No advantage for Free Drop Billy in Belmont

By Grill Room TeamJune 9, 2018, 11:39 pm

Golf fans watching the Belmont Stakes no doubt noticed the presence in the field of a horse with a familiar name.

Free Drop Billy.

Had to be a golf reference, right? What else could "Free Drop" refer to?

Sure enough, there is a golf source for the name.

According to BreedersCup.com:

"The stable [Albaugh Family Stable] tends to christen their horses with names relating to family and friends. ... Stable chairman Dennis Albaugh’s golf buddy Bill Collins has a penchant for free drops, hence the name."

For what it's worth, there were no "free drops" in the Belmont. Justify completed the Triple Crown, Gronkowski (named for the New England Patriots tight end) was second, and Free Drop Billy finished seventh.

Sei Young Kim shares ShopRite lead

By Associated PressJune 10, 2018, 2:00 am

GALLOWAY, N.J. - Sei Young Kim birdied seven of her last 10 holes for a share of the lead with Celine Herbin in the suspended second round of the ShopRite LPGA.

Kim was 10 under for the tournament with three holes left when play was suspended because of darkness.

Herbin had her second straight 5-under 66.

Herbin birdied No. 18 after play resumed following a delay of nearly three hours because of lightning strikes in the area. The Frenchwoman left her job as a biochemical engineer at age 27 to become a professional golfer.

Herbin had made the cut in just five of 11 tournaments prior to this week.

''There is no secret really, just keep working on what I'm doing,'' she said. ''I don't care if you miss 10 cuts if you win the 11th. The missed cut doesn't mean too much. What means more is the work you do every day.''

Kim, a six-time LPGA winner, was one of 36 players unable to complete the round.

Mariah Stackhouse (65), Annie Park (65), Ashleigh Buhai (66) and Su Oh (two holes left) were two strokes back. Stackhouse is trying to become the tour's first black winner.

''It's not added pressure,'' said Stackhouse, a second-year LPGA player. ''When I'm on the golf course, I'm not performing as a black American. I'm just trying to make as many birdie putts as I can and saving all the pars that I can.''

Two-time champion Anna Nordqvist had a 73 to drop from a tie for first to a tie for 34th at 3 under.

Gillman leads U.S. to 9-3 advantage at Curtis Cup

By Associated PressJune 10, 2018, 12:12 am

SCARSDALE, N.Y. – Kristen Gillman won two more matches and the United States opened a 9-3 lead over Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup at Quaker Ridge.

Gillman, the 20-year-old University of Alabama star from Austin, Texas, improved to 4-0 and helped the Americans move within 1 1/2 points of regaining the cup they lost in 2016 at Dun Laoghaire in Ireland. The U.S. leads the series 28-8-3.

The United States won five of the six matches Saturday, sweeping the morning four-ball session. Gillman and Jennifer Kupcho got it started by beating Olivia Mehaffey and Sophie Lamb 3 and 2 in the opening match. Lilia Vu and Mariel Galdiano edged Alice Hewson and Annabell Fuller 2 and 1, and Lucy Li and Andrea Lee topped Lily May Humphreys and Shannon McWilliam 3 and 2.

In the afternoon foursomes, Gillman and Lauren Stephenson routed Annabell Fuller and India Clyburn 6 and 5; Li and Sophia Schubert beat Paula Grant and Shannon McWilliam 7 and 5; and Mehaffey and Lamb defeated Kupcho and Lilia Vu 2 and 1.

DJ's U.S. Open prep paying off at St. Jude

By Ryan LavnerJune 9, 2018, 10:55 pm

No player has ever gone on to win the U.S. Open after taking the PGA Tour event the week before, but Dustin Johnson appears in position to end that trend.

Johnson fired another round in the mid-60s Saturday to keep pace with Andrew Putnam and share the third-round lead at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Both are at 15-under 195 in what seems like a two-horse race at TPC Southwind; only one other player, Stewart Cink, is within five shots of the lead.

There were two reasons why Johnson decided to play the final tune-up before the year’s second major, and neither involved reclaiming the No. 1 ranking with a victory. He enjoys TPC Southwind, having won there in 2012, and he’d made only three starts since the Masters and never challenged in any of them.

“I felt like it was more beneficial for me to play here and be sharp going into the U.S. Open than to stay home and maybe go up there a couple of days early,” he said. “I wanted to be on top of my game going into next week.”

It sure looks like DJ is getting close to that peak form.

This week he leads the field in strokes gained: tee to green, driving distance and proximity to the hole. On Saturday, he made only one bogey and came home in 31 to card his third consecutive round of 67 or better.

As quiet as it seems like Johnson has been this season, he still has a victory (Tournament of Champions) and never has finished worse than 17th in a stroke-play event. His swing coach, Butch Harmon, suggested last month that Johnson needed to work a little harder if he wanted to regain his dominant form of early 2017, but statistically, he’s been as good as ever across the board.

Except in one category.

Over his star-crossed career, Johnson never has been a rock-solid closer – he’s only 5 of 12 with at least a share of the 54-hole lead – and this season has been no different. He’s only 1-for-3 in that spot, blowing a huge lead at the WGC-HSBC Champions and then stumbling to a 73 to lose to Ted Potter Jr. at Pebble Beach.

Johnson will have another significant advantage on the first tee Sunday, facing off against Putnam, the 273rd-ranked player in the world with only two career top-10 finishes on Tour.

History has shown that Johnson doesn’t concern himself with much on the course, but the next eight days will tell us a lot about whether there is such a thing as the pre-U.S. Open curse.

DJ, Putnam share 54-hole lead in Memphis

By Associated PressJune 9, 2018, 10:30 pm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Andrew Putnam matched the best round of his short PGA Tour career with a 6-under 64 and tied Dustin Johnson atop the St. Jude Classic on Saturday.

In position to reclaim the No. 1 ranking with a victory, Johnson had a 65 to match Putnam at 15-under 195.

A two-time winner on the Web.com Tour, Putnam birdied No. 18 to tie up Johnson once again after a bogey-free round. Now he will play in the last group on the final day for the first time on the PGA Tour with Johnson.

''It's going to feel a little different than the typical Sunday round of golf, but I'm excited for it,'' Putnam said. ''I've earned my way here and I feel like it's going to be a fun day. See what happens.''

Stewart Cink, who had a hole-in-one on No. 8, matched his low round of the year with a 64 to get to 10 under.

Ricky Werenski got to 10 under but bogeyed No. 18 to finish with a 68. He was tied with Bryan Wesley (69) at 9 under. Brandt Snedeker (70) was at 7 under.

Johnson and Putnam, a 29-year-old from Washington with a pair of Top 10s this year on tour, quickly turned the third round at TPC Southwind into a two-man race.

Playing in the final group, Johnson opened with a birdie after hitting his approach to 6 feet on No. 1. Putnam, a group ahead, birdied three of his first four holes and took the lead to himself briefly at 12 under by rolling in from 31 feet for birdie on No. 5.

A tee shot way left on the par-5 No. 3 cost Johnson a penalty and a drop making par the best he could do. Johnson tied Putnam with a birdie on No. 5. But the man trying to get back to No. 1 before going to the U.S. Open bogeyed No. 9 after hitting his tee shot into the right rough and two-putting from 14 feet.

Johnson rebounded with a birdie on No. 10 hitting his second from 152 yards to 8 feet and tied Putnam again. Putnam rolled in a 22-footer for birdie on No. 12 to reach 13 under only to see Johnson sink an 8-footer for birdie on No. 13 to tie him up again.

Looking for a victory before going to Shinnecock Hills, Johnson birdied No. 13. On No. 15, he hit his approach 130 yards to within 4 feet for birdie and birdied the par-5 No. 16 after hitting out of the bunker to 5 feet to become the first to reach 15 under.

Putnam rolled in from 17 feet to wrap up his round with a share of the lead, and Johnson could only settle for a two-putt for par.

Cink, who last won The Open Championship in 2009, missed the cut at both the Players Championship and Memorial last week. He took advantage of the par 3s with two birdies and his hole-in-one to keep close to Johnson and Putnam.

''It can be a little bit of a shock when it happens and suddenly you find yourself right up there in the mix and you've got to reset yourself,'' Cink said of his hole-in-one. ''But I did a really good job the rest of the way and I'm proud of that, and I look forward to tomorrow.''

