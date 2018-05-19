Getty Images

Photos: Poulter shows off his new Porsche

By Grill Room TeamMay 19, 2018, 5:46 pm

Ian Poulter is a car enthusiast and also a professional golfer. 

The 42-year-old Ryder Cup belligerent has fashioned an impressive resurgence over the last 12 months, apparently but not actually failing to satisfy his medical extension, getting saved by the math savvy of Brian Gay, finishing T-2 at the Players, and finally winning this season's Houston Open to earn the last available invite to the Masters.

He's up to 28th in the world, he's on the road back to Team Europe, and he's treated himself to a new automobile, his first Porsche!

Poulter, as you may know, has long fancied himself as a Ferrari man ...

... so it's nice to see him expanding his horizons.

The base price on a Porsche GT3, by the way, is a tidy $143,600, which you can make with a T-15 in a weekend on Tour.

Spieth's putter once again holding him back

By Will GrayMay 19, 2018, 10:10 pm

DALLAS – One look at the stat sheet and it’s easy to see why Jordan Spieth isn’t contending this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Through three rounds, the tournament’s de facto host sits third in the field in proximity to the hole. He’s third in strokes gained: approach, seventh in strokes gained: off-the-tee and fourth in strokes gained: tee-to-green.

But the glaring outlier comes, as it has all season, on the greens. Out of 75 players who made the cut at Trinity Forest, Spieth is 72nd in strokes gained: putting through three rounds. It’s a trend that continued during a third-round 71 that dropped Spieth from seven shots off the pace to 10 shots back.

“Unfortunately wasn’t my day today. Just couldn’t get the ball in the hole,” Spieth said. “Seemed like every time I guessed, I was in between reads and it was a coin flip, and I guessed wrong. I felt like each stroke I put on it started on line and I look up and they were going to miss on the side I was guessing on, until 17. So some days it’s like that.”

Spieth has struggled with confidence on the greens for much of the season, and he entered this week ranked No. 183 on Tour in strokes gained: putting for the season. While he brought more experience to this week’s venue than most players in the field, he admitted that the undulating greens at Trinity Forest tend to keep him guessing on a regular basis.

“I still haven’t figured them out, even the rounds I play in a week off,” Spieth said. “I just haven’t figured out the ins and outs of the breaks. Then you start to kind of get out there and maybe not trust it a bit. ‘Oh, I missed a couple low, let me go a little high.’ Then you miss it high and you just start kind of shaking your head a little bit.”

Spieth’s chances to capture his hometown event have come and gone, and even he admitted that he’d need a 59 to have a chance to catch Marc Leishman and Aaron Wise. But as he continues to battle for confidence on the greens in the midst of a busy four-week stretch of events, he knows that a turnaround could be only one round away.

“Sunday finishes, solid ones bring momentum into the next week. I’ve seen that personally,” he said. “I’m coming out tomorrow very focused because I know that it is an important round to obviously try and backdoor into maybe a top-10 or whatever the goal is going to be for the day.”

Jimenez leads Stricker by three at Regions Tradition

By Associated PressMay 19, 2018, 9:54 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Regions Tradition.

Jimenez birdied the final hole to reach 17-under 199 at Greystone Golf & Country Club, matching Gil Morgan's 54-hole Tradition record set in 1997. Steve Stricker was second in the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.

Jimenez has six top-five finishes in senior majors but is seeking his first victory. The Spaniard has four PGA Tour Champions titles.

Stricker eagled the par-4 eighth in a 65.

Kevin Sutherland, Joe Durant and Gene Sauers were four shots back. Durant shot 67, Sutherland 68, and Sauers 70.

Wise, Leishman share AT&T Byron Nelson lead

By Nick MentaMay 19, 2018, 9:37 pm

Aaron Wise and Marc Leishman share the 54-hole lead at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where conditions suddenly weren't so easy on Saturday. Here’s where things stand through 54 holes at the tournament’s new venue, Trinity Forest:

Leaderboard: Leishman (-17), Wise (-17), Matt Jones (-13), Kevin Na (-13), Jimmy Walker (-12), Brian Gay (-12)

What it means: The co-leaders jockeyed atop the leaderboard for much of the afternoon, with Wise forfeiting his one-shot advantage via a three-putt bogey at 18. Wise is the 2016 NCAA Division I individual national champion in search of his first PGA Tour victory. He is just one event removed from his best career finish, a runner-up at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he pushed winner Jason Day in the final round. To lock down his first title, the 21-year-old will have to outduel Leishman, a three-time Tour winner and the 16th-ranked player in the world who won twice last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and BMW Championship. 

Round of the day: Charles Howell III turned in a bogey-free 6-under 65 on a day when birdies were much harder to come by than they were in Rounds 1 and 2. His six birdies vaulted him up 44 spots on the leaderboard into a tie for 11th.

Best of the rest: The 2014 Web.com Finals money winner, Derek Fathauer signed for 5-under 66. Fathauer’s card featured six birdies, three bogeys and an eagle.

Biggest disappointment: Dallas native and Trinity Forest member Jordan Spieth walked off the golf course Saturday third in proximity to the hole, fifth in strokes gained: tee to green, and 73rd out of 75 players in strokes gained: putting. Following a third-round 71, he’ll enter Sunday 10 back.

Shot of the day: Rookie Tyler Duncan recorded the first ace of his PGA Tour career with a pitching wedge from 111 yards at the par-3 eighth.

Fan of the day: This guy.

Watch: Guy picks up ball, drops ball, drinks beer

By Grill Room TeamMay 19, 2018, 8:25 pm

Slick McLonghorn got himself some time TV time on Saturday at the AT&T Byron Nelson when he decided to barehand a grounder off the bat of Brian Gay.

We have nothing further to add.

