and Jason Day by one at Quail Hollow, where he leads the field in strokes gained: putting, having made almost 190 feet worth of putts.

Full-field scores from the Wells Fargo Championship

Wells Fargo Championship: Articles, photos and videos

The 30-year-old won the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship but currently finds himself outside the FedExCup top 125, at 174th, in the final season of his exemption. He has made just 8 of 18 cuts this season, having missed six in a row from Mayakoba to Scottsdale.

The difference this week – according to the normally “high-strung,” anxiety-filled, but nonetheless cheerful Malnati – is in his attitude.

“Honestly, the biggest thing that's different this week from kind of the last couple years for me is just I'm more relaxed,” he said. “I'm feeling good, I'm confident with what I've been doing, and I'm kind of letting it show on the course rather than letting it stress me out.”

That wasn’t the case last week, when Malnati wanted so badly to perform for his friend and partner, Billy Hurley, at the Zurich Classic. The tension became too much, and the twosome missed the cut.

Trying to learn his lesson – and borrowing from the Sam Hinkie playbook – Malnati has the word “process” written on his glove this week, a reminder to focus on what is immediately in front of him “and be at peace with the results.”

“I've been trying to kind of embrace just being a little more calm and relaxed on the golf course this week,” he said. “It will be a good test tomorrow to see how I feel walking to that first tee. I'm sure there will be some nerves, but I'll definitely be excited and I'll be able to hang on to some of this calm that I felt these first two days.”

